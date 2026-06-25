DC Studios Announces Absolute Batman, Joker: Laugh Riot, And Krypto TV Shows At Annecy

DC Studios Announces Absolute Batman, Joker: Laugh Riot, And Krypto TV Shows At Annecy

DC Studios has announced three new animated series, and we have a first look at logos and details for Absolute Batman, Joker: Laugh Riot, and Krypto, none of which are set in the DCU.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 25, 2026 09:06 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation held a panel at the 2026 Annecy International Animation Film Festival earlier today and brought some big news to the event.

The most noteworthy announcement was an Absolute Batman animated series with comic book writer Scott Snyder serving as showrunner. Artist Nick Dragotta is also involved with its development as a producer, though it's unclear whether the series will be a 1:1 adaptation.

Absolute Batman boldly reinvents the Batman mythos for a new generation of fans, reimagining the Dark Knight as a working-class hero up against impossible odds (and the most terrifying foes ever), on a mission to prove that even in an era of wealth, power and corruption, one good person can change the world.

No manor, no money... all Batman. When you take away the manor, the money, the advantages, what you're left with is something absolute.

We're also getting Joker: Laugh Riot from executive producer Jim Krieg and director Yasuhiro Aoki. In the series, which is not set in the DCU, when Batman is murdered, the Joker launches a ruthless crusade through Gotham’s underworld to find the killer who took away his greatest adversary.

But as his violent quest for answers pushes him closer towards vigilante than villain, Joker is forced to confront the truth that without Batman, he doesn’t know who he is.

After a series of YouTube shorts, Krypto will take centre stage in a TV series for kids from executive producer C.H. Greenblatt. When he’s not hanging out with Superman or Supergirl, Krypto tags along with a gang of misfit criminal wannabes who live down the block, and they soon discover he’s a ball of destructive, lovable energy worse than any of them.

As he follows them into misadventures and poorly laid plans, Krypto’s pure nature slowly ends up redeeming them, whether they want it or not.

Mister Miracle was also showcased, with concept art revealing a first look at Scott Free/Mister Miracle, Big Barda, Orion, Highfather, Granny Goodness, and Darkseid. The animation style is said to resemble Tom King and Mitch Gerads' comic, and is set in the DCU (the actors who play the animated versions will play them in live-action, too). 

Creature Commandos Season 2 revealed a first look at the new Task Force M, including Khalis, King Shark, and Nosferata. The Bride is the new leader, and a focal point will be her "contentious" dynamic with Nosferata.

Which of these DC animated TV shows are you most looking forward to? Check out the official logos for Absolute Batman, Joker: Laugh Riot, and Krypto below.

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About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/25/2026, 9:22 AM
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/25/2026, 10:19 AM
@HelloBoysImBack - Nuremberg
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/25/2026, 9:23 AM
This better be in it.
User Comment Image
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 6/25/2026, 9:31 AM
@HashTagSwagg - My question is what will this be rated...cuz um.....

User Comment Image

Batman isn't exactly pulling punches in this book.

#DCAlliance
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/25/2026, 9:32 AM
Seems like there’s a lot more animation on the upcoming slate

Animation:

Dynamic duo
Mister miracle
Krypto
Absolute Batman
Joker Laugh Riot
My adventures with green lantern
My adventures with Superman
Creature commandoes season 2
Batman knightfall

Live action:
Clay face
Lanterns
Man of tomorrow
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/25/2026, 10:42 AM
@epc1122 - I wonder if Gunn does a new slate announcement (hopefully of stuff that might actually happen soon)

Do we know if they are at SDCC later next month?.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/25/2026, 9:34 AM
Grown Men will not watch Krypto...& kids dont watch DC cartoons either. They're on HBOMax
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/25/2026, 9:35 AM
I'm so happy that DC isn't abandoning animation, as that's always been a strong area of theirs. Between Absolute Batman and Caped Crusader, I'd say Batman fans are going to be eating good.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/25/2026, 9:35 AM
Creature commandos was greenly before the 1st season smfh...which failed.
newhire13
newhire13 - 6/25/2026, 9:50 AM
@ClarkJoeKent - My god you’re a loser 😂
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/25/2026, 10:19 AM
@ClarkJoeKent - the first season didn't fail. However your parents did
Repian
Repian - 6/25/2026, 9:35 AM
Absolute Batman with an anime style similar to Berserk.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 6/25/2026, 9:36 AM
man im stoked. is everything perfect and a hit out of the ball park , nope, but im still having fun!! LETS GO!!!!
Sominan
Sominan - 6/25/2026, 9:43 AM
Absolutely the worst version of Batman of all time.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/25/2026, 10:07 AM
@Sominan - You go enjoy your Supergirl movie. The rest of us will stick with Absolute Batman.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/25/2026, 10:20 AM
@InfinitePunches - I'll enjoy both instead of clutching my pearls like you
Sominan
Sominan - 6/25/2026, 10:27 AM
@InfinitePunches - you actually like that shit? Lmao
SeeYouIn2034
SeeYouIn2034 - 6/25/2026, 10:35 AM
@Sominan - Batman fans must have terrible taste, given that it was the best selling comic of 2024, is on its 11th printing, and issue #20 sold over half a million copies.

Sorry you can't find enjoyment in something that is universally beloved :/
Sominan
Sominan - 6/25/2026, 10:41 AM
@SeeYouIn2034 - If you're a Batman fan, how could you like something that throws the baby out with the bathwater?
SeeYouIn2034
SeeYouIn2034 - 6/25/2026, 10:45 AM
@Sominan - I assume the bathwater is him being a billionaire. What's the baby in this analogy?
LeBronStan
LeBronStan - 6/25/2026, 9:44 AM
Can we please get an animated Wonder Woman tv show?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/25/2026, 10:04 AM
@LeBronStan - We should've gotten one back in the early 2000s alongside Justice League from the same creative team; that was a major missed opportunity.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/25/2026, 9:48 AM
"comic book writer Scott Snyder" ..... sny sny ....synder?....Zack syder?
User Comment Image
it all makes sense now! no wonder the run has been so successful
Dcmarvel2025
Dcmarvel2025 - 6/25/2026, 9:50 AM
Absolute Gunn , a story about a daring filmmaker whom left it all behind at Marvel to create the ultimate superhero franchise, playing Gunn Leonardo DiCaprio, coming fall 2027 absolute Gunn!!!
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/25/2026, 10:05 AM
This is great news. I'm really hoping Absolute "Legion of Doom" is good. I imagine they'll announce it soon with MM ending next week.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/25/2026, 10:16 AM
I am really enjoying Absolute Batman. Lets go!!!
Arthorious
Arthorious - 6/25/2026, 10:19 AM
@MisterBones - man that show is going to be wild. I just read Bruce finally interacting with Jack.

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