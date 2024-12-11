ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #2 Will See Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Doom FINALLY Defeat The Fantastic Four

In this summer's Blood Hunt event, Doctor Doom seized the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme...but that was just the beginning! Doom's ambition knows no limit, and starting in February, the villain uses his new power to take over the world in One World Under Doom.

Impacting the status quo of the entire Marvel Universe across countless tie-in issues, the event will be anchored by a nine-issue main series written by Ryan North and drawn by R.B. Silva. That promises to take readers behind the mask as they bear witness to the triumphs and trials of Doom's rule, as well as Earth's heroes' foolish attempts to topple it.

Today, we have an early look at One World Under Doom #2, on sale in March, where the Fantastic Four will confront their archenemy - with disastrous consequences. Proving no match for Doo'’s augmented magic, it's a brutal defeat that will redefine Marvel’s First Family for the foreseeable future.

Here's the official description of the issue:

Doctor Doom has taken over the world, and Earth’s mightiest heroes have failed twice: first to stop him, and now to overthrow him. But the Fantastic Four know Doom better than anyone, which makes them ideally suited to take on Earth’s new Emperor...except for the fact that he knows THEM just as well. As Reed Richards, Ben Grimm, and Sue and Johnny Storm prepare to face down Doom at the United Nations, Doom pays a secret visit to speak to the only person on Earth who holds both his favor, his respect...and his love. But can Valeria Richards change her uncle’s mind? And if she fails, what will stop Doom from visiting a shocking fate on the Fantastic Four that not even he can undo? And, as the Avengers reel from their losses, the course of the Marvel Universe will change - and Marvel's First Family won’t be the same!

"Things really kick off in One World Under Doom #2," North teases. "Doom is consolidating his power, and of course, the only thing that's really standing between him and his ambitions is the Fantastic Four. So, Doom simply solves that problem."

"The way he does it will have repercussions for the FF for quite a while! This issue in particular is basically a surprise secret issue of Fantastic Four - and anyone reading that book will not want to miss it," the writer concluded.

Check out new covers for One World Under Doom #2, including pieces by series artist R.B. Silva and acclaimed artist Jerome Opeña below and stay tuned for more on this series as we have it.