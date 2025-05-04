T'Challa Fights For His Throne In First Look At Christopher Priest's MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME

Thanks to Marvel Comics, you can read a special preview of Marvel Knights: The World to Come, the six-issue comic book series from visionary creators Joe Quesada and Christopher Priest launching this June.

News
By JoshWilding - May 04, 2025 08:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

This June, two industry titans reunite to present a groundbreaking vision of the Marvel mythos in the pages of Marvel Knights: The World to Come.

The six-issue series comes from writer, artist and former Marvel Comics Editor-In-Chief Joe Quesada and writer Christopher Priest. Today, you can see what’s in store with a preview of the debut issue, on sale June 4. 

In that, a much older T'Challa has his rule challenged by a potential usurper, though their fight seemingly ends in disaster when the King of Wakanda inadvertently throws his opponent to their death. 

In 1998, Quesada and Priest helped reignite the comic book industry and define Marvel storytelling for the 21st century with the Marvel Knights line. Now, over 25 years later, they bring fans a new chapter in Marvel Knights' historic legacy.

In development for years and already near full completion, Marvel Knights: The World to Come sees Quesada and Priest combine their decades of experience crafting masterful comic book sagas to produce an entirely new future for the Marvel Universe.

The story begins in Wakanda with startling developments centred around T’Challa, Storm, Shuri and more that will reverberate across the globe, changing the Marvel mythos as you know it and boldly reinventing its most legendary heroes.

Here's the official description for the first issue:

The King of Wakanda is DEAD, leaving unguarded the world’s most advanced technology, most precious metal, and a cryptic vault of dark secrets while triggering global conflicts among Marvel’s heroes, villains and mutants. With T’Challa gone and the future of the Marvel Universe teetering on a vibranium knife’s edge, a tribal challenge ensues for the Wakandan throne, and its mysterious victor will emerge as the new leader of Wakanda and usher in THE WORLD TO COME.

"The World to Come spans about 60 years," Quesada revealed in a recent interview. "The one thing that Priest and I agreed on was to avoid making the future dark and dystopian. What if this were happening in a healthy, peaceful, and properly functioning future?"

You can check out a first look at Marvel Knights: The World to Come #1 below. Make sure to keep checking back here for more on the series as we have it.

MKTWTC2025001-Cover
MKWTC2025001-Preview1
MKWTC2025001-Preview2
MKWTC2025001-Preview3
MKWTC2025001-Preview4

MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #1 (OF 6)
Story by JOE QUESADA & CHRISTOPHER PRIEST
Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST
Art and Wraparound Cover by JOE QUESADA
Colors by RICHARD ISANOVE
On Sale 6/4

WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/4/2025, 8:43 AM
This is stunning. i'll be getting this for sure christopher has done good work with black panther in the past
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/4/2025, 9:48 AM
Imagine if something happened to a main actor of Supetman (2025) today, and then Warner Bros. and James Gunn said they're going to not use their character in the new DCCU anymore, and they kill that the character offscreen.

Disney sucks.

