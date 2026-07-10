Community Discussion: Would You Pay A Few Bucks A Month For An Ad-Free CBM?

Community Discussion: Would You Pay A Few Bucks A Month For An Ad-Free CBM?

I'm kicking around an optional subscription that would make CBM completely ad free for a small monthly fee. Before anything gets finalized, I want to know what would make it worth your while...

Feature Opinion
By NateBest - Jul 10, 2026 07:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Community

I've got a question for the community, and I'm asking it before I go any further: would you pay a few bucks a month for a completely ad-free ComicBookMovie.com?

The idea I'm kicking around is pretty simple. An optional subscription that strips every ad off of the site for a small monthly fee, with a discounted rate if you sign up for a full year… Something like 12 months for the price of 10. And as far as pricing goes, I'm thinking somewhere in the $4 - $8 range. Nothing outrageous.

I started coding the bare bones a few years back, but then didn't end up launching it because I got distracted with the sister sites, so nothing has been set in stone.

The free version of CBM you're reading right now wouldn't change. Random visitors see the normal site with ads. Registered users, who are logged into their account, see fewer ads. The new subscription user would have all 3rd party ads removed. Before I jump back into development, I want to hear from the people who would actually use it!

My honest thoughts on ads? I HATE them. I know, I know... they keep the lights on around here, so they're a necessary evil. But I spend a LOT of time on the internet, and reading a site without them is so much nicer.

At the same time, running a site this size isn't cheap. The domain names cost money. The servers cost money. Monitoring costs money. Defending against bots and online attacks costs money. And the members of our Contributor Partner Program earn money through the content they share, so they both make money for the site and cost money. It all adds up.

Ads are what cover all of that today, which brings me to ad-blockers. According to the stats I have available, ad-blocking users make up a very small percentage of users, so they aren't a big problem for CBM. But I've always looked at it this way, and I think I've shared this before: if I owned a restaurant, someone using an ad-blocker is like a customer coming in, eating whatever they want off the menu, and then leaving without paying or tipping the waitress. A subscription would give anyone who hates ads a way to ditch them completely while supporting the site instead. They also wouldn't have to rely on 3rd party software or browser extensions to hide the ads.

Now for the fun part. I've spent the last few years stocking up on limited edition pieces from Sideshow Collectibles with this moment in mind. Take a look at a few of the things that I've put aside:

Sideshow-Examples

And this is just the tip of the iceberg to whet your appetite. There's a lot more and MUCH bigger items that may very well bankrupt me when it comes time to ship them. Yes, they're ginormous!

How would the giveaways work? That's one of the first things I would like your input on. One option is monthly giveaways, where every active subscriber is automatically entered. No entry forms, no hoops, unless you want to enter for free (that's a legal hoop that has to be jumped through so that the giveaway isn't viewed as "gambling").

My other thought is milestone giveaways: a piece goes out when we hit 100 subscribers, another at 500, another at 1,000, and so on. I can see the appeal of both, and I'm all ears. Maybe both?

Either way, the giveaways would be tied to subscribers. The fewer the subscribers, the better the odds of having your username selected, at least early on while the subscriber base is growing.

So, what would make a subscription worth it for YOU?

Is ad-free enough on its own? Do giveaways move the needle? What feels like a fair monthly price? What other perks would you want to see included? And if you'd NEVER pay for a subscription, no matter what was offered, that's an answer I would like to hear as well. Just make sure and share your "why"!

CBM has been created by fans, for fans since day one, and that's why I want your feedback before moving forward with something like this. Sound off in the comments below!

About The Author:
NateBest
Member Since 1/26/2004
ComicBookMovie.com and Best Little Sites was the brainchild of Nate and a friend way back in 2002. Nate initially focused on the back-end programming and front-end design, but now manages the company and its associated sites as well, with a LOT of help from some very talented contributors.

Nate has loved comics from a very young age and continues to read them on a regular basis thanks to subscriptions to various titles (both Marvel and DC). He also loves movies, as his wife and children will attest. He's not overly critical of movies, so his reviews should be taken with a grain of salt as he's much more interested in being entertained and escaping the "real" world for a couple of hours than finding every conceivable plot-hole and character flaw in a film.

Outside of his guilty "nerdy" pleasures, Nate enjoys spending time with his wife and three boys, CrossFit, playing guitar, coaching youth sports and MMA (he spent a couple of years in the cage as an NHB fighter, but is now MUCH too old).
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Want to contribute?
Snow43214
Snow43214 - 7/10/2026, 7:06 AM
Nope
captainwalker
captainwalker - 7/10/2026, 7:33 AM
@Snow43214 - I see no adds already.
alten2345
alten2345 - 7/10/2026, 7:08 AM
Ad revenue must be down
stealthboy
stealthboy - 7/10/2026, 7:12 AM
No. This site is awful and zero content is worth paying for. I just come for the silly reactions in comments.
evilbastard
evilbastard - 7/10/2026, 7:14 AM
User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/10/2026, 7:19 AM
Id pay it every week if Josh doesnt write here again. And id know if he uses another name
rebellion
rebellion - 7/10/2026, 7:26 AM
i'll pay you if you fire Josh, and not surprised Im not the first to say it.
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/10/2026, 7:27 AM
I honestly wouldn’t pay for this site. With all the negativity it’s getting tougher to even come on and post.
cham2119
cham2119 - 7/10/2026, 7:27 AM
Short answer: no. Long answer: Hell [frick]ing no i barely like this site free. Wtf would i ever pay to visit a site where the majority of it’s users are racist or dumb racist children?
DCasAhobby
DCasAhobby - 7/10/2026, 7:28 AM
🚫nope. Imagine actully paying for a site ran by shills. Banning people, labeling them trolls if they refuse to go along with the current agenda or latest narrative being shipped.

Paying for a site where clean, honest speech is completely censored is asinine. The days when this site was worth a paying for are long gone.
MR
MR - 7/10/2026, 7:29 AM
Why would one even ask the question.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/10/2026, 7:32 AM
I think a better feature is to remove blocking.
xHollywoodx
xHollywoodx - 7/10/2026, 7:35 AM
Sorry but I'm not gonna pay you guys to create content that is either better or worse depending on what rumor of the day is floating around.
scarecrow67
scarecrow67 - 7/10/2026, 7:39 AM
Absolutely not
Reginator
Reginator - 7/10/2026, 7:45 AM
nope
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/10/2026, 7:46 AM
Paying to not see ads seems reasonable; it's not like there are free programs out there that can block them...😇
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 7/10/2026, 7:51 AM
I think you need to hit a solid pattern of regular exclusives before thinking about reader monetization.

I enjoy the interactions on this site (even the card-carrying Cray-Crays) but news-wise it always seems to be playing catch-up with other media. Sit for a few minutes on X / Twitter and get the main points faster.

Too many items are flat-out speculation and wild(ing) guesses.

Also, and I realize you have to chase reader engagement, some articles are repeated to the point of insanity and some are entire editorials built up from a single off-the-cuff remark by an actor.

In other news ...
Rokhorn
Rokhorn - 7/10/2026, 7:53 AM
Never! If there were professional writers and it wasn't all second hand information hard maybe. But i'd never pay for anything from this site.
Rokhorn
Rokhorn - 7/10/2026, 7:59 AM
Also, for a comic book/movie website I feel like it invests more in F1, wrestling, and action movies. This site could do a better job living up to the comics side of the website.

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