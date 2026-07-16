Marvel Comics Reveals First Look At Midnight Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, And X-Men Designs

From "Cloaked Covers" to a dedicated same-day release, Marvel Comics' new Midnight line is "breaking all the rules" (according to a press release, at least), and its "bold storytelling is matched by innovative publishing initiatives designed to spark excitement for comic shops and fans."

Today, we have a first look at variant covers for the three debut issues: Midnight Spider-Man #1 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and ScieTronc, Midnight Fantastic Four #1 by Benjamin Percy and Kev Walker, and Midnight X-Men #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte.

Thanks to these cover reveals, we have our best look yet at this bold reimagining of these iconic characters, with Spider-Man, in particular, clearly set to head down a twisted body-horror route.

"While the stories found inside the Midnight series may be unpredictable," explains the publisher, "it’ll be easier than ever before for fans to pick out the cover of their choice."

Starting with issue #1, each Midnight series will feature recurring themes across covers labelled A-E. Bringing greater accessibility and consistency to the variant cover collecting experience, this new program allows readers to choose their favourites and ensure that their local comic shop knows exactly what they’ll want, every month, without question.

Additional variant covers will also be available on issues outside of what's been dubbed the Ongoing Variant Covers Program. Here's what to expect from the A-E covers:

Cover A - Regular: The main series cover presented with the Cloaked Midnight trade dress.

The main series cover presented with the Cloaked Midnight trade dress. Cover B - Midnight Bloodbath: Blood-soaked covers showcasing the terror of the Midnight Universe.

Blood-soaked covers showcasing the terror of the Midnight Universe. Cover C - Midnight Special: Spotlight covers showcasing Midnight reimaginings of Marvel Heroes, new and old.

Spotlight covers showcasing Midnight reimaginings of Marvel Heroes, new and old. Cover D - Midnight Horror Homage: Chilling covers inspired by iconic horror images.

Chilling covers inspired by iconic horror images. Cover E - Midnight Gallery: Prestige painted covers of the haunting Midnight Universe.

In this new creator-driven line, some of Marvel's most acclaimed modern talents are given free rein to take the world's greatest heroes through chilling transformations. It's said that "with boundaryless storytelling, shocking twists and rich interconnected lore, the Midnight Universe is perfect for both new readers and longtime fans to enjoy."

In Midnight Spider-Man #1 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and ScieTronc, Spider-Man discovers that with great power...comes something monstrous. In Midnight Fantastic Four #1 by Benjamin Percy and Kev Walker, a scientist’s curiosity accidentally unleashes ancient terrors upon the world while also transforming him and three others in strange and horrifying ways.

Finally, in Midnight X-Men #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte, the X-Men’s battle is no longer one of acceptance but of survival… and blood.

Check out these newly revealed variant covers for the comics below.

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by SCIETRONC

COVER A STEVE BEACH REGULAR COVER

COVER B RYAN STEGMAN MIDNIGHT BLOODBATH VARIANT

COVER C PEACH MOMOKO MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT

COVER D SKAN MIDNIGHT HORROR HOMAGE VARIANT

COVER E JEEHYUNG LEE MIDNIGHT GALLERY VARIANT

COVER F CLAYTON CRAIN 3-PART CONNECTING VARIANT

COVER G PEACH MOMOKO MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VIRGIN VARIANT

COVER H ERIC CANETE VARIANT

COVER I INHYUK LEE VARIANT

COVER J INHYUK LEE VIRGIN VARIANT

On Sale October 7

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

COVER A DIKE RUAN REGULAR COVER

COVER B RYAN STEGMAN MIDNIGHT BLOODBATH VARIANT

COVER C SKAN MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT

COVER D BJÖRN BARENDS MIDNIGHT HORROR HOMAGE VARIANT

COVER E JEEHYUNG LEE MIDNIGHT GALLERY VARIANT

COVER F CLAYTON CRAIN 3-PART CONNECTING VARIANT

COVER G SKAN MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VIRGIN VARIANT

COVER H ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO VARIANT

COVER I ITO VARIANT

COVER J ITO VIRGIN VARIANT

On Sale October 7

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by KEV WALKER

COVER A KEV WALKER REGULAR COVER

COVER B RYAN STEGMAN MIDNIGHT BLOODBATH VARIANT

COVER C BEN HARVEY MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT

COVER D E.M. GIST MIDNIGHT HORROR HOMAGE VARIANT

COVER E JEEHYUNG LEE MIDNIGHT GALLERY VARIANT

COVER F CLAYTON CRAIN 3-PART CONNECTING VARIANT

COVER G BEN HARVEY MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VIRGIN VARIANT

COVER H LEINIL FRANCIS YU VARIANT

COVER I RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE VARIANT

COVER J RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE VIRGIN VARIANT

On Sale October 7