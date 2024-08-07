DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Director On Void Cameos: "We Had A List Of Dozens & Dozens Of Characters"

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Director On Void Cameos: &quot;We Had A List Of Dozens & Dozens Of Characters&quot;

Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy has explained why specific characters were chosen to make cameo appearances when Logan and the Merc With a Mouth are stranded in the Void...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 07, 2024 11:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Due to the sheer amount of rumors that did the rounds online in the build-up to the movie's release, there was some concern that Deadpool and Wolverine was going to be a "cameo-fest."

While a few surprise characters did show up, most of them actually turned out to have minor supporting roles, and their involvement directly tied into the movie's themes of finding redemption via second chances and the importance of friendship/found family.

During an interview with the New York Times, director Shawn Levy explained why they decided on Johnny Storm (Chris Evans), Elektra (Jennifer Garner), Blade (Wesley Snipes), X-23 (Dafne Keen) and Gambit (Channing Tatum) when so many other options were available to them.

"I want to point out that if all we were going for was the 'shock and awe' moment, there were 50 other cameos we could have put in. We tried to rigorously enforce discipline in ourselves by always coming back to that central theme: Who are characters in the Marvel lore who never got to put a capstone on their legacy? That led us to Elektra and Jen Garner. That led us to Wesley Snipes in a big way. With the exception of Channing as Gambit, they all connect back to that central theme of legacy and a proper ending. We knew that we wanted to have some forgotten heroes and we had a list of dozens and dozens of characters — you can imagine."

When asked which other characters, specifically, were considered, Levy revealed that some of them got a mention in the movie.

"We ended up name-checking a lot in one form or another. We invoke Magneto. We invoke Daredevil. We used a lot of characters on that list in variant forms in Cassandra’s hide-out, ranging from Blob to Azazel to Pyro and Sabretooth. So it was a long list, but pretty much everyone we asked said yes."

Levy also shared a clip of the Void Resistance's introduction.

What did you make of the Void characters? Did you think the "cameos" were overkill?

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Explains Why It Was Important To Make Us Wait For Wolverine In His Iconic Mask
Related:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Explains Why It Was Important To Make Us Wait For Wolverine In His Iconic Mask
DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: Channing Tatum Shares Training Video As More Official Stills Show Gambit In Action
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: Channing Tatum Shares Training Video As More Official Stills Show Gambit In Action
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Ghoul
Ghoul - 8/7/2024, 11:24 AM
Furiousnoah nailed that comment, soundtrack makes the scene that intro is excellent
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 8/7/2024, 11:28 AM
Folks, I realize there's a LOT of Deadpool 3 content, but that's only because there's not really much else to cover at the mo, and there's... A lot of Deadpool 3 content out there.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 8/7/2024, 11:42 AM
@MarkCassidy - I'd figure there would be a lot as Deadpool 3 coverage at least for the next week or so.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 8/7/2024, 11:48 AM
@HammerLegFoot - Yeah but even I'm surprised at how much, tbh. It's because there are so many surprises and cameos etc, and the director and stars are releasing images and videos in dribs and drabs.
MahN166A
MahN166A - 8/7/2024, 11:58 AM
@MarkCassidy -

Keep em coming!
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/7/2024, 12:14 PM
@MarkCassidy - User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/7/2024, 11:47 AM
I’m glad we got the cameos that we did and they did tie into the themes of the film as stated (even Tatum’s Gambit was about second chances in a more meta context).

Honestly , that is the best way to handle stuff like this rather then have one for the sake of it which is why I haven’t really had an issue with how they have done it in the multiverse films…

The specific selection of the Illuminati in MoN wasn’t specific to Strange’s arc but they were part of Strange recognizing and self respecting on how he would and can be as a person while Tobey & Andrew helped drive & resolve Holland Peter’s arc in NWH.

Cameos can be fun fan service (which isn’t inherently a bad thing) but they shouldn’t only be that which I don’t think has been a problem so far.
MahN166A
MahN166A - 8/7/2024, 12:03 PM
@TheVisionary25 -

I have been seeing inconsequential opinion pieces in regards to the fan service and cameos, where people shoot on the film and saying, "That's all it is".
I mean, if you actually watch the film, there is heart from Wolverine as well as Deadpool. If anyone missed it, it's because I would say they are incapable of understanding the nuances behind the cameos or even the deep meanings of the character's arcs and the overall core concept of this film encompassing everything the the original Marvel and Fox films did to bring the comic book fanbase to where we are now, and get films like Endgame in the first place.

Reading some of those kinds of opinions, I interpret them as:

"I like to read books, but it has to have lots of pictures. I don't like words."
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/7/2024, 12:05 PM
@MahN166A - exactly

The movie has heart , all 3 of the ones i mentioned do but if that didn’t work for you then that’s valid

Everyone consumes media and stories differently so I get it but still
MahN166A
MahN166A - 8/7/2024, 12:13 PM
@TheVisionary25 -

Definitely agree!
And I have to admit, I have been sick to death and tired of the Multiverse thing. And it’s not just with Disney/Marvel.

It’s like EVERY IP or franchise plays with Multiverse theory now. People wanna say that there is something called “Superhero fatigue”?
Nah.
Multiverse Fatigue is a thing.

The reality of it all? It is here. So it will always create storylines where some fans want to see different versions of a character come together or some fans will complain and want “better storylines”.

If you’re trying to get something like Secret Wars going, I would definitely say that establishing a multiverse long before that film, is pretty important to say the least. I am just wondering if and when they are finally gonna introduce the Beyonder.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/7/2024, 12:22 PM
@MahN166A - I can understand that.

The Multiverse stories can feel limitless and but there is a limit to the kinds of stories you can tell with that concept…

It’s either having characters reflect on themselves or aspects of their personalityin order to grow which we got with Loki & Strange in MoM or basically how one’s life could have turned out if they made a different choice etc.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/7/2024, 12:46 PM
So I do have a theory. I believe that there is a prime look to a hero or villain. Prime Wolverine looks like Hugh Jackman, Prime Deadpool looks like Ryan Reynolds, Loki Prime looks like Tom Hiddleston, and so on. And the other variants that don't look like them are variations of them or different outcomes such as different parents and what not.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder