DC Studios Announces Absolute Batman, Joker: Laugh Riot, And Krypto TV Shows At Annecy

DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation held a panel at the 2026 Annecy International Animation Film Festival earlier today and brought some big news to the event.

The most noteworthy announcement was an Absolute Batman animated series with comic book writer Scott Snyder serving as showrunner. Artist Nick Dragotta is also involved with its development as a producer, though it's unclear whether the series will be a 1:1 adaptation.

Absolute Batman boldly reinvents the Batman mythos for a new generation of fans, reimagining the Dark Knight as a working-class hero up against impossible odds (and the most terrifying foes ever), on a mission to prove that even in an era of wealth, power and corruption, one good person can change the world.

No manor, no money... all Batman. When you take away the manor, the money, the advantages, what you're left with is something absolute.

We're also getting Joker: Laugh Riot from executive producer Jim Krieg and director Yasuhiro Aoki. In the series, which is not set in the DCU, when Batman is murdered, the Joker launches a ruthless crusade through Gotham’s underworld to find the killer who took away his greatest adversary.

But as his violent quest for answers pushes him closer towards vigilante than villain, Joker is forced to confront the truth that without Batman, he doesn’t know who he is.

After a series of YouTube shorts, Krypto will take centre stage in a TV series for kids from executive producer C.H. Greenblatt. When he’s not hanging out with Superman or Supergirl, Krypto tags along with a gang of misfit criminal wannabes who live down the block, and they soon discover he’s a ball of destructive, lovable energy worse than any of them.

As he follows them into misadventures and poorly laid plans, Krypto’s pure nature slowly ends up redeeming them, whether they want it or not.

Mister Miracle was also showcased, with concept art revealing a first look at Scott Free/Mister Miracle, Big Barda, Orion, Highfather, Granny Goodness, and Darkseid. The animation style is said to resemble Tom King and Mitch Gerads' comic, and is set in the DCU (the actors who play the animated versions will play them in live-action, too).

Creature Commandos Season 2 revealed a first look at the new Task Force M, including Khalis, King Shark, and Nosferata. The Bride is the new leader, and a focal point will be her "contentious" dynamic with Nosferata.

Which of these DC animated TV shows are you most looking forward to? Check out the official logos for Absolute Batman, Joker: Laugh Riot, and Krypto below.