James Gunn Debunks CREATURE COMMANDOS Rumor, Shares THE BATMAN II Update, And Confirms He Won't Be At CCXP

DC Studios missed this year's San Diego Comic-Con, leaving Marvel Studios to steal the show by highlighting its upcoming Avengers movies, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and a few other exciting projects.

Since then, the studio has also teased its slate at two different D23 events, something that's gone a long way in ensuring the MCU has overshadowed DC Studios' DCU plans.

The hope had been that they might dominate next month's CCXP event in Brazil, but James Gunn has confirmed that neither he nor Peter Safran will be in attendance. This surely lessens the chances of us getting a Superman trailer and robs DC Studios of another opportunity to hype up its film and television plans.

Outside of Gunn's frequent social media updates, the "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" lineup hasn't been showcased since DC Studios was formed in January 2023.

Gunn also took the time to debunk a popular social media rumour about Nicholas Hoult playing a younger Lex Luthor in Creature Commandos. On Bluesky, the filmmaker and studio executive would add that Superman takes place only weeks after this series.

Yesterday evening was the first Sunday in two months that we haven't had a new episode of The Penguin on HBO. The critically acclaimed drama has further increased excitement for The Batman Part II but Gunn says Matt Reeves' script still isn't finished and hasn't been handed in yet.

This isn't necessarily bad news but The Batman sequel has already lost its October 2025 release date and we're hoping it won't slip any further beyond its current October 2026 slot.

Finally, Gunn shared some clarification on his role as DC Studios co-CEO alongside Safran.

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails...they’re your last, worst option.



The cast features Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

Creature Commandos premieres on Max on December 5.