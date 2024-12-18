CONSTANTINE Sets 4K Ultra HD Release Date; Director Francis Lawrence Confirms Sequel Is Still In Development

CONSTANTINE Sets 4K Ultra HD Release Date; Director Francis Lawrence Confirms Sequel Is Still In Development

Constantine has set its official 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release for early next year, while director Francis Lawrence has confirmed that a sequel is still in the planning stages...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 18, 2024 04:12 PM EST
Source: Via ComicBook.com

Twenty years after it first hit theaters, Constantine is finally getting a 4K Ultra HD upgrade.

The DC Vertigo adaptation, which stars Keanu Reeves as the Hellblazing occultist, will be available to purchase either on a 4K Blu-ray disc with a standard or steelbook copy, or digitally via all major online retailers from February 18 (you can check out a list of additional features below).

Shortly after James Gunn announced the first "chapter" of the new DCU slate last year, rumors began to circulate that a direct sequel was in the works, and Warner Bros. would later confirm that the project was indeed in the early stages of development.

 Since then, we've had conflicting reports relating to the movie's status, and a recent rumor that Gunn and Peter Safran had decided to cancel a number of planned projects led to speculation that Constantine 2 would likely be among them.

However, director Francis Lawrence has now confirmed that the project is still in the works, and that it will be R-rated.

“The truth is, somewhere around the 15th anniversary or something, we did a Zoom and we all were discussing trying to get it up and going again. And again, we were just more active with it and finally got it past all these hurdles. And so we are now actively working on a script. So it’s really not that it’s just like, ‘Oh yeah, now we think the world is ready for it.’ I certainly think there is a bigger fan base and certainly it’s become a kind of cult classic, which has been really exciting to see and very strange, but it’s something we’ve always loved. We’re now in a spot where we are actively working on a script."

“And so we had been thinking about it.," he went on. "We had also been given an R rating [on the first Constantine] when we kind of made a PG-13 movie and followed all the PG-13 rules. So we’re like, ‘F–k it, let’s go and do a sequel and really make an R-rated movie. Give us an R, let us make a real R-rated movie.’”

We know that a finished script doesn't necessarily mean that a project will actually enter production, but we're certainly taking this as a positive sign.

As far as we know, Reeves is still set to reprise the role of the chain-smoking demon hunter.

We're not sure if the sequel will be part of the DCU or an "Elseworlds" project like Todd Phillips' Joker movies or Matt Reeves' The Batman - Part II, but John Constantine is closely linked to Swamp Thing in the comics, so there's some speculation that the character could be reintroduced as the main DCU's JC.

The first Constantine received mixed reviews when it was released back in 2005, but despite an Americanized interpretation of the Scouse magic-wielder and a few more liberties with the source material, fans reacted well to Reeves' take on the anti-hero, and the movie has gained a strong following over the years.

How do you guys feel about Reeves returning as John Constantine? Would you prefer if the sequel remained in its own universe, or was folded into the DCU? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.

Digital and 4K Blu-ray Special Features

Two Decades of Damnation

Commentaries

Channeling Constantine

Conjuring Constantine

Holy Relics

Shotgun Shootout

Hellscape

Warrior Wings

Unholy Abduction

Demon Face

The Power of Pre-Visualization A Writer’s Vision

TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/18/2024, 4:25 PM
I didn't like this movie at first but it grew on me after repeat watchings. And it has a solid soundtrack.

On a bit of a side note, while still in the DC ballpark...

THIS was just brought to my attention:
User Comment Image

Looks like either that set suit was a stunt suit with less texture, or that poster was super doctored to add texture. Also, the outline of the shield has been updated to no longer have the yellow outline.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/18/2024, 4:30 PM
The more I ponder it, the more I think the poster was just over doctored, because the logo poster still has the yellow outline and the blue in the background of the logo poster is more like the blue of the set photos.
AnEye
AnEye - 12/18/2024, 4:31 PM
@TheVandalore - Or maybe there is more than one suit in the movie. Remember, the first image of the Superman logo that James Gunn posted from the set, HAD the textures and looked more similar to the one on the left.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/18/2024, 4:32 PM
@AnEye - that's a good point too.

Do you mean Superman wears multiple suits in the film, or they used multiple suits during filming?
AnEye
AnEye - 12/18/2024, 4:34 PM
@TheVandalore - I'm thinking maybe the suit on the right, is the suit he begins with throughout the movie, and the suit on the left is the final version of the suit. So he could be wearing multiple suits, but that is a good catch though.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/18/2024, 4:32 PM
Hear me out. Constantine as an HBO Max series rated TV-MA with Guillermo Del Toro as an executive producer with scripts penned by Clive Barker and Guillermo Del Toro. With Matt Smith as Constantine and Liam Neeson as Lucifer.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/18/2024, 4:34 PM
@SonOfAGif - User Comment Image

Yes, please.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 12/18/2024, 4:36 PM
This is another project that will not get off the ground, why waste the character on an old actor, when there are so many young actors to start a franchise? It doesn't make sense, we all love Keanu but he should just let this project go or come on board as an executive producer. For [frick]s sake!!

@MarkCassidy Don't you agree??
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/18/2024, 4:41 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - honestly, it's hard for me to picture another John Constantine after Matt Ryan. Not to say there can't be anyone who plays him better, I just absolutely adore Matt Ryan's portrayals, especially in Legends.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/18/2024, 4:44 PM
I saw this film for the first time a few years back and honestly , wasn’t a big fan of it though would certainly check out the sequel if it happens (likely be Elseworlds then DCU)…

Also , bring back Peter Stormare as Lucifer aswell!!

User Comment Image

