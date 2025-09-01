James Gunn Shares More Disappointing Updates On THE AUTHORITY And WALLER; Teases STATIC SHOCK In The DCU

James Gunn Shares More Disappointing Updates On THE AUTHORITY And WALLER; Teases STATIC SHOCK In The DCU

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has shared updates on The Authority and Waller, though fans of those characters will likely be disappointed. The filmmaker has also commented on Static Shock's DCU future.

Sep 01, 2025
DC Studios announced an exciting slate of movies and TV shows at the start of 2023, but "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" hasn't taken shape anywhere as quickly as fans—and probably James Gunn and Peter Safran—would've liked. 

The Authority is a movie that Gunn has already acknowledged has issues, and he discussed those struggles with The New Blerd Order after being asked about a possible Static Shock movie.

"It’s all about integrating [Static Shock] with the DC Universe because he’s not a character that’s traditionally part of the DC Universe," the filmmaker said. "It’s kind of like 'The Authority.' So, like, 'The Authority's been a little bit of a challenge simply because integrating [them] with the DCU has been a difficult thing to do, and the same thing is true of the Static Shock."

On a more optimistic note, Gunn added, "Hopefully, we’ll figure out a way to do that."

The Engineer wasn't exactly a highlight in Superman, so if her presence in the movie was meant to set the stage for The Authority, it didn't work out the way Gunn likely hoped. 

There's been speculation about the DC Studios co-CEO adapting Grant Morrison's Superman and the Authority, though there's little in the way of demand for that either. We've previously heard that The Authority could become an animated project, and taking these characters down the Creature Commandos route wouldn't be the worst idea. 

In a separate interview with PEOPLE, Gunn was also asked for an upate on the Waller TV series (which, like Peacemaker season 2, would serve as a spin-off to Gunn's The Suicide Squad). 

"We're working on it, so we'll see what happens," he shared. "Some things have moved faster than others. Waller's not been the fastest. But I can’t wait to see Viola put on their Waller pants again."

Speaking at last month's San Diego Comic-Con, Gunn noted, "We got Supergirl coming out in a year, we got Lanterns coming out, probably less than a year. We're making Clayface right now, and that is, oh man, the script by Mike Flanagan is so good. Straight horror."

"We're working on The Brave and the Bold, Wonder Woman, The Batman 2 with Matt Reeves...Sgt. Rock," he continued. "The Authority...that's... [Interview: That's not going so well?] [Laughs] The Krypto shorts. Little cartoons for kids that are really fun."

Booster Gold is starting to take shape after tapping Our Flag Means Death creator David Jenkins as showrunner, but Swamp Thing, Sgt. Rock, and rumoured projects like Teen Titans and the untitled Deathstroke/Bane movie are less certain. 

What are your thoughts on how the DCU slate has taken shape so far? 




THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 9/1/2025, 5:33 AM
[frick]ing in hell James

[frick]ing hell

Another [frick]ing update from James “wont shut the [frick] up” Gunn.

The Authority? “A little bit of a challenge.”
Waller? “Not been the fastest.”
Static Shock? “Hopefully we’ll figure it out.”

Are we [frick]ing building a universe or spitballing [frick]ing ideas in a group chat?

Meanwhile, we all [frick]ing sitting here trying to stay hyped while half the slate is stuck in [frick]ing development limbo and Gunn’s casually workshopping the future of the DCU out loud like it’s a [frick]ing podcast.

We want [frick]ing surprising wins. Not “we’ll sees.”

For [frick]s Sake
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 9/1/2025, 5:39 AM
Translation: WB slammed the breaks on them and instead want to develop projects that can actually make money.

