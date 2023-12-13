DEADPOOL 3 Star Morena Baccarin Teases "Reinvention" For Wade Wilson And Vanessa's Relationship In Threequel

Morena Baccarin first played Vanessa Carlysle in Deadpool, and while she was originally supposed to permanently die in Deadpool 2, her fate was changed during reshoots following a negative response from test audiences.

The fact Fox nearly "fridged" the character is hard to forgive, but Baccarin is now confirmed to return in Deadpool 3. Screen Rant recently caught up with the actress and she teased a new approach to Wade Wilson and Vanessa's relationship in the upcoming threequel.

"I think it’s really cool that they are such well-met characters and that their lives... You can see them in and out of each other’s lives constantly. The comic, it’s the same way. So I think that the franchise and Ryan and the director, they’ve done a really great job of always reinventing that relationship and making it interesting, but maintaining the core thing that keeps them always coming back to each other. So I think there’s a little bit more of that in this film. My work is finished on the film."

Is it possible that reinvention will be because Vanessa is now Copycat rather than Wade's human girlfriend? This movie is the perfect opportunity to deliver a comic-accurate take on the mutant, but we'll have to wait and see what she's referring to here.

We recently asked Baccarin about returning for Deadpool 3 and she replied, "It did work out! I finished my shooting days on it, already. I think the film is now underway again after the strike and I think it's going to be quite good! Yeah, I think fans are in for a fun surprise."

While we knew better than to push for spoilers, we did ask the actress whether she thinks it's about time for Vanessa to finally suit up, blue skin and all. "[Laughs] I think, yes! But I think she's also competing with a very large universe."

In other news, a photo from the set of Deadpool 3 has been doing the rounds on social media for the past 12 hours or so supposedly showing James Marsden suited up as Cyclops. In reality, he's been Photoshopped into one of the images which did the rounds last week so we can confirm this is FAKE .

Just to reiterate, that's a fan-made image of Marsden, and not a first look at Cyclops in the movie!

The Cyclops pic that's going around, vs the pic it was shopped from. It's a fake.

Alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool franchise vets Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Rob Delaney (Peter) are all set to return in this threequel.

Emma Corrin is expected to play Cassandra Nova, while Matthew Macfadyen will likely take on the role of a TVA agent named Paradox. It's also been confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to appear.

Deadpool 3 is set to be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.