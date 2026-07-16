Marvel Comics Reveals First Look At Midnight Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, And X-Men Designs

Marvel Comics Reveals First Look At Midnight Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, And X-Men Designs

Marvel Comics has shared a first look at variant covers for its Midnight Universe, unveiling twisted, horror-themed designs for characters such as Spider-Man, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 16, 2026 07:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

From "Cloaked Covers" to a dedicated same-day release, Marvel Comics' new Midnight line is "breaking all the rules" (according to a press release, at least), and its "bold storytelling is matched by innovative publishing initiatives designed to spark excitement for comic shops and fans."

Today, we have a first look at variant covers for the three debut issues: Midnight Spider-Man #1 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and ScieTronc, Midnight Fantastic Four #1 by Benjamin Percy and Kev Walker, and Midnight X-Men #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte.

Thanks to these cover reveals, we have our best look yet at this bold reimagining of these iconic characters, with Spider-Man, in particular, clearly set to head down a twisted body-horror route.

"While the stories found inside the Midnight series may be unpredictable," explains the publisher, "it’ll be easier than ever before for fans to pick out the cover of their choice."

Starting with issue #1, each Midnight series will feature recurring themes across covers labelled A-E. Bringing greater accessibility and consistency to the variant cover collecting experience, this new program allows readers to choose their favourites and ensure that their local comic shop knows exactly what they’ll want, every month, without question.

Additional variant covers will also be available on issues outside of what's been dubbed the Ongoing Variant Covers Program. Here's what to expect from the A-E covers:

  • Cover A - Regular: The main series cover presented with the Cloaked Midnight trade dress.
  • Cover B - Midnight Bloodbath: Blood-soaked covers showcasing the terror of the Midnight Universe.
  • Cover C - Midnight Special: Spotlight covers showcasing Midnight reimaginings of Marvel Heroes, new and old.
  • Cover D - Midnight Horror Homage: Chilling covers inspired by iconic horror images.
  • Cover E - Midnight Gallery: Prestige painted covers of the haunting Midnight Universe.

In this new creator-driven line, some of Marvel's most acclaimed modern talents are given free rein to take the world's greatest heroes through chilling transformations. It's said that "with boundaryless storytelling, shocking twists and rich interconnected lore, the Midnight Universe is perfect for both new readers and longtime fans to enjoy."

In Midnight Spider-Man #1 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and ScieTronc, Spider-Man discovers that with great power...comes something monstrous. In Midnight Fantastic Four #1 by Benjamin Percy and Kev Walker, a scientist’s curiosity accidentally unleashes ancient terrors upon the world while also transforming him and three others in strange and horrifying ways.

Finally, in Midnight X-Men #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte, the X-Men’s battle is no longer one of acceptance but of survival… and blood.

Check out these newly revealed variant covers for the comics below.

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MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #1
Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON
Art by SCIETRONC
COVER A STEVE BEACH REGULAR COVER
COVER B RYAN STEGMAN MIDNIGHT BLOODBATH VARIANT
COVER C PEACH MOMOKO MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT
COVER D SKAN MIDNIGHT HORROR HOMAGE VARIANT
COVER E JEEHYUNG LEE MIDNIGHT GALLERY VARIANT
COVER F CLAYTON CRAIN 3-PART CONNECTING VARIANT
COVER G PEACH MOMOKO MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VIRGIN VARIANT
COVER H ERIC CANETE VARIANT
COVER I INHYUK LEE VARIANT
COVER J INHYUK LEE VIRGIN VARIANT
On Sale October 7

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE
COVER A DIKE RUAN REGULAR COVER
COVER B RYAN STEGMAN MIDNIGHT BLOODBATH VARIANT
COVER C SKAN MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT
COVER D BJÖRN BARENDS MIDNIGHT HORROR HOMAGE VARIANT
COVER E JEEHYUNG LEE MIDNIGHT GALLERY VARIANT
COVER F CLAYTON CRAIN 3-PART CONNECTING VARIANT
COVER G SKAN MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VIRGIN VARIANT
COVER H ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO VARIANT
COVER I ITO VARIANT
COVER J ITO VIRGIN VARIANT
On Sale October 7

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #1
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by KEV WALKER
COVER A KEV WALKER REGULAR COVER
COVER B RYAN STEGMAN MIDNIGHT BLOODBATH VARIANT
COVER C BEN HARVEY MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT
COVER D E.M. GIST MIDNIGHT HORROR HOMAGE VARIANT
COVER E JEEHYUNG LEE MIDNIGHT GALLERY VARIANT
COVER F CLAYTON CRAIN 3-PART CONNECTING VARIANT
COVER G BEN HARVEY MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VIRGIN VARIANT
COVER H LEINIL FRANCIS YU VARIANT
COVER I RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE VARIANT
COVER J RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE VIRGIN VARIANT
On Sale October 7

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 7/16/2026, 8:23 AM
Spider-Man in particular looks pretty cool, hoping the writing follows suit, this could turn out great
RolandD
RolandD - 7/16/2026, 9:01 AM
Sales have been that bad, huh?
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/16/2026, 9:20 AM
@RolandD - It’s the 3 best writers working at Marvel now, should be worth a read. At least for the first few issues.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/16/2026, 9:24 AM
In Midnight Fantastic Four #1 by Benjamin Percy and Kev Walker, a scientist’s curiosity accidentally unleashes ancient terrors upon the world while also transforming him and three others in strange and horrifying ways.
Ancient terrors? Annihilus and the Annihilation Wave? They shouldn’t do Doom right out of the gate.
PapaSpank54
PapaSpank54 - 7/16/2026, 9:27 AM
Bring back the ultimate line, but throw away the philosophies that made the original successful and cancel it in a whimper.
Meanwhile DC Ultimatemogs Marvel with Absolute.
So now Marvel is copying Absolute... Which is basically DC's aping the OG Ultimate idea.
So a copy... Of a copy.
Bravo!
lina
lina - 7/16/2026, 9:32 AM
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