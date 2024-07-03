Marvel Comics Announces THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN Arc In AMAZING SPIDER-MAN This Fall

With Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr. set to leave Amazing Spider-Man later this year, Marvel Comics has shared the title's new creative team and teased an arc ominously titled "The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man."

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 03, 2024 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics recently announced that Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr. will leave Amazing Spider-Man later this year and we now have a confirmed creative team. 

As expected, Deadpool writer Joe Kelly will be taking charge of the series, though he's set to be joined by Justina Ireland (Amazing Spider-Man: Blood Hunt). It's possible the latter is being eyed to write Amazing Spider-Man moving forward, with Kelly on hand to guide her through this arc before she takes over fully. 

Ireland and Kelly will take over Amazing Spider-Man for at least 10 issues, anyway, and it's also been confirmed today that Ed McGuinness (who is currently one of the title's artists) and Gleb Melnikov (Robin) will be on art duties. 

When it comes to what "The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man" entails, it's hard to say. A spider has eight legs, so we're sure that's no coincidence, and the gravestones below are definitely ominous. Hopefully, Marvel Comics will share more details in due course.

Kelly is no stranger to putting Peter Parker through the wringer as he previously penned the "Grim Hunt" and "The Gauntlet" storylines. The former saw Spidey take on a resurrected Kraven the Hunter, while the latter pitted the hero against many of his greatest foes. 

As we mentioned above, very little has been revealed about this arc, though the following was shared in a press release sent out by Marvel Comics:

Following Zeb Wells’ landmark run, writer Joe Kelly and Justina Ireland alongside artists Ed McGuinness and Gleb Melnikov bring you a new Spidey epic titled THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more information on this 10-issue arc launching this fall!

And to discover what comes next for John Romita Jr. and Amazing Spider-Man, KEEP READING, TRUE BELIEVER!

Check out a teaser for "The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man" below. 

8-Deaths-Of-SM-Teaser
hainesy
hainesy - 7/3/2024, 1:07 PM
Oh look! Marvel has found a new way to overdo the already overdone theme of killing superheroes.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/3/2024, 1:09 PM
8 deatbs? I mean a soldier die but once
The1st
The1st - 7/3/2024, 1:50 PM
@Malatrova15 - I just assumed they meant Avi Arad, Jeph Loeb, Zeb Wells...etc.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/3/2024, 1:12 PM
This doesn't have anything to do with cloning, does it?

User Comment Image
UniqNo
UniqNo - 7/3/2024, 1:14 PM
God dam. Maybe I'm just getting old but I think it's time for marvel/dc to start giving their characters some definitive endings, not another "the end" line but something that sticks.

Kirkman got it right with invincible and walking dead.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 7/3/2024, 1:14 PM
@UniqNo - but I guess that's different as he crested the characters and story too.
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 7/3/2024, 1:20 PM
“When it comes to what "The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man" entails, it's hard to say. A spider has eight legs, so we're sure that's no coincidence, and the gravestones below are definitely ominous.”

Top tier insight there buddy
eagc1995
eagc1995 - 7/3/2024, 1:22 PM
OH MY GOD THEY KILLED SPIDER-MAN
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/3/2024, 1:31 PM
Spidey's suffering enough with his current ASM run.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 7/3/2024, 1:53 PM
Maybe this isn’t related to Spider-Man directly dying, but somehow ties to deaths that have affected him or that he’s been responsible for? Maybe one of them includes May Day Parker’s blip from existence after the Mephisto deal(doubtful)?
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 7/3/2024, 2:01 PM
THEY KILLED SPIDER MAN!
THEY KILLED SPIDER MAN!
THEY KILLED SPIDER MAN!
THEY KILLED SPIDER MAN!
THEY KILLED SPIDER MAN!
THEY KILLED SPIDER MAN!
THEY KILLED SPIDER MAN!
(Let's see, that's 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7... Just one more!)

THEY KILLED SPIDER MAN! 😲
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 7/3/2024, 2:08 PM
Guessing this is so Miles can take over the role permanently??? Guess there’s always the ultimate spider-man!!!

