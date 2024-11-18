James Gunn Debunks CREATURE COMMANDOS Rumor, Shares THE BATMAN II Update, And Confirms He Won't Be At CCXP

James Gunn Debunks CREATURE COMMANDOS Rumor, Shares THE BATMAN II Update, And Confirms He Won't Be At CCXP

We have another round of DCU updates from filmmaker James Gunn as he confirms that DC Studios will miss another big event. The executive also shares updates for Creature Commandos and The Batman Part II...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 18, 2024 07:11 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

DC Studios missed this year's San Diego Comic-Con, leaving Marvel Studios to steal the show by highlighting its upcoming Avengers movies, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and a few other exciting projects. 

Since then, the studio has also teased its slate at two different D23 events, something that's gone a long way in ensuring the MCU has overshadowed DC Studios' DCU plans.

The hope had been that they might dominate next month's CCXP event in Brazil, but James Gunn has confirmed that neither he nor Peter Safran will be in attendance. This surely lessens the chances of us getting a Superman trailer and robs DC Studios of another opportunity to hype up its film and television plans.

Outside of Gunn's frequent social media updates, the "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" lineup hasn't been showcased since DC Studios was formed in January 2023.

Gunn also took the time to debunk a popular social media rumour about Nicholas Hoult playing a younger Lex Luthor in Creature Commandos. On Bluesky, the filmmaker and studio executive would add that Superman takes place only weeks after this series. 

Yesterday evening was the first Sunday in two months that we haven't had a new episode of The Penguin on HBO. The critically acclaimed drama has further increased excitement for The Batman Part II but Gunn says Matt Reeves' script still isn't finished and hasn't been handed in yet. 

This isn't necessarily bad news but The Batman sequel has already lost its October 2025 release date and we're hoping it won't slip any further beyond its current October 2026 slot. 

Finally, Gunn shared some clarification on his role as DC Studios co-CEO alongside Safran. 

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails...they’re your last, worst option.
 
The cast features Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

Creature Commandos premieres on Max on December 5. 

James Gunn's Choices Of What To Reboot In DC Are Concerning And Confusing
Related:

James Gunn's Choices Of What To Reboot In DC Are Concerning And Confusing
DC Studios CEO James Gunn Responds To Fan Who Asks Why New DCU Doesn't Include Aquaman And The Flash
Recommended For You:

DC Studios CEO James Gunn Responds To Fan Who Asks Why New DCU Doesn't Include Aquaman And The Flash

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Nolanite
Nolanite - 11/18/2024, 7:19 AM
Well at least he debunks bullshit from the interwebs.
Kinda like his straight up attitude.
Looking forward to CC!
Nolanite out
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/18/2024, 7:23 AM
Most creatures go commando in my experience. That's why I jerk off in the woods.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 11/18/2024, 7:23 AM
@lso I'm finally first!
I've been waiting my entire life to be that one person who kicks start a thread.
I cannot explain the emotions that are flowing through my body right now.
It's almost as if I have gained some kind of magic powers. Like looking into the future sort of.
I say that because I just got a glimpse of the emm she ewes future and all of their movies still suck just like The Marvels.
I hope these feelings and emotions are permanent because it is an amazing feeling.
Nolanite out

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder