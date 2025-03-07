BATMAN: Alan Ritchson Says "You Wouldn't Even Have To Pay Me" To Play DCU's Dark Knight

Reacher star Alan Ritchson remains a fan-favorite pick to play Batman in the DCU's The Brave and The Bold movie, and the actor is still very interested in the role...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 07, 2025 10:03 AM EST
Filed Under: The Brave and the Bold

Reacher star Alan Ritchson was a fairly popular pick to play Batman even before he made a massive impact in the title role in the Prime Video series, but the fan-casts really picked up when DC Studios' co-head James Gunn announced that a new actor will play the Dark Knight in the planned DCU The Brave and the Bold movie.

For his part, Ritchson has fully leaned in to the campaigns, expressing interest in donning the cape and cowl on a number of occasions.

"The fact that people are interested in me playing Batman is a real honor and privilege," he said in a 2024 interview. "It's one of the first characters I fell in love with as a child: I still remember the big, long pistol coming out of Joker's pants as he goes to shoot down the Batplane. Those iconic moments really resonated with me as a child. For there to even be a conversation or a rumor mill surrounding this role, for me… all I can do is laugh. I just think it's wild that's where we are."

Ritchson took part in Wired's latest autocomplete video, and the Batman "rumor" came up yet again. The actor is definitely still hoping to get the opportunity to play the iconic DC Comics hero, joking that they "wouldn't even have to pay" him to star in The Brave and the Bold. He also gave us a little hint of how his Bat-voice might sound!

"What's amazing to me about this rumor of the Batman or the Batman desire and the zeitgeist is the fact that James Gunn has personally announced publicly on his Twitter or X or whatever, 'LOL, he's not playing Batman. He is not playing Batman!' And this thing will not die. I get asked every day if I'm playing Batman. Yeah, would I play Batman? Yes. Would I pay handsomely to be Batman? You wouldn't even have to pay me to be Batman. I would, yeah, I would don the suit. 'Gotham is mine.' Look at that. I don't even have to practice. It just comes out naturally."

Is there a chance Gunn and co. might be considering Ritchson for the role? Anything is possible, and it's worth noting that while these campaigns rarely result in the actor landing the gig, it is not unheard of. Rumors persist that The Batman star Robert Pattinson will ultimately wind up staying on as the DCU's Caped Crusader, but Gunn recently confirmed that a new actor is being sought.

As for director Andy Muschietti, it sounds like he is still attached to helm... for now!

Here's what The Flash filmmaker had to say about the possibility of Pattinson plating The Brave and the Bold's Batman in a recent interview.

"As everyone knows, the Batman featured in The Brave and the Bold will belong to the new DC universe. It’s quite obvious that Matt Reeves’ Batman is not part of this new universe. However, DC and Warner Bros. are moving forward with the second part of Reeves’ Batman series, which, as widely reported, is expected to release around 2027. This means the next Batman movie will take some time before it sees the light of day."

"Releasing two Batman films simultaneously would be counterproductive," The Flash director continued. "What DC is doing is creating a strategy to ensure these two films don’t conflict with each other. Regarding my involvement in the project, there are good intentions for now. They want to do the movie with me, and I want to do it as well. I’m eager to work on the film. We are talking about the story and the tone."

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman," Gunn said of the movie when the Gods and Monsters slate was announced. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

Peter Safran added, "And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long."

1 2
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 3/7/2025, 10:32 AM
I just don't see him as Batman and I like him. Would rather see him as Sgt. Rock if he's going to do a DC movie.
dragon316
dragon316 - 3/7/2025, 11:16 AM
@KurtCrawler - that’s what people said Ben affleck and Patterson as Batman looks are not everything it’s how you get job done look at cast choices for fantastic four , marvel kang fan cast people be picking white guys play manga surprise it was black man
MuadDib
MuadDib - 3/7/2025, 10:35 AM
I was against this idea for a long time. Felt he was just too big and muscular to play Batman. In fact I’ve always been a fan of him as Shazam. But I’ve come around to the idea, and think he could be the ultimate Batman in Gunns new DCU.

At this point I can’t think of anyone else better for the roles than Alan. Surprisingly hyped at the idea. Hope he gets the role.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/7/2025, 10:45 AM
@MuadDib -

Lots of actors with more talent, and who won't be 50 in 8 years, would be better as Batman.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 3/7/2025, 11:05 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Agree to disagree. I for one have always been a proponent for an older Batman who’s more experienced and has a long established legacy which then allows for him to have a long rich history with different Robins and a whole range of past enemies.

Plus he doesn’t look that old at all.

He could easily pull it off.

But everyone is entitled to their own opinion
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 3/7/2025, 11:11 AM
@MuadDib - The DCU Batman is supposed to be a lil older anyway since Damien will be around 12 years old in the Brave and the Bold.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/7/2025, 11:16 AM
@MuadDib - I genuinely can't think of anyone better either. Every episode of Reacher just cements it for me.
DevilsDreams
DevilsDreams - 3/7/2025, 11:28 AM
@MuadDib - I'd still like to see Jensen Ackles in the role.
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 3/7/2025, 10:35 AM
I can see it if he slims down (just a bit) from his current hulking figure.

He's the right age for where Batman is suppose to be at that time i'd think and has got a good jaw for a cowl.

He's also got charm! make it happen Gunn! Let him complete a DC trifecta.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 3/7/2025, 10:40 AM
@NoDaysOff -

The Joker: We must find out the true identity of this "Bat Man."
Henchman #1: Do you think it might be 6'5", 300 pound billionaire playboy Bruce Wayne?
The Joker: That foppish dandy? He's too busy wining and dining socialites and attending charity balls. No, it must be someone else . . .

fin
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/7/2025, 10:37 AM
Dude has the physical presence , stoic nature & intelligence to play Batman as he has shown in Reacher imo so if he does get it somehow then I would be willing to give him a shot (even though Brandon Sklenar will always be my pick).

?si=kRw7aY97kWsXE_6r

I can also see him be the charming public playboy aswell from some of his other work imo.
RedFury
RedFury - 3/7/2025, 10:55 AM
@TheVisionary25 - he wouldn't be my first pick for Bats either. But if he got it I think he could definitely do the role justice based on all those attributes you listed.

He doesn't really strike me as the silent contemplating Batman type, but I'm sure with a good director they could figure it out. He's definitely got the Bruce Wayne side of things down though.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/7/2025, 11:07 AM
@RedFury - I feel he could be that silent contemplating or brooding Batman but yeah , needs to be the right director I guess.
RedFury
RedFury - 3/7/2025, 11:30 AM
@TheVisionary25 - yeah, the right director can really work magic with actors. Like what James Cameron was able to pull out of Arnold who by all accounts is a terrible actor lol - but has been great in every James Cameron movie he's been in.

Not to say Ritchson is terrible or anything. Just that a great director could likely pull the right Batman out of him.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/7/2025, 10:40 AM
Is Anyone watching the newest season?.

I’m 2 episodes behind but so far so good…

It’s better then 2 imo but not as good as 1 still for me.

User Comment Image
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 3/7/2025, 10:42 AM
I can kind of see it, but not for the Batman that they are probably going for, that has a Bat family and a son.
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 3/7/2025, 11:01 AM
@Urubrodi - I disagree, it's all in the make up...hear me out.

Affleck was what? 43? at the time BvS came out, and i fully beleived him to be quite seasoned, doing it for 20 plus years, he clearly had a robin already and would have been believable if there wasa larger bat family going on over those 20 years.

Ritcheson is 42, so older than Affleck was at time he started filming for BVS.

Ritcheson at least has the actual size that they were going for with the padding in Affleck's suit. Though i'd say he'll prob need to lean up a bit.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/7/2025, 11:17 AM
@Urubrodi - that's the very reason I can see him as DCU Batman
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 3/7/2025, 11:30 AM
@NoDaysOff - I don't mean in terms of his size, I think a bigger Batman could be badass to be fair, but based on the work I've seen with him, I personally don't see him acting as the father figure to Damian and all that. He'd work better as a more lonely and aggressive Batman that's on his prime.
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 3/7/2025, 11:44 AM
@Urubrodi - I suppose his body of work hasn't exactly shown his range in the same way as Affleck's had at that time, but i think he's a decent actor and given the chance he can portray that. I've not watched all of it, but his work in Ordinary Angels speaks to that range and we already know he's got the physicality.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 3/7/2025, 10:42 AM
He doesn’t fit Batman or Bruce at all. In size sure, but he doesn’t have the chops or the vibe.

Now this guy, he fits
User Comment Image
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 3/7/2025, 10:47 AM
@MisterBones - Kind of disagree on the vibe part, when you take for example the Batman from the Arkham games and how Reacher acts, it's not too far fetched that he could pull if off.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/7/2025, 11:18 AM
@MisterBones - disagree. He's a good actor. You see it every week in Reacher and you saw it in Gentlemenly Warfare. He's got the chops.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 3/7/2025, 11:35 AM
@MisterBones - I hate that Aldis Hodge got screwed after the failure of Black Adam, since I really enjoyed his portrayal of Hawkman, but this is still a solid second choice.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/7/2025, 10:44 AM
?si=aMa1DF8T6gELsRey
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/7/2025, 10:47 AM
He could be Killer Croc. And all kinds of other B to D list characters.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/7/2025, 10:58 AM
“You don’t even have to pay me”… good idea. Because the movie wouldn’t make its money back anyway.
Reginator
Reginator - 3/7/2025, 11:12 AM
@slickrickdesigns - he is wooden as hell in reacher. like its his first acting gig.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/7/2025, 11:14 AM
@Reginator - he’s just the least athletic looking person when he’s moving, running or fighting. The opposite of Batman.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/7/2025, 11:21 AM
@Reginator - he's playing essentially an autistic tactician and logistical genius. He's not wooden at all. He's nailing it.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/7/2025, 11:31 AM
@slickrickdesigns - sorry for the spam man was trying to get the drew scanlon gif to work but somethings up with giphy
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/7/2025, 10:59 AM
Technically they would. There are minimums owed to actors for their performances but he can always take the minimum
Nolanite
Nolanite - 3/7/2025, 11:00 AM
I have kept saying that he would play a nearly perfect Bruce Wayne/ Batman for many years now!

James Gunn, get em!

Nolanite out
TheLobster
TheLobster - 3/7/2025, 11:02 AM
James Gunn: well that’s great because we actually have no more money!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/7/2025, 11:06 AM

Make him Batman. Do it NOW!!!

Eventually he's gonna break out on the big screen. Perfect casting.

DO IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Imprtracr1
Imprtracr1 - 3/7/2025, 11:08 AM
Alan Ritchson IS the prime casting for DCU Batman.

Agreed.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 3/7/2025, 11:10 AM
He would be amazing
breakUbatman
breakUbatman - 3/7/2025, 11:14 AM
Thad Castle for Sabretooth
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/7/2025, 11:18 AM
@breakUbatman - I dig it!!.

User Comment Image
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

