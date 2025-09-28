Marvel Comics Introduces An All-New Female Silver Surfer In DEATH OF THE SILVER SURFER Comic Book

The Silver Surfer is dead. Long live the Silver Surfer.

The penultimate issue of Death of Silver Surfer, a five-issue limited series by writer Greg Pak and artists Sumit Kumar and Tiago Palma, hit stands earlier this week, revealing the identity of the hero taking up the mantle.

In a surprising turn of events, Norrin bequeathed the Power Cosmic to Kelly Koh, a special agent tasked with taking him down. Kelly’s journey from alien hunter to cosmic hero is completed in next month’s finale, Death of Silver Surfer #5.

With the Fantastic Four’s blessing, Kelly will soar through the Marvel Universe moving forward as the new Sentinel of the Spaceways. But first, she'll team up with her predecessor against an ancient universe-ending threat borne from the sins of Galactus.

"The Silver Surfer has always been famously one of Marvel's most emotionally tormented characters, and Kelly with the Power Cosmic absolutely follows in that tradition," Pak said. "But she's also got a no-nonsense, cocky, dangerous edge that makes her much less predictable than Norrin and a huge challenge to the villains—and heroes!—of the Marvel Universe."

Dontcha dare miss Death of Silver Surfer #5 to see what's next for both Norrin and Kelly -- and the Power Cosmic," the Planet Hulk writer concluded.

Marvel Studios introduced a female Silver Surfer in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, with Julia Garner taking on the role of Shalla-Bal. She's Norrin Rad's love interest in the main Marvel Universe, but served as the Silver Surfer alongside him in the alternate future Earth X (not to be confused with Peacemaker's Earth-X).

Kelly Koh, meanwhile, is a newly created character. A S.H.I.E.L.D. academy graduate and a former S.W.O.R.D. operative, as a member of B.A.N., she was tasked with hunting down and killing the Silver Surfer.

Only time will tell how much staying power Kelly has, but this looks to be a deliberate move on Marvel Comics' part to bring the Marvel Universe more in line with the MCU.

Below, you can check out interior art from Death of the Silver Surfer #5, along with an original design sheet by Sumit Kumar.