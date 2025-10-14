Marvel Comics Makes It Official: The New Ultimate Universe Will END In 2026 (But It'll Leave A Lasting Impact)

We first heard rumblings about this last week, but at New York Comic Con, Marvel Comics officially announced that the new Ultimate Universe will conclude next year.

During Marvel's "Next Big Thing Panel," Head of Marvel Comics and Franchise Dan Buckley, Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski, Senior Editor Wil Moss, Ultimates writer Deniz Camp, and Ultimate Wolverine writer Chris Condon confirmed when the five titles will end, starting with Ultimate Spider-Man #24 in December.

The line will then wrap up with Ultimate Black Panther #24 in January, Ultimate X-Men #24 in February, and Ultimates #24 and Ultimate Wolverine #16 in April.

Marvel's new Ultimate Universe began in June 2023 with Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch's Ultimate Invasion. The Maker, a dark version of Reed Richards from the original Ultimate Universe, created a world without heroes. Despite his meticulous planning, heroes like Spider-Man and the Ultimates still rose to embrace their destinies—but the trajectory of their journeys was radically altered.

In Ultimate Spider-Man, an older, wiser Peter Parker balanced web-slinging with his responsibilities as a husband and father. In Ultimate X-Men, a group of students in Japan developed strange abilities. Ultimate Black Panther saw Khonshu go to war against the isolated nation of Wakanda. In Ultimates, Iron Lad built a network of heroes to restore freedom to a world ruled from the shadows. And in Ultimate Wolverine, a man named Logan is the Maker's most lethal weapon: the Winter Soldier!

It's said that, from the beginning, the Ultimate Universe was built with a predetermined endpoint: the Maker's return from captivity. The Maker's release kicks off Ultimate Endgame, a five-issue event series launching in December that brings this interconnected universe together for a climactic showdown.

According to a press release, this era of storytelling will end on "a definitive high point, delivering a complete, groundbreaking saga that can be enjoyed by comic fans for generations to come."

While many fans have wondered whether this is a gimmick to simply relaunch the already-relaunched Ultimate Universe with a new set of #1 issues, it seems the plan is for the Ultimate Universe to leave its mark on the main Marvel Universe in the way of "Origin Boxes," the very devices the Maker used to rob legendary heroes of their powers.

In Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #5, on sale later this month, Miles Morales will swing back to the 616 with a handful of these boxes, setting the stage for new heroes and storylines throughout 2026.

"It's hard to talk about without getting emotional," Camp said. "It really is the culmination of everything Jonathan began. Everything from my book and everyone else's book are all converging. It's gonna be definitive, it's going to be big, it's going to be emotional, there's going to be death...it's just wild."

Buckley added, "You'll be able to take this journey—the beginning, middle, and end—and digest it for years to come and pass it on to others."

Stay tuned for updates on "The End of the Ultimate Universe" as we have them.