Marvel Comics Announces THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN Arc In AMAZING SPIDER-MAN This Fall

Marvel Comics recently announced that Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr. will leave Amazing Spider-Man later this year and we now have a confirmed creative team.

As expected, Deadpool writer Joe Kelly will be taking charge of the series, though he's set to be joined by Justina Ireland (Amazing Spider-Man: Blood Hunt). It's possible the latter is being eyed to write Amazing Spider-Man moving forward, with Kelly on hand to guide her through this arc before she takes over fully.

Ireland and Kelly will take over Amazing Spider-Man for at least 10 issues, anyway, and it's also been confirmed today that Ed McGuinness (who is currently one of the title's artists) and Gleb Melnikov (Robin) will be on art duties.

When it comes to what "The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man" entails, it's hard to say. A spider has eight legs, so we're sure that's no coincidence, and the gravestones below are definitely ominous. Hopefully, Marvel Comics will share more details in due course.

Kelly is no stranger to putting Peter Parker through the wringer as he previously penned the "Grim Hunt" and "The Gauntlet" storylines. The former saw Spidey take on a resurrected Kraven the Hunter, while the latter pitted the hero against many of his greatest foes.

As we mentioned above, very little has been revealed about this arc, though the following was shared in a press release sent out by Marvel Comics:

Following Zeb Wells’ landmark run, writer Joe Kelly and Justina Ireland alongside artists Ed McGuinness and Gleb Melnikov bring you a new Spidey epic titled THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more information on this 10-issue arc launching this fall! And to discover what comes next for John Romita Jr. and Amazing Spider-Man, KEEP READING, TRUE BELIEVER!

Check out a teaser for "The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man" below.