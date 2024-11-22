DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Appears To Confirm Plans For A New HOLIDAY SPECIAL

Deadpool and Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds has shared a new Instagram video which appears to leave little doubt that a new Deadpool Holiday Special is in the works...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 22, 2024 10:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool and Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds has shared a new video to Instagram, and while we can't actually hear what he's saying, the fact that he's suited-up as the Merc With a Mouth in a Yuletide setting would certainly appear to confirm that a new Special Presentation is on the way.

Last month, Reynolds shared some behind-the-scenes photos of himself alongside Blind Al actress Leslie Uggams, and the Christmas decorations visible in the background led to speculation that they were shooting new scenes for a Holiday Special.

More recently, a rumor did the rounds that a new Marvel Studios-produced Deadpool (and Wolverine?) Special was indeed in the works, though no other details or a potential premiere date were disclosed.

There's a chance this is simply for some kind of Holiday-themed ad campaign, but with Deadpool and Wolverine already available on Disney+ and Blu-ray, we'd say a new Special is more likely.

Deadpool and Wolverine took in $636.7M at the domestic box office and $1.33 billion worldwide, making it the second highest-grossing movie of 2024 behind Pixar's Inside Out 2 which grossed $652.9M and $1.69 billion worldwide.

Other notable milestones for the superhero team-up include:

— The No. 13 highest-grossing domestic film of all time

— The No. 5 domestic, No. 10 international, and No. 7 global MCU film of all time.

— Had the highest-grossing global opening for an R-rated film ever, surpassing 2016’s Deadpool.

A sequel has yet to be officially announced, but there are rumors that a follow-up is in development.

The MPAA gave Deadpool and Wolverine an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is now available on Digital platform, Disney+ and DVD/Blu-ray.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/22/2024, 10:33 AM
It could be a Holiday special like the Guardians one we got but wouldn’t they be cutting it close now since they only have a month or so now?.

Anyway if so then have him meet Marvel Santa!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 11/22/2024, 10:49 AM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image



User Comment Image



"Grace Jabari, the ex-girlfriend of Jonathan Majors who accused him of domestic violence, has dropped her lawsuits against him for assault and defamation."


I hope he sues the s💩it out this 🐩!!!

