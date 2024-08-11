DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Officially Passes $1 Billion Worldwide To Become 2nd Highest-Grossing Movie Of 2024

Marvel Studios' first R-rated movie, Deadpool and Wolverine, has now passed the $1 billion milestone at the worldwide box office...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 11, 2024 12:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Let's f*cikng go!

We knew Deadpool and Wolverine was well on its way to hitting $1 billion, and Marvel Studios' first R-rated movie has now officially passed that huge global box office milestone.

After taking in $495 million domestically along with $535 million from international markets, the Shawn Levy-directed superhero team-up has amassed $1.03 billion worldwide, which means it's now just days away from passing Joker’s $1.06 billion haul to become the highest-grossing R-rated film in history.

This also makes Deadpool and Wolverine the second highest-grossing movie of 2024 after Disney's Inside Out 2, and the first MCU instalment to hit $1 billion since Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Marvel Studios has not been having the easiest time of things recently, with its last few movies underperforming (The Marvels actually ended up being the studio's lowest-grossing film) amid mixed/negative reviews. If there wasn't already plans in place to have Logan (Hugh Jackman) and the Merc With a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) join forces for another adventure, you can bet there is now.

We could see the mismatched heroes return for a fourth Deadpool movie down the line, but there's a good chance they will both be a part of Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

Jarvisjackrabbit
Jarvisjackrabbit - 8/11/2024, 12:41 PM
Deadpool cameos should replace Stan Lee cameos in the MCU.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/11/2024, 12:45 PM
@Jarvisjackrabbit -

That is one great freakin' idea! Though I still think they should deep fake a Stan Lee cameo into every MCU movie forever.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 8/11/2024, 12:45 PM
@Jarvisjackrabbit - you might be onto something there! And Reynold can do that well into his 90's with voice over work should Wade stay masked.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 8/11/2024, 12:51 PM
@Jarvisjackrabbit - Brilliant!
SuperBatCap1
SuperBatCap1 - 8/11/2024, 1:08 PM
@DocSpock - Ew no. No to deep faking. No. No. No.

Deadpool cameos cool. But deepfaking technology and its use needs to die a fiery death. It has more serious repercussions than just entertainment value. The use of people’s faces without their permission should weird you out, bro.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 8/11/2024, 12:45 PM
Where are the articles regarding the original script for Deadpool 3, written by the bob burger sisters, before reese and wernick came back on board? Apparently it featured She-Hulk and Captain Marvel heavily.
mountainman
mountainman - 8/11/2024, 12:47 PM
@Ryguy88 - Probably safe to say that version wouldn’t have been as well received.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 8/11/2024, 12:58 PM
@Ryguy88 -

User Comment Image
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 8/11/2024, 1:04 PM
@Ryguy88 - We see what's on your mind 24/7
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 8/11/2024, 1:08 PM
@comicfan100 - I just read something recently but havent looked into - sounds like theres a story there, do you disagree?
marvel72
marvel72 - 8/11/2024, 1:08 PM
@Ryguy88 - Thank god it didn't feature She-Hulk and Captain Marvel.
valmic
valmic - 8/11/2024, 12:58 PM
You know Blake is getting Ryan pregnant this weekend
IvanBadski
IvanBadski - 8/11/2024, 12:58 PM
What a f.cking surprise...
Moriakum
Moriakum - 8/11/2024, 1:01 PM
User Comment Image
BART
BART - 8/11/2024, 1:03 PM
@YouFlopped User Comment Image
Moriakum
Moriakum - 8/11/2024, 1:06 PM
@BART - User Comment Image
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 8/11/2024, 1:06 PM
The usual detractors are punching the air and screaming into their pillows right now.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/11/2024, 1:07 PM
Queue the music:
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/11/2024, 1:08 PM

DP+W is step 1 in returning the MCU to glory.

Step 2 is making damn sure the Falcap & Thunderbolts movies are excellent without drowning us in too much social message mush.

Step 3 is Fantastic 4 must be a home run baby!
billnye69
billnye69 - 8/11/2024, 1:09 PM
Never understand people going more than once to see a movie.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 8/11/2024, 1:10 PM
Sweet! A few months ago, I expected this movie to do Multiverse of Madness numbers, finishing around in the $900M range. I'm glad it managed to cross the billy mark.

User Comment Image
cubichy
cubichy - 8/11/2024, 1:11 PM
I saw it, the movie is utter garbage, doesn't have a story, it's a meandering shit show of guy-on-guy jokes and to top it all off, has a horrible villain and sub-par CGI. Wolverine was outstanding, his pose and comic accurate details I absolutely loved and Blade, was unbelievable, Snipes still has it. So, the nostalgia did it for me, but only once, you couldn't pay me to watch it again or ever again, it was that bad. Hope Marvel doesn't imitate this crap going forward. Here is hoping Deadpool is NOT in any of the Avengers movies.

