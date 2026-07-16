Marvel Comics Shocker: Publisher Is Leaving New York As New Editor-In-Chief Is Revealed

Marvel Comics has called New York home for close to 90 years, but like The Avengers once upon a time, the company is heading to the West Coast and moving to Hollywood.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Marvel Comics' publishing division is being transferred to Burbank, California, the current headquarters of Marvel Studios and its corporate parent, The Walt Disney Company. This comes after Brad Winderbaum's promotion to Head of Marvel Television, Animation, Comics & Franchise. David Abdo, meanwhile, was appointed the new general manager of comics and franchise.

Another big change is coming, though, as Stephen Wacker has been appointed the new Editor-in-Chief of Marvel Comics. He replaces C.B. Cebulski, who has been in charge since 2017 (Cebulski is moving to Japan to oversee Marvel's manga push).

According to the trade, "Both changes are meant to reinvigorate the comic book side of the company, which has been overshadowed in recent years by the success of Marvel’s movies, and by a creative slump that saw it lose its position as comics market share leader for the first time this century."

"Marvel chief Kevin Feige's [installation] of the new leadership and the relocation of its comics side to Disney’s Burbank base represent a long-term investment in what he believes underpins the source of Marvel’s storytelling," the report adds.

Cebulski's stint in charge hasn't been hugely popular with fans, and in many ways, has been defined by initiatives with potential—the Krakoan Age and Ultimate Universe relaunch, for example—that ended on a bum note.

DC Comics departed New York in 2015, but this is still a shocking development. Before becoming Marvel Comics, the publisher went by Timely Comics and Atlas Comics, and was originally headquartered on 42nd Street (the publisher's lease on its Avenue of the Americas location expires next year). Marvel intends to move over 100 New York employees to California.

Wacker left Marvel Comics in the early 2000s, but spent 15 years with the company, overseeing the critically acclaimed and best-selling "Brand New Day" era of Amazing Spider-Man and Superior Spider-Man as editor. He was also the editor on titles like Daredevil and Hawkeye when they won Eisner Awards, and later worked in Marvel's animation, television and digital media divisions.

Here's the full memo that was sent to staff today: