THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD: We Think We Know Every Actor Cast - You'll Be SHOCKED At Joker

After the revelation of the Caped Crusader's DILF like physique in Creature Commandos, I was literally one hundred percent sure Alan Ritchson was going to be cast as Batman. I wrote an article which you can read here in which I definitely wasn’t speculating for fun about who Batman could be cast as, but truly believed I was speaking to you as a messenger from our savior, James Gunn himself. Amazingly, what I reported as definitive fact, was somehow wrong.

It’s now being reported that the deceased actor Brian Dennehy is absolutely going to play the Dark Knight! This will either be accomplished through the wonders of AI or through ominous necromancy. Time can only tell if Gunn will recruit Chat GPT to bring us a tasteful CGI Brian Dennehy or if he will be able to harness dark forces to bring Mr. Dennehy back from the dead.

Now, on to the real good stuff. Let's dive into the shallow end of the pool and talk about these new super real castings.

Nightwing - Liam Payne (1993-2024)

Who could personify the main character of the adored comic series Nothing Butt Nightwing better than Liam Payne? This very real casting is getting me going. He has the looks, the bod, and the charming charismatic smile that makes you wanna go ugh. As long as he is flexible, which I frequently imagine he is, he can play the gymnast superhero well. As long as Gunn heavily utilizes CGI to keep him away from heights, we’ll all fall for him in the role of Nightwing.

Catwoman - Maggie Smith (1934-2024)

Known for her role as McGonagall in the widely hated Harry Potter series, Maggie Smith will be stuffing herself into the black latex suit and cracking her whip as Catwoman. She won’t need wingardium leviosa to raise wands in the theater. Gunn’s first choice was Imelda Staunton, the actress behind my personal favorite character in the Harry Potter series, Umbridge, but she had a strange being-aliveness factor that Gunn isn’t wanting in The Brave and the Bold.

Alfred - Lance Reddick (1962-2023)

Cast to specifically spite Beau DeMayo, Lance Reddick will for sure be playing Alfred in The Brave and the Bold. Not only that, but he’ll be keeping the accent he used for John Wick, the worst action franchise in the history of the world. SPOILER ALERT! He’ll use the stunt training from that atrocious franchise to play an Alfred who retains his status as a spy for England and eventually wages war against Gotham and the United States to restore the thirteen colonies to their original glory.

New Super-Man - Pat Morita (1932-2005)

If you’re not super familiar with either of these names, Pat Morita is the actor behind the indie action movie no one outside of the 80s watched called Karate Kid. You ever heard of “wax on, wax off”? Me neither. If you don’t know the New Super-Man, he will actually be replacing Superman in the DCU. Gunn whispered in my ear personally this morning that, after the movie Superman, we’ll be seeing no more of David Corenswet and will only see Pat Morita play New Super-Man. His real name is Kong Kenan, a regular Chinese citizen given the powers of Superman.

Screenwriter - Me (Alive for now, dead inside)

Oh, did I forget to mention The Brave and the Bold had a new screenwriter too? Well, it’s me. Gunn and Muschietti saw all the brilliant writing I’ve been doing for CBM, especially my reviews of Creature Commandos and said, “Golly, this kid is a genius. We gotta tap that talent as hard as we can right away.” Obviously, I willingly took it, and I took it fast. You may be wondering why they chose me instead of an experienced writer. Me too. Maybe it’s the hair.

Joker - Sean Gunn (1974-Present)

For his fourth role in the DCU (if you didn’t know, he already plays GI Robot, Weasel, and Maxwell Lord) James Gunn, in true James Gunn style, has cast his brother as the Joker, and I personally couldn’t be more excited. I know, it’s odd that Gunn has cast someone alive in The Brave and the Bold, but, due to budget constraints, they did have to cast one alive person for the movie. Apparently every single one of Gunn’s family and all of his pets were busy, so he threw his brother another bone.

You may have noticed Robin isn’t on this list. Gunn said Robin, just Robin, is being delayed and then took to Threads to tell us all to chill about it.

The reality that we live in, in which everything I’ve said is entirely true, is that we are no longer being held down by death. Through the man made horror that is AI and the wielding of dark magic, we can tastefully bring actors back from the dead.

What do you think of these CONFIRMED castings that are real confirmations? Let me know in the comments!