ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: TWO YEARS IN Will Introduce Ultimate Daredevil Ahead Of ULTIMATE ENDGAME Event

Before Ultimate Endgame begins, we'll behold the current state of the Ultimate Universe and discover its final secrets in Ultimate Universe: Two Years In #1, a special one-shot hitting stands in December from Deniz Camp (Ultimates), Alex Paknadel (Astonishing X-Men), and superstar artists from every cover of the Marvel Universe.

Like last year's Ultimate Universe: One Year, which introduced Nick Fury and revealed crucial intel on the Maker's Council, Ultimate Universe: Two Years In #1 will be an essential chapter in the overall Ultimate Universe narrative.

The saga will see the return of the Ultimate Guardians, revealing their pivotal role in Ultimate Endgame, and the debut of all-new players as the countdown to the Maker's return comes to an explosive conclusion.

Here's the official description for the first issue, which confirms we'll see the debut of the Ultimate Daredevil:

ALL PATHS LEAD TO ENDGAME! In preparation for the Maker's return in ULTIMATE ENDGAME, the Ultimate Guardians have been traveling all across time and space, recruiting members new and old... Travel across all the corners of the Ultimate Universe! Don't miss the dawn of many new characters, including ULTIMATE DAREDEVIL!

"For me, each of these year-ending Ultimates specials are an opportunity to reveal more about the universe's history, and set the path of its future," Camp explained. "Ultimate Universe: One Year In was about the recent past and near future, but Ultimate Universe: Two Years In is more ambitious."

"We'll take you from the birth of humanity to 2000 years into the future where everything has gone wrong," the writer teased. "It's bold, it's heartfelt, it's filled with big new ideas and surprising twists on old characters -- it's just what you've come to expect from the Ultimate Universe!"

Paknadel added, "Getting to write in the Ultimate universe—especially as it reaches its climax—is so fun, it should be illegal. It's a license to rethink and reinvent your favorite characters, and Deniz and I have certainly done that here."

"Like all the best Ultimate versions of these characters, our Daredevil retains the essence of the original—he's still a something without fear—but he's been scaled up to a cosmic-level hero. I can't wait for readers to meet him."

Check out Ryan Stegman's cover for Ultimate Universe: Two Years In #1 below, and stay tuned for more on this precursor to Ultimate Endgame as we have it.

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: TWO YEARS IN #1

Written by DENIZ CAMP & ALEX PAKNADEL

Art by SUPERSTARS FROM ACROSS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 12/3