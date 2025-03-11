PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN #1 First Look Teases Spidey's Bloodiest Comic Book Adventure To Date

In Predator vs. Wolverine, we saw a single Predator stalk Earth's greatest prey, the killing machine also known as Logan. In Predator vs. Black Panther, Yautja invaded Wakanda and nearly dethroned King T'Challa.

Now, writer Benjamin Percy turns his twisted brain to Marvel’s most beloved icon alongside superstar artist Marcelo Ferreira in Predator vs. Spider-Man. Today, you can check out all six covers of the debut issue, on sale April 23, along with never-before-seen interior artwork.

Things get seriously bloody in the issue as the Yautja appears to wear someone's face as a mask before targeting Mary Jane Watson and a character we believe to be Gwen Stacy.

Predator vs. Spider-Man is the latest four-issue epic pitting pop culture’s bloodiest hunter against Marvel superheroes. The series will debut a new Predator named "Skinner" (perhaps explaining what we see in the preview below) whose brutal ways guarantee this will be one of the most visceral battles in Spider-Man history.

Here's the official description for the series:

TARGET: SPIDER-MAN IN PREDATOR'S GRITTIEST SERIES YET! A heat wave sends NYC into a blackout and Spider-Man on patrol as tempers boil across the city. But beneath its grimy sewers and subways lurks a threat unlike anything Peter Parker has faced before. Introducing "Skinner," a Predator of no honor and no clan – only a thirst for blood.

Sharing some insights into what fans can expect from the series, Percy said, "Spider-Man is at the top of every writer's wishlist. I'm thrilled and grateful to get this opportunity, putting this beloved webslinger against the galaxy's greatest hunters in the urban wilderness of New York."

"It's so much fun to live in Peter Parker's world -- and to put my own wild spin on his relationship with MJ, Jonah Jameson, and (yes -- oh, hell yes) Kraven," the writer continued. "Marcelo Ferreira captures the visual dynamism of Spidey so well, and we've had a lot of fun designing a Predator that is unlike any other. This Yautja -- who we're calling Skinner -- has no code or clan. He's the perfect nightmarish foil to the big-hearted Parker."

Disney gained the rights to the Alien and Predator franchises following the Disney/Fox merger. New movies starring both alien races have been developed since then - Prey and Alien: Romulus - while they've also starred in several comic book series.

Take a first look at Predator vs. Spider-Man #1 below and stay tuned for updates on the series as we have them.