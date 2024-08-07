DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Director On Void Cameos: "We Had A List Of Dozens & Dozens Of Characters"

Due to the sheer amount of rumors that did the rounds online in the build-up to the movie's release, there was some concern that Deadpool and Wolverine was going to be a "cameo-fest."

While a few surprise characters did show up, most of them actually turned out to have minor supporting roles, and their involvement directly tied into the movie's themes of finding redemption via second chances and the importance of friendship/found family.

During an interview with the New York Times, director Shawn Levy explained why they decided on Johnny Storm (Chris Evans), Elektra (Jennifer Garner), Blade (Wesley Snipes), X-23 (Dafne Keen) and Gambit (Channing Tatum) when so many other options were available to them.

"I want to point out that if all we were going for was the 'shock and awe' moment, there were 50 other cameos we could have put in. We tried to rigorously enforce discipline in ourselves by always coming back to that central theme: Who are characters in the Marvel lore who never got to put a capstone on their legacy? That led us to Elektra and Jen Garner. That led us to Wesley Snipes in a big way. With the exception of Channing as Gambit, they all connect back to that central theme of legacy and a proper ending. We knew that we wanted to have some forgotten heroes and we had a list of dozens and dozens of characters — you can imagine."

When asked which other characters, specifically, were considered, Levy revealed that some of them got a mention in the movie.

"We ended up name-checking a lot in one form or another. We invoke Magneto. We invoke Daredevil. We used a lot of characters on that list in variant forms in Cassandra’s hide-out, ranging from Blob to Azazel to Pyro and Sabretooth. So it was a long list, but pretty much everyone we asked said yes."

Levy also shared a clip of the Void Resistance's introduction.

