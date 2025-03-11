PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN #1 First Look Teases Spidey's Bloodiest Comic Book Adventure To Date

PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN #1 First Look Teases Spidey's Bloodiest Comic Book Adventure To Date

Marvel Comics has shared a full gallery of covers and interior artwork from Predator vs. Spider-Man #1, and the wall-crawler will face perhaps his greatest challenge yet when the Yautja comes calling.

By JoshWilding - Mar 11, 2025 07:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

In Predator vs. Wolverine, we saw a single Predator stalk Earth's greatest prey, the killing machine also known as Logan. In Predator vs. Black Panther, Yautja invaded Wakanda and nearly dethroned King T'Challa.

Now, writer Benjamin Percy turns his twisted brain to Marvel’s most beloved icon alongside superstar artist Marcelo Ferreira in Predator vs. Spider-Man. Today, you can check out all six covers of the debut issue, on sale April 23, along with never-before-seen interior artwork.

Things get seriously bloody in the issue as the Yautja appears to wear someone's face as a mask before targeting Mary Jane Watson and a character we believe to be Gwen Stacy.

Predator vs. Spider-Man is the latest four-issue epic pitting pop culture’s bloodiest hunter against Marvel superheroes. The series will debut a new Predator named "Skinner" (perhaps explaining what we see in the preview below) whose brutal ways guarantee this will be one of the most visceral battles in Spider-Man history. 

Here's the official description for the series:

TARGET: SPIDER-MAN IN PREDATOR'S GRITTIEST SERIES YET! A heat wave sends NYC into a blackout and Spider-Man on patrol as tempers boil across the city. But beneath its grimy sewers and subways lurks a threat unlike anything Peter Parker has faced before. Introducing "Skinner," a Predator of no honor and no clan – only a thirst for blood.

Sharing some insights into what fans can expect from the series, Percy said, "Spider-Man is at the top of every writer's wishlist. I'm thrilled and grateful to get this opportunity, putting this beloved webslinger against the galaxy's greatest hunters in the urban wilderness of New York."

"It's so much fun to live in Peter Parker's world -- and to put my own wild spin on his relationship with MJ, Jonah Jameson, and (yes -- oh, hell yes) Kraven," the writer continued. "Marcelo Ferreira captures the visual dynamism of Spidey so well, and we've had a lot of fun designing a Predator that is unlike any other. This Yautja -- who we're calling Skinner -- has no code or clan. He's the perfect nightmarish foil to the big-hearted Parker."

Disney gained the rights to the Alien and Predator franchises following the Disney/Fox merger. New movies starring both alien races have been developed since then - Prey and Alien: Romulus - while they've also starred in several comic book series.

Take a first look at Predator vs. Spider-Man #1 below and stay tuned for updates on the series as we have them.

PREDSM2025001-Cover
PREDSM2025001-Brown
PREDSM2025001-Land-Foil
PREDSM2025001-Larraz-Promo
PREDSM2025001-Ramos
PREDSM2025001-Ferreira-Design
PREDSM2025001-Interior-A
PREDSM2025001-Interior-B
PREDSM2025001-Interior-C

PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN #1
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by MARCELO FERREIRA
Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA
Virgin Variant Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA
Foil Variant Cover by GREG LAND
Variant Cover by RYAN BROWN
Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS
Design Variant Cover by MARCELO FERREIRA
Promo Art Variant Cover by PEPE LARRAZ 
On Sale 4/23

BATMAN: HUSH And SPIDER-MAN: BLUE Writer Jeph Loeb Returns To Marvel For New X-MEN: AGE OF APOCALYPSE Story
WOLVERINE #400 Variant Cover Sees Romulus Return With A Vengeance Courtesy Of Co-Creator Simone Bianchi
DrSmoonk
DrSmoonk - 3/11/2025, 7:24 AM
Who’s Marty Jane Watson?

PROOF.

READ.

MORON.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/11/2025, 7:31 AM
@DrSmoonk -

That is uncalled for.

Even if a news writer carelessly went too fast.
DrSmoonk
DrSmoonk - 3/11/2025, 8:21 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - be quiet, incel trump bootlicker.

It’s every article he publishes, so it’s completely called for. Especially given his “six figure”salary.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 3/11/2025, 7:24 AM
To Spider-Man this will probably feel like fighting an alien Kraven the Hunter, but it does look very cool ngl, might actually buy this. With all this multiverse stuff going on, wouldn't really mind a standalone movie with a crazy concept like this.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/11/2025, 7:32 AM
@Urubrodi -

I'd watch it. If it looked good.
EducatedDefense
EducatedDefense - 3/11/2025, 7:31 AM
“…before targeting Marty Jane Watson and Gwen Stacy.”

Marty Jane, we have to go back… to the future!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/11/2025, 7:33 AM
@EducatedDefense -

"Something has to be done about our kid, Marty!"
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/11/2025, 7:34 AM
@EducatedDefense -

"Woah, this is heavy, Peter"
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/11/2025, 7:32 AM
Should include ms marvels dad. Call it predator Vs predator
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/11/2025, 7:36 AM
@AllsNotGood -

Ha.

There could be a story with a predator in California called Aliens vs. Predator.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/11/2025, 8:13 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - could call it alien Vs alien predator
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/11/2025, 7:38 AM
I'm interested.

But before I buy it I need to know that it checks off at least three of the twenty boxes recommended by the Marxist Party of America.
micvalpro
micvalpro - 3/11/2025, 7:58 AM
Damn some of the best covers ive seen in a long time.

View Recorder