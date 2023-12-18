DEADPOOL 3: We May Know When The First Trailer Will Be Online; Rumoured Synopsis Released

Fans were hoping that we might see some footage from Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3 before the New Year, and while we might still get something (star Ryan Reynolds may not be able to resist dropping a little teaser as a Christmas present), the first official trailer is not expected to debut until 2024.

According to @Cryptic4KQual, the first teaser trailer for Deadpool 3 - sorry, "Untitled Deadpool Movie" - will be released during Super Bowl LVIII in February.

This wouldn't exactly be a major shocker, since most studios unveil trailers for their upcoming tentpoles during the event, but, again, we're hoping this won't actually be our very first glimpse of some footage from the MCU-set threequel.

In addition, a brief synopsis has supposedly been revealed:

This is a temporary short synopsis for DP3.



Our lovable and annoying chatter box, Deadpool, is joined by Wolverine as both characters step into the MCU for the first time.#Deadpool3 pic.twitter.com/5EYbvALfQf — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) December 17, 2023

Not exactly in-depth, we know, but a more detailed and revealing logline will hopefully be released fairly soon.

Cameos that have reportedly been lined up for Deadpool 3 include several X-Men characters (Storm, Cyclops, and Jean Grey among them), and possibly even Channing Tatum and Taylor Kitsch as different Variants of Gambit.

A recent rumor claimed that Liev Schreiber is also set to reprise his X-Men Origins: Wolverine role as Victor Creed (that appeared to be Tyler Mane in the recent set photos). Variants of the Merc With a Mouth are also expected to appear, including Dogpool (since confirmed), Kidpool, Lady Deadpool, and more.

The one major return that had been confirmed by the trades is Jennifer Garner as Elektra, but the Alias alum declined to confirm anything in a recent interview.

Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) will all return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), whose roles are still under wraps.

Plot details also remain a mystery for now, but Wade and Wolvie are expected to find themselves (trapped?) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A recent report claimed that Loki's TVA, including Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Miss Minutes, will be involved. We have also been led to believe that Wade's MCU debut will be far more integral to Phase 5 and beyond than we first realized.

Shawn Levy is directing Deadpool 3, which is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024.