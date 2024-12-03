STORM #4 Variant Cover Sees Fans Compare Marvel's Ororo Munroe To Beyonce's COWBOY CARTER Album

Marvel Comics just dropped a new "Western Variant Cover" for Storm #4 by artist David Nakayama and, well, it's understandably turned a lot of heads.

It's a phenomenal piece of artwork which puts an unexpected, unique spin on one of the Marvel Universe's most powerful mutants in Ororo Munroe. However, it's also led to comparisons to Beyonce following the release of her recent Cowboy Carter album.

We don't know how much that inspired Nakayama, but Beyonce has long been mentioned as someone fans would like to see suit up as the Omega-level mutant.

That might make for a fun cameo in a movie like Avengers: Secret Wars, though we'd imagine Marvel Studios is searching for a younger actor ahead of its X-Men reboot in the post-Multiverse Saga era of storytelling.

The new Storm comic has marked an exciting new era for the iconic X-Man that's seen her use her Omega-Level mutant gifts as one of Earth's prime protectors. Making decisions on a global stage, her actions have impacted the entire Marvel Universe, catching the attention (and admiration) of its omnipotent cosmic forces as well as supervillains that match her standing such as Doctor Doom.

Ororo Munroe has lived many lives. She's been a thief, a goddess, an X-Man, a queen, and now...an Avenger! She is the most prominent, most respected and most powerful mutant on the world stage - and in that role, she intends to be a force for positive change.

A FLAME IN THE WIND! DOCTOR DOOM is the SORCERER SUPREME. He has special plans for Earth's mutants. He would like to discuss them with the beautiful STORM over fine cuisines and expensive wines. What could possibly go wrong? The epic saga continues - with this new installment featuring a battle that Latveria will never forget.

STORM #4

Written by MUREWA AYODELE

Artwork by LUCAS WERNECK

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA