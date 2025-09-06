Marvel Comics Reveals First Look At December's ULTIMATE ENDGAME Titles, Including ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN's Finale

This December, Marvel's Ultimate Universe reaches a critical turning point—one that will determine if it even has a future—in Ultimate Endgame.

In addition to the main event series, the climactic five-issue event that brings together the entire Ultimate line for the first time, December also sees the launch of Ultimate Universe: Two Years In #1, a special one-shot packed with reveals that will impact Ultimate Endgame, as well as the final issue of Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto's generational run of Ultimate Spider-Man, and the rest of the line.

Written by Ultimates scribe Deniz Camp and drawn by superstar artists Jonas Scharf and Terry Dodson, Ultimate Endgame delivers the ultimate payoff to the epic narrative that Jonathan Hickman began over two years ago in Ultimate Invasion. The Maker, creator of the Ultimate Universe, finally returns and confronts the heroes who have brought hope and freedom to a world he once held in his tight grip.

The fate of this world—and its future storytelling—will be decided in an epic, multi-front conflict with the Maker and his powerful allies.

Behold all that's to come before the end of 2025 with the reveal of all seven Ultimate issues coming this December...

ENDGAME HAS ARRIVED! The moment that has been building since the beginning of the new Ultimate Universe! Spinning out of Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri’s ULTIMATES comes the culmination of ULTIMATE INVASION… Two (thousand) years have passed in the Ultimate Universe, but inside the City, the Maker has had thousands of years to prepare for his return! With the barrier around the City finally gone, heroes all across the Ultimate Universe must mobilize to defeat the Maker before it’s game over. For everyone. Meanwhile, the rest of the world wages World War III…

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #1 (OF 5)

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by TERRY DODSON & JONAS SCHARF

Cover by MARK BROOKS

On Sale 12/31

ALL PATHS LEAD TO ENDGAME! In preparation for the Maker’s return in ULTIMATE ENDGAME, the Ultimate Guardians have been traveling all across time and space, recruiting members new and old… Travel across all the corners of the Ultimate Universe! Don’t miss the dawn of many new characters, including Ultimate Daredevil!

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: TWO YEARS IN #1

Written by DENIZ CAMP & ALEX PAKNADEL

Art by SUPERSTARS FROM ACROSS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 12/3

ALL IS NOT WELL IN WAKANDA! Will Erik Killmonger become the new Black Panther? What do the Vodu-Khan want with Storm? What, exactly, does the prophecy about this Child of Light entail?

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #23

Written by BRYAN HILL

Art and Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

On Sale 12/10

THE END OF THE LINE! This is it, folks – the last you’ll see of Spidey and his Ultimate friends by Jonathan Hickman & Marco Checchetto! That’s all we can tell you!

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #24

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

On Sale 12/24

STUNG BY THE WASP! It’s the Ultimate Betrayal! Wasp has been a double agent for the Maker’s Council in the name of protecting her family…but now, with the Maker emerging, her treachery must be answered for!

ULTIMATES #19

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by DIKE RUAN

On Sale 12/31

WOLVERINE’S ATTACK ON THE EURASIAN CAPITAL! After the devastation of last issue, Wolverine is out for vengeance! And he’s taking on the whole of the Eurasian Republic in this big, bad and bloody climactic issue…who will be left standing?

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #12

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art and Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

On Sale 12/10

THE FINAL SHOWDOWN BETWEEN ARMOR AND SHADOW KING! Kageyama has proclaimed death to Hisako! But the X-Men aren’t going to go down without a fight!

ULTIMATE X-MEN #22

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 12/3