ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM Tie-Ins Will See The FANTASTIC FOUR Become FANTASTIC THREE As Doom "Cures" The Thing

Earlier this week, Marvel Comics shared a cover for One World Under Doom's second issue, teasing Doctor Doom's ultimate victory over the Fantastic Four.

The new Sorcerer Supreme has become the ruler of the entire Marvel Universe and this key moment in Ryan North and R.B. Silva's One World Under Doom event will be further expanded on in Fantastic Four #30 where North's acclaimed run on the title takes a drastic turn.

As the shocking covers below show, Doctor Doom may have done what Mister Fantastic has failed to do for so long. The future of Marvel’s First Family has never been more uncertain as one of its members, Ben Grimm/The Thing, is taken off the board for good.

In addition, One World Under Doom will impact Spencer Ackerman and Julius Ohta’s new run of Iron Man, starting in issue #6 where Tony Stark debuts a new "Insurgent Amor" to wage a one-man war against Doom’s reign.

Plus, along with newly revealed series like Doom's Division and Doctor Strange of Asgard, One World Under Doom continues this March in titles like Doom Academy, Red Hulk, and Thunderbolts: Doomstrike.

Read on for more details on what's to come from this event as we head deeper into 2025...

After Ben Grimm has suffered a terrible (and very public) defeat at the hands of Doom, he’s left lost, adrift – and more vulnerable than he has been in years. And when a trip to New York goes wrong and his fate suddenly turns from bad to worse, Ben has never been more vulnerable – and soon takes a shocking shortcut he won’t be able to undo! This is one Thing and Alicia story you won’t soon forget!

FANTASTIC FOUR #30

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by CORY SMITH

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

On Sale 3/26

As if the world with Doctor Doom at the wheel isn’t crazy enough, Zoe finds herself sucked into a fairy-tale book. But not a modern, NICE fairy tale book – the old kind where the kids die and scare you, but in this case, Zoe’s the kid about to die. Meanwhile, her friends and frenemies are looking for Zoe, but they find something even more troubling than their missing friend as Latveria’s secrets start to reveal themselves.

DOOM ACADEMY #2 (OF 5)

Written by MACKENZIE CADENHEAD

Art by PASQUAL FERRY & JOAO M.P. LEMOS

Cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

On Sale 3/26

The kickoff of an earth-shattering arc and a perfect jumping-on point! Doctor Doom is Emperor of the entire planet! And everyone is…happy about it?! Governments and populations all over kowtow to the Sorcerer Supreme, Emperor Doom, savior of the world. Even the Avengers cannot find the evil in his schemes – not yet, anyway. But Tony Stark isn’t built to sit back and wait. Equipped with new, deadly armor, Iron Man will take the fight to Doom’s door – alongside some unlikely allies. Spencer Ackerman and Julius Ohta turn legacy on its head for a story that will shatter Iron Man’s status quo. Don’t miss history in the making!

IRON MAN #6

Written by SPENCER ACKERMAN

Art by JULIUS OHTA

Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

On Sale 3/12

Thunderbolt Ross stages an escape from the 'Think Tank' where Doctor Doom has imprisoned him. He’s been underground so long the powers of the Red Hulk are fading! He’ll need the assistance of the misfit crew of Machine Man, Deathlok and General Simon Ryker if he’s going to outsmart and outmuscle the legion of Doombots that are after them.

RED HULK #2

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art and Cover by GEOFF SHAW

On Sale 3/26

After a devastating defeat, Bucky decides to hit Doom where it hurts – and he’s bringing in some old friends to do it. It’s a modern-day Hellhunters reunion as Bucky brings in Ghost Rider ’44 for a daring train robbery! With Sharon Carter and U.S.Agent backing them up, it seems like nothing can go wrong. But it’s not easy to get the jump on Doom…

THUNDERBOLTS: DOOMSTRIKE #2 (OF 5)

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Art by TOMMASO BIANCHI

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 3/26