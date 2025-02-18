DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Episode Runtimes Revealed As "Demons" TV Spot Is Officially Released

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Episode Runtimes Revealed As &quot;Demons&quot; TV Spot Is Officially Released

The runtimes for the first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again have been revealed, and fans of Netflix's Daredevil are likely to be very pleased. We also finally have an HD version of a recent TV spot...

By JoshWilding - Feb 18, 2025 02:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Daredevil: Born Again is two weeks away and, honestly, Disney+'s marketing strategy is lacking (we've had one trailer a month out and that's pretty much it). On the plus side, a TV spot - which first showed up online as a YouTube advert - has now been released in glorious HD. 

In that, we catch sight of Muse's "Born Again" graffiti, The Punisher's iconic logo, and more of the Man Without Fear's battle with Bullseye.

Insider @Cryptic4KQual has also shared news on the runtimes for Daredevil: Born Again's first two episodes. It's said the first instalment clocks in at 58 minutes. The second chapter, meanwhile, will be 47 minutes. So, a feature-length two-episode premiere on March 4!

They add, "[I don't know] the rest, but it is said that the rest of the series maintains proper runtime lengths." Hopefully, that means no surprisingly short episodes, an annoying habit that's plagued most of these Marvel Studios/Marvel Television projects. 

All signs currently point to Daredevil: Born Again being a worthy successor to Netflix's Daredevil; it's just a shame Disney+ isn't marketing the show as a must-see event, though that may change in the next week or two. 

"The level of violence is way up there for a Marvel/Disney show," Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane recently teased. "I don’t think there’s anything else even in the ballpark. There’s a moment in this that is just absolutely batshit, and way past anything Netflix ever did."

He also addressed the continued evolution of Wilson Fisk's relationship with Daredevil. "If you look at how it ends almost every season, they punch the shit out of each other, Kingpin goes to jail, we know he’s gonna come back. I didn’t want to do that."

"This dynamic is way more tense. There’s one scene between them in the first episode that lays it all out," he added. "Then we spend the next eight episodes throwing rocks at it."

Watch this newly released Daredevil: Born Again TV spot in the player below. 

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres with two episodes on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 2/18/2025, 2:48 PM
Just a couple more weeks. I cannot wait.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/18/2025, 2:54 PM
Cool!!.

Honestly there’s no real winning it seems with people when it comes to runtimes since the Netflix show was an hour or so for which some complained about the pacing dragging while short episodes are also an issue now.

Personally while I would love more of something then less , I also think it doesn’t matter how short or long a runtime is but moreso how they utilize it and on what so hopefully it’s done well in Born Again!!.

Anyway , Disney may not be marketing the show as much as one would like but they are doing it more then Netflix perhaps ever did
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/18/2025, 3:00 PM
i can't f*cking wait for this show. let the count down being:

Spike101
Spike101 - 2/18/2025, 3:12 PM
I’ll guess those run times include 10 minutes of credits and other nonsense?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/18/2025, 3:14 PM
Time for a seasons 1-3 rewatch
Latverian
Latverian - 2/18/2025, 3:29 PM
Last time the MCU opened a year with such an underwhelming movie release on February, the series that followed was almost impeccable, and so was the movie right after.

Let's hope this is what happens this year as well, only with an even more successful 3rd movie to top it all off.

Could we? Thanks a bunch.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 2/18/2025, 3:34 PM
Cannot Wait

I want to see if Marvel and Feige can out due Matt Reeves Batman Universe with the Hard Core Street Corner of the MCU

Cause that is the best thing when it comes to Live Action CB content

