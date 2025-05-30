Keanu Reeves Reportedly Not Happy With Action-Heavy CONSTANTINE 2 Scripts

It sounds like the scripts being tuned in for Constantine 2 are heading in the wrong direction, according to Lucifer actor Peter Stromare.

News
By MarkJulian - May 30, 2025 09:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Constantine 2
Source: The Direct

News of a Constantine sequel began long before the birth of the DCU, but with the rise of a new cinematic universe, many fans assumed the project would be put out to pasture.

However, it was confirmed in February 2023 that the project was still moving forward. More recently, a script for the sequel was turned in back in September 2024, reportedly developed by Keanu Reeves and director Francis Lawrence. According to the most recent reports, Akiva Goldsman was the last writer to revise the script.

Since that update, the project has gone dark, but we now have fresh info from Peter Stromare, who played Lucifer in the original film. Based on what he had to share, it doesn't sound like Constantine 2 is moving forward in a promising direction.

Stromare stated, "It's a lot of back and forth, because... I think Keanu [Reeves], which I know pretty good, is not so happy with the scripts and usually what comes out of the studios... Because the first one wasn't that successful in the beginning, it became a sleeper and became a cult movie, and now it is one of the biggest cult movies ever. But to do a sequel, the studios want to have, you know, cars flying in the air. They want to have people doing flip-flops and fighting action scenes."

He added, "And I think Keanu says, 'I've done 'John Wick.' This movie is spiritual. It's about demons and regular people. And I wanted to keep it that way.' And we talked about that. I want to do God coming down exactly the same way, but in a black suit and looking more or less like Lucifer from the first one. I'm 12 years older, so it's going to be hard to, you know, completely imitate the first movie. But, I think from Keanu, he wants to do a sequel that is very close to the first one."

Constantine sequel update

Finally, Stromare noted that he and Keanu Reeves are both adamant about not letting the sequel take on a Marvel-style tone. They’re committed to preserving the darker, more grounded atmosphere that defined the original Constantine. "I think he wants to do his character again, Constantine, as grounded as it was in the first one. It took a long time for you to become a cult movie, it really worked, and it will work on the audience again. You don't have to add a lot of action and shootouts. You have other movies. Don't turn it into big Marvel... [Don't turn it] into us flying around in harnesses all the time and shooting each other up."

Stromare's update on the project's status is something of a gut-punch for those who have been looking forward to the sequel. Hopefully, Reeves and Lawrence can find the right scriptwriter to take the project in a new direction.

bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/30/2025, 9:23 AM
A rumor from one of the actors, not some random on Twitter. Nice
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/30/2025, 9:41 AM
What the [frick] is this bullshit about?

Coming from [frick]ing John Wick?

You know what?

Can they just [frick]ing scrap this idea of Keanu coming up? His time has gone.

We need a young and fresh, Scottish or is it Irish accent speaking Constanstine.

Comic [frick]ing book accurate.

This is the bullshit I hate about DC and their ongoing chaos and involvement in [frick]ing gossip and rumours

And yeah, I know [frick]ing Gunn doesn't help.

But [frick] me, it's a a [frick]ing new era.

Make [frick]ing new era moves

For Else “[frick]ing” Worlds

Focus on [frick]ing DCU

For [frick]s Sake
Gambito
Gambito - 5/30/2025, 9:46 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - if going by comic book accuracy Constantine is around 60 years old, in the first movie Keanu was to young too play him now he’s the right age
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/30/2025, 9:52 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - Change the tampon, sir.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/30/2025, 9:54 AM
@Gambito - Matey

Please, where the [frick] did you get that information.

Constantine, in his first [frick]ing solo series, was 35years old🤷‍♂️

So what the [frick] are you on about?
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/30/2025, 9:57 AM
@IAmAHoot - No, I’ll stay [frick]ing bleeding, thanks.

Would you like a [frick]ing taste?…. Sir
Gambito
Gambito - 5/30/2025, 9:44 AM
I get Keanus point, no need to add John wick action into it. Even the cross gun from the first one was too much imo
EpicMan
EpicMan - 5/30/2025, 9:58 AM
It would be nice to actually see the spells visually though.... I mean Constantine uses enchantments and spells not just enchanted gadgets. I know that might mimic Dr. Strange a bit but they can find away to stand out. Also, it would be cool to see Etrigan but unfortunately DC has figured out how to pull off big colorful creatures well.
EpicMan
EpicMan - 5/30/2025, 9:59 AM
@EpicMan - DC "HASN'T figured out how to pull off big colorful creatures well"
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/30/2025, 10:02 AM
@EpicMan - Very true.

He's our [frick]ing version of Docter Strange.

[frick]ing hell, these [frick]ing [foo foo]s🤦🏾‍♂️

View Recorder