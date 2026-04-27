Marvel Comics Reveals Final Queen In Black Covers, Including Swimsuit And Knullbuster Variants

Marvel Comics Reveals Final Queen In Black Covers, Including Swimsuit And Knullbuster Variants

Marvel Comics has revealed the final Queen in Black variant covers, along with special "Knullbuster Variant Covers" that will adorn various titles as the event plays out over the summer.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 27, 2026 05:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

This summer, Hela isn’t the only one coming for Knull's throne in the pages of Queen in Black. Marvel Comics has revealed new "Knullbuster Variant Covers," introducing the King in Black's worst nightmare: five iconic Marvel heroes donning symbiote-slaying armour.

The new covers come from some of the industry's boldest artists, including Marvel's Stormbreakers Luciano Vecchio and Gurihiru, along with David Baldeón, Clayton Crain and Zulema Scotto Lavina. The pieces reimagine Black Cat, Doctor Doom, Jeff the Land Shark, Punisher and Deadpool in cosmically enhanced suits specifically designed to end Knull's latest reign of terror.

Additional covers revealed today include two homage pieces by legendary Venom artist and Knull co-creator Ryan Stegman. Inspired by his cover for Venom #3 in 2018, Knull’s first appearance, one version of the cover will be available to order, and the other will be a Blind Bag exclusive.

Other variants revealed include a stunning Swimsuit Variant Cover by David Nakayama spotlighting current Venom host Mary Jane Watson and a Marvel Rivals Variant Cover by NetEase Games.

Queen in Black, the new crossover event from Al Ewing and Iban Coello, launches this July. Knull and Hela's conflict erupts across the cosmos, coming to a head on Earth, where Marvel’s heroes are all that stand in the way of the world being torn asunder by the forces of Light and Dark, both bent on enveloping the universe in their own brand of nothingness. 

Here's the official description for the main series: 

HEL ON EARTH!

On the farthest edges of the solar system, Knull, God of the Void, builds a brand-new army to destroy Earth...but Hela of Asgard might have gotten there first – as she makes planetfall with a legion of the galaxy’s deadliest symbiotes! Two of the most powerful evils in the galaxy are at war... with Venom, Mary Jane, Dylan Brock and the entire Marvel superhero pantheon caught right in the middle!

During a recent interview, Ewing explained how both his current work on Venom and Thor led to this monumental crossover event. "The two books have very different plotlines, but sometimes the plot of one book provides the opportunity to ramp things up in another one."

"The ongoing Thor plot line, where Thor is dead, and Midgard has forgotten that the Norse Gods ever walked the Earth outside of the myths, has given Hela, Norse Goddess of Death, a golden opportunity to take the realm of Midgard for herself," he continued. "She's going all in by stealing the power of the returned Knull, King in Black, which obviously careens right into Venom."

Check out these new Queen in Black covers below, and stay tuned for more on the series as we have it. 

image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Predator vs. The Planet of the Apes Comic Book Crossover Coming From World War Hulk Writer
Related:

Predator vs. The Planet of the Apes Comic Book Crossover Coming From World War Hulk Writer
Marvel's 616 Day Mystery Bags Will Include Classic Doctor Doom Comics And More Surprises
Recommended For You:

Marvel's 616 Day Mystery Bags Will Include Classic Doctor Doom Comics And More Surprises

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 4/27/2026, 7:14 AM
This whole MJ/Venom idea is ass, but damn that cover is good, gotta give credit where it's due

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder