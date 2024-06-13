DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Leaked Funko POP Wave 2 Packaging Confirms Several Variants

Thanks to some leaked packing for one of the wave 2 Deadpool and Wolverine Funko POPs, we have confirmation that several Merc With a Mouth Variants will appear in the movie...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 13, 2024 09:06 AM EST
We've known that a few Variants of the Merc With a Mouth would feature in Deadpool and Wolverine for a while now, but this packaging for one of the upcoming wave 2 Funko POPs suggests that we may set to meet even more alternate universe versions of Wade Wilson than expected.

This take on masked Wolverine is packaged with Babypool, and the back of the box reveals first looks at the Kidpool, Headpool, and Dogpool POPs.

There's no sign of Ladypool, unfortunately, but the most recent teaser made it pretty clear that Wanda Wilson will be strutting into the MCU threequel at some point - though we still have no idea who'll be playing her (we've heard it won't be Taylor Swift or Blake Lively). 

Logan Variants are also rumored to appear, but we haven't seen any sign of them in the trailers or promo art.

Have a look at the images in the links below, and we'll update as soon as official versions are released.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.

Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/13/2024, 9:19 AM
Erm, I thought all of those Variants had already been officialy confirmed ages ago thus WERE expected?

Cool to get a decent look thru a FunkoPop lens what they will look like I guess :D
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/13/2024, 9:34 AM
@Apophis71 - now that you mention it, i think these were all confirmed on t-shirt art that leaked a couple months back, right?
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/13/2024, 9:35 AM
@TheFinestSmack - That was my recollection, yes
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/13/2024, 9:48 AM
@TheFinestSmack - Found it, zoom in on the image and kidpool, headpool, babypool and dogpool are all in it (easiest to spot second image of second row).

https://comicbookmovie.com/deadpool/deadpool-wolverine/deadpool-and-wolverine-merchandise-reveals-new-promo-art-with-logan-fully-suited-up-a210675#gs.a8b59w
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/13/2024, 9:20 AM
I've never been a big fan of Deadpool, because [frick] Rob Liefeld and DP's schtick wears out fast imo.
I also have no real attachment to the Fox-Men and would rather see them retired for good than all of these memeberberries.

For those that are into that and love gay jokes etc, I'm sure they'll enjoy it, but, while I don't think this will flop, it won't be the massive hit that "saves" the MCU either.
Blergh
Blergh - 6/13/2024, 9:35 AM
@Feralwookiee - I see it as a necessary swan song to the Fox-verse. New Mutants was no place to end it on and Logan was its own thing.
I feel this could be the love letter to the fans that is needed to properly say goodbye before the newest chapter rolls around
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/13/2024, 9:35 AM
@Feralwookiee - i would never understand the logic of those who think this will be a big hit.

Some people who say this will get at least 1B and beat Joker will quickly shift to the "but it's R" argument when compared to family friendly films like Despicable Me 4.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/13/2024, 9:55 AM
@vectorsigma - The logic is the last two were big hits and this has the added value theoreticaly speaking of Wolverine and the MCU (in a year with only one MCU movie) doesn't mean it WILL be a hit but can't flaw the logic behind predictions and current tracking seems to back it up when it started with more and continues to have more advanced ticket sale compared to the last two...

...general box office is not good however such that if reviews and early word of mouth is not good could easily fall short with the headwinds all films are currently facing if not percieved to be a great event type film that is a must see on the big screen verses looks decent but will wait to watch in a couple of months at home mindsets.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 6/13/2024, 9:38 AM
Amazing how my excitement for this film has peaked and fallen precipitously long before it comes out. I'm ready for more comic accurate Wolverine and X-Men, and this just seems like a distraction and delay to that happening
grouch
grouch - 6/13/2024, 9:46 AM
@Izaizaiza - same, i think there's going to be so many missed opportunities in it and be underwhelming. like if they don't come across a hunched over hulk in a forest area and he goes berserk.. i want that, not some 2 second original x men movie character being laughed at.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/13/2024, 9:52 AM
@grouch - Oh the missed opportunity argument... You wanting something that wouldn't ever need to be in this movie is on you.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/13/2024, 10:17 AM
@Izaizaiza - I don't think we're going to get comic accurate X-Men....
grouch
grouch - 6/13/2024, 10:29 AM
@IAmAHoot - yay let's praise mid flicks, don't forget to buy your epic star wars branded bananas today.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 6/13/2024, 9:51 AM
The Wolvy/Babypool combo pack is dope.
xfactor
xfactor - 6/13/2024, 9:54 AM
Some cool looking funky pops, but then again they don't really disappoint. Anyway, after x-men 97, I'm honestly more hyped at the insight of the future this film hopefully provides for the X-fam.
AC1
AC1 - 6/13/2024, 10:02 AM
I need Dogpool. That's all I've got to say on this 😂

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

View Recorder