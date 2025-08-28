ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: TWO YEARS IN Will Introduce Ultimate Daredevil Ahead Of ULTIMATE ENDGAME Event

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: TWO YEARS IN Will Introduce Ultimate Daredevil Ahead Of ULTIMATE ENDGAME Event

This December, Ultimate Universe: Two Years In, a one-shot by Deniz Camp, Alex Paknadel and more, sets up the future of the Ultimate Universe, including Ultimate Endgame and Ultimate Daredevil's debut...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 28, 2025 05:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Before Ultimate Endgame begins, we'll behold the current state of the Ultimate Universe and discover its final secrets in Ultimate Universe: Two Years In #1, a special one-shot hitting stands in December from Deniz Camp (Ultimates), Alex Paknadel (Astonishing X-Men), and superstar artists from every cover of the Marvel Universe.

Like last year's Ultimate Universe: One Year, which introduced Nick Fury and revealed crucial intel on the Maker's Council, Ultimate Universe: Two Years In #1 will be an essential chapter in the overall Ultimate Universe narrative.

The saga will see the return of the Ultimate Guardians, revealing their pivotal role in Ultimate Endgame, and the debut of all-new players as the countdown to the Maker's return comes to an explosive conclusion.

Here's the official description for the first issue, which confirms we'll see the debut of the Ultimate Daredevil:

ALL PATHS LEAD TO ENDGAME!

In preparation for the Maker's return in ULTIMATE ENDGAME, the Ultimate Guardians have been traveling all across time and space, recruiting members new and old... Travel across all the corners of the Ultimate Universe! Don't miss the dawn of many new characters, including ULTIMATE DAREDEVIL!

"For me, each of these year-ending Ultimates specials are an opportunity to reveal more about the universe's history, and set the path of its future," Camp explained. "Ultimate Universe: One Year In was about the recent past and near future, but Ultimate Universe: Two Years In is more ambitious."

"We'll take you from the birth of humanity to 2000 years into the future where everything has gone wrong," the writer teased. "It's bold, it's heartfelt, it's filled with big new ideas and surprising twists on old characters -- it's just what you've come to expect from the Ultimate Universe!"

Paknadel added, "Getting to write in the Ultimate universe—especially as it reaches its climax—is so fun, it should be illegal. It's a license to rethink and reinvent your favorite characters, and Deniz and I have certainly done that here."

"Like all the best Ultimate versions of these characters, our Daredevil retains the essence of the original—he's still a something without fear—but he's been scaled up to a cosmic-level hero. I can't wait for readers to meet him."

Check out Ryan Stegman's cover for Ultimate Universe: Two Years In #1 below, and stay tuned for more on this precursor to Ultimate Endgame as we have it.

Iawexmth o

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: TWO YEARS IN #1
Written by DENIZ CAMP & ALEX PAKNADEL
Art by SUPERSTARS FROM ACROSS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE
Cover by RYAN STEGMAN
On Sale 12/3

New HULK: SMASH EVERYTHING Comic Book Series Will Take The Green Goliath Back To His Savage Roots
Related:

New HULK: SMASH EVERYTHING Comic Book Series Will Take The Green Goliath Back To His Savage Roots
PREDATOR: BADLANDS Comic Book Prequel Announced By Marvel; Produced In Collaboration With Dan Trachtenberg
Recommended For You:

PREDATOR: BADLANDS Comic Book Prequel Announced By Marvel; Produced In Collaboration With Dan Trachtenberg

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder