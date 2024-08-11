DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Officially Passes $1 Billion Worldwide To Become 2nd Highest-Grossing Movie Of 2024

Let's f*cikng go!

We knew Deadpool and Wolverine was well on its way to hitting $1 billion, and Marvel Studios' first R-rated movie has now officially passed that huge global box office milestone.

After taking in $495 million domestically along with $535 million from international markets, the Shawn Levy-directed superhero team-up has amassed $1.03 billion worldwide, which means it's now just days away from passing Joker’s $1.06 billion haul to become the highest-grossing R-rated film in history.

This also makes Deadpool and Wolverine the second highest-grossing movie of 2024 after Disney's Inside Out 2, and the first MCU instalment to hit $1 billion since Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Marvel Studios has not been having the easiest time of things recently, with its last few movies underperforming (The Marvels actually ended up being the studio's lowest-grossing film) amid mixed/negative reviews. If there wasn't already plans in place to have Logan (Hugh Jackman) and the Merc With a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) join forces for another adventure, you can bet there is now.

We could see the mismatched heroes return for a fourth Deadpool movie down the line, but there's a good chance they will both be a part of Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.