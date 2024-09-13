CONSTANTINE 2 Producer Says Script Is Now Finished... And He's "Too Scared To Read It"

Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura has shared an update on the long-awaited sequel to Constantine, and it sounds like the project is still moving forward...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 13, 2024 08:09 AM EST
Shortly after James Gunn announced the first "chapter" of the new DCU slate last year, rumors began to circulate that a direct sequel to 2005's Constantine was in the works, and Warner Bros. would later confirm that the project was indeed in the early stages of development.

 Since then, we've had conflicting reports relating to the movie's status, and since it's pretty much been radio silence since last February, it was generally assumed that the sequel had been scrapped.

However, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura has now revealed that the script has been completed... and he just needs to work up the courage to read it!

"You know, it's in my inbox right now. Funny enough, I'm too scared to read it, though," he told ComicBook.com. "I want it to be good so bad. I probably read it in the next few days. When I get on an airplane."

We know that a finished script doesn't necessarily mean that a project will actually enter production, but we're certainly taking this as a positive sign.

As far as we know, Keanu Reeves is still set to reprise the role of the chain-smoking occultist, with director Francis Lawrence back on board to helm the film.

We're not sure if the sequel will be part of the DCU or an "Elseworlds" project like Todd Phillips' Joker movies or Matt Reeves' The Batman - Part II, but John Constantine is closely linked to Swamp Thing in the comics, so there's some speculation that the character could be reintroduced as the main DCU's JC.

The first Constantine received mixed reviews when it was released back in 2005, but despite an Americanized interpretation of the Scouse magic-wielder and a few more liberties with the source material, fans reacted well to Reeves' take on the anti-hero, and the movie has gained a strong following over the years.

How do you guys feel about Reeves returning as John Constantine? Would you prefer if the sequel remained in its own universe, or was folded into the DCU? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.

"As a suicide survivor, demon hunter John Constantine (Keanu Reeves) has literally been to hell and back -- and he knows that when he dies, he's got a one-way ticket to Satan's realm unless he can earn enough goodwill to climb God's stairway to heaven. While helping policewoman Angela Dodson (Rachel Weisz) investigate her identical twin's apparent suicide, Constantine becomes caught up in a supernatural plot involving both demonic and angelic forces. Based on the DC/Vertigo Hellblazer comics."

RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 9/13/2024, 8:04 AM
Nice, deleted my comment now from the TLOTG article.

Also, Keanu's dreams became through.
User Comment Image
xfan320
xfan320 - 9/13/2024, 8:14 AM
Keanu Reeves is 60.






whoa. 😖
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/13/2024, 8:27 AM

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/13/2024, 8:44 AM
hope they bring back gabriel and the devil again, she had 2 scenes and he only had one but both had great screen presence.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
Typhoon20
Typhoon20 - 9/13/2024, 8:55 AM
That bad huh

View Recorder