DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Merchandise Reveals New Promo Art With Logan Fully Suited-Up

Some new official tie-in merchandise for Marvel Studios' highly-anticipated Deadpool and Wolverine has been revealed, and the cardboard character standees give us a new look at the Merc With a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) standing together as a team... and attempting to hack lumps out of each other.

The promo art also offers another look at Wolverine's comic-accurate mask - which we have yet to see in live-action.

Marvel Studios released an official look at Jackman in-costume shortly after shooting on the threequel began, but we still haven't seen that iconic cowl in an actual shot from the movie. Fans were hoping it would be one of the big moments from the recent trailer, but it seems to be something the studio and director Shawn Levy are doing their best to keep under wraps until the movie hits theaters this summer.

We don't have individual images of the merch yet, so this pic is a bit on the small side, but click on the link below for a (slightly) larger look and we'll update with better quality versions as soon as they become available.

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

A recent synopsis for the movie reads: "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman. But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement. He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.