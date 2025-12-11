SUPERGIRL Promo Art Boasts Intriguing Tagline; Creative Team Tease DCU's New "Imperfect Anti-Hero"

SUPERGIRL Promo Art Boasts Intriguing Tagline; Creative Team Tease DCU's New &quot;Imperfect Anti-Hero&quot;

New promo art for Supergirl features a different tagline for the DCU movie, while James Gunn and Craig Gillespie tease what sounds like a unique approach to Kara Zor-El.

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 11, 2025 05:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

The first trailer for Supergirl has got everyone talking (you can read our breakdown here), and we now have some promo art for the next DC Studios movie.

It mostly focuses on the "Truth. Justice. Whatever." tagline, but one piece states, "She's Not Anyone's Sidekick." Could that be a reference to Kara Zor-El not wanting to be stuck in her cousin Superman's shadow? We'd be on that being the case, and it may explain her decision to leave Earth.

Variety caught up with Supergirl director Craig Gillespie at the trailer launch event, who explained, "This is really an anti-hero story. She’s got a lot of baggage and a lot of demons coming into this, which is very different from where Superman is in his life."

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn was on hand to add, "So many times female superheroes are so perfect. She’s not that at all. She’s very imperfect, like male superheroes have been allowed to be for a while."

At the time this interview took place, the news had just broken that Netflix is set to acquire Warner Bros. for over $80 billion. Seemingly responding to that (while being careful not to land himself in trouble), Gunn noted, "This is a story-based medium, we want stories to be in theaters that are cool and different from each other."

"This movie is not just a female clone of Superman. It’s its own thing entirely with a character who is equally worthy of this treatment."

The Hollywood Reporter also managed to catch up with Gunn and Peter Safran, with the former saying "we're just getting started" and expressing his confidence in the DCU's future when asked if Superman's box office success had piled on the pressure. Safran echoed those thoughts, pointing out, "We came in as a little bit of the underdog."

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

