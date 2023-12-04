DEADPOOL 3 Set Photos Reveal Surprising MOON KNIGHT & CAPTAIN AMERICA Connections - SPOILERS

Deadpool 3 recently resumed production after a strikes-related hiatus, and new photos from the set have been finding their way online over the past couple of days.

After getting a look at the Merc With a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) doing battle (and ending said battle in pretty gruesome fashion) with the original X-Men movie's take on Sabertooth (Tyler Mane), these latest shots reveal some of the vehicles that our mismatched duo will come across in The Void.

One of them appears to be a modified version of the cupcake truck from the Disney+ Moon Knight series, and the other looks a lot like the car the Red Skull drove in Captain America: The First Avenger!

We have no idea why these vehicles are part of this sequence, but the prevailing theory is that Wade and Logan will basically revisit every previous era from the MCU during their time in this mysterious plane of existence, so there's a chance this will all simply be background window-dressing and won't be directly addressed in the movie.

Then again, who knows what Shawn Levy and co. are cooking up for this R-rated threequel.

Check out the photos at the links below.

Novas imagens do set de 'DEADPOOL 3' pic.twitter.com/WeFre2kosZ — Universo Marvel Brasil (@MarvelBRNews) December 4, 2023 New set photos from ‘DEADPOOL 3’ reveal some vehicles that will be featured in the film.



One vehicle seems to be a modified cupcake van from Moon Knight. pic.twitter.com/WNUpKWapKq — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) December 4, 2023

It sounds like quite a few cameos have been lined up, including several other X-Men characters (Storm, Cyclops, and Jean Grey among them), and possibly even Channing Tatum and Taylor Kitsch as different Variants of Gambit.

A recent rumor claimed that Liev Schreiber is also set to reprise his X-Men Origins: Wolverine role as Victor Creed. Variants of the Merc With a Mouth are also rumored to appear, including Dogpool (since confirmed), Kidpool, Lady Deadpool, and more.

The one major return that had been confirmed by the trades is Jennifer Garner as Elektra, but the Alias alum declined to confirm anything in a recent interview.

Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) will all return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), whose roles are still under wraps.

Plot details also remain a mystery for now, but Wade and Wolvie are expected to find themselves (trapped?) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A recent report claimed that Loki's TVA, including Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Miss Minutes, will be involved. We have also been led to believe that Wade's MCU debut will be far more integral to Phase 5 and beyond than we first realized.

Shawn Levy is directing Deadpool 3, which is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024.