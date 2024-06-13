DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Leaked Funko POP Wave 2 Packaging Confirms Several Variants

We've known that a few Variants of the Merc With a Mouth would feature in Deadpool and Wolverine for a while now, but this packaging for one of the upcoming wave 2 Funko POPs suggests that we may set to meet even more alternate universe versions of Wade Wilson than expected.

This take on masked Wolverine is packaged with Babypool, and the back of the box reveals first looks at the Kidpool, Headpool, and Dogpool POPs.

There's no sign of Ladypool, unfortunately, but the most recent teaser made it pretty clear that Wanda Wilson will be strutting into the MCU threequel at some point - though we still have no idea who'll be playing her (we've heard it won't be Taylor Swift or Blake Lively).

Logan Variants are also rumored to appear, but we haven't seen any sign of them in the trailers or promo art.

Have a look at the images in the links below, and we'll update as soon as official versions are released.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.