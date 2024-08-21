DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Calls For More Of Wesley Snipes' Blade; Shares New Stills

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Calls For More Of Wesley Snipes' Blade; Shares New Stills

Deadpool and Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds is once again calling for Wesley Snipes to reprise the role of Blade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 21, 2024 07:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

"There’s only been one Blade... Only ever gonna be one Blade.”

Though it was really more of a minor supporting role than a "cameo," arguably the biggest surprise character appearance - for those that hadn't been keeping up with the rumors, at least - in Deadpool and Wolverine was Wesley Snipes making his long-awaited return as Blade.

Star Ryan Reynolds has already made it clear that he'd love to see a "Logan-like send off" for Snipes' take on the character, and has continued his campaign for the actor's return on social media while sharing some new photos of the Daywalker.

"The reaction when @realwesleysnipes enters the movie is the most intense thing l’ve heard in a theater. People screaming with uninhibited joy and love is also the sound of a legacy. More Blade please."

As far as we know, Mahershala Ali is still set to take over as Blade for the upcoming Marvel Studios movie, but there have been whispers that the response to Snipes' return may have led to some conversations about pivoting away from the troubled reboot, which has been plagued by production issues ever since it was first announced over four years ago.

Would you like to see Snipes suit-up as the Daywalker again one last time?

Check out our review of Deadpool and Wolverine here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

Rotten Tomatoes Announces New Verified Hot Audience Badge And Changes To Critic/Audience Scores
Related:

Rotten Tomatoes Announces New "Verified Hot" Audience Badge And Changes To Critic/Audience Scores
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Concept Art Reveal Deadpool's Rob Liefeld-Inspired Suit And Another Scrapped Variant
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Concept Art Reveal Deadpool's Rob Liefeld-Inspired Suit And Another Scrapped Variant
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/21/2024, 7:37 PM
I'll second that. Snipes still got it.
rockinsokinrobo
rockinsokinrobo - 8/21/2024, 7:39 PM
Ryan is a class act, I rather see a blade movie with snipes over cottonmouth anyday
Gambito
Gambito - 8/21/2024, 7:40 PM
He was [frick]ing badass I’m tempted to support another one with Snipes but I love Ali and I can’t wait to see him as blade
mountainman
mountainman - 8/21/2024, 7:41 PM
Wesley Snipes always had a unique charm and presence as an actor. Ali is technically a better actor, but will he be able to command the screen in the same way?
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 8/21/2024, 7:47 PM
First screening I went to was a Wednesday night preview before opening weekend so I was with the right crowd. When he showed up on screen, first time I heard the audience clap since Endgame. My mouth dropped to the floor and Mom was shaking my arm which has never happened before.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/21/2024, 7:56 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I had such a good experience with this movie

Probably the most enjoyable theater one since NWH
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 8/21/2024, 8:13 PM
@TheVisionary25 - User Comment Image
It really was. I made some good progress with a test earlier that day so that probably enhanced the experience before then. I just hope the rest of Phase 5 doesn't put us in the gutter again.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/21/2024, 8:18 PM
@MCUKnight11 - we have never really been in the gutter , People just like to complain that we have atleast imo

The projects are more but the quality has more or less remained the same since not everyone loved every movie back in the first 3 phases aswell

Obviously there have been issues outside of their control like the pandemic or even stuff like the strikes so hopefully they do get back on track in that regard
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 8/21/2024, 7:49 PM
If there is truly no hope for the reboot, I say go ahead with a fourth one. Either way, there should be a new Blade movie within the next few years.
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/21/2024, 7:49 PM
Snipes spelt backwards is blade
User Comment Image
Jarvisjackrabbit
Jarvisjackrabbit - 8/21/2024, 7:50 PM
I grew a beard for the first time 20 years ago because my wife liked Ryan Reynolds’ facial hair in Blade Trinity. That makes me feel as old as Wesley Snipes looks.
rychlec
rychlec - 8/21/2024, 7:50 PM
seems like Reynolds is creating a crazy conflict. Everybody get on the same damn Marvel page!
abd00bie
abd00bie - 8/21/2024, 8:22 PM
@rychlec - Reynolds and wife are getting flack for interfering with production on her latest movie. He should check himself and stay in his lane, it's really not his call to fire Ali and rehire Snipes.
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 8/21/2024, 7:51 PM
Didn’t he, Elektra, and Magic Mambit get brought back to this universe per DP’s request to “bring them home?”

They’ll definitely be back, but I’d love to see a Blade movie that shows what happened before his universe died.

Maybe Blade: Sundown
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/21/2024, 7:55 PM
@SuperJefe - were their timelines pruned ?

All that was said was their worlds were dying and they tried to resist the TVA in order to save them but were sent to the void this I assumed they went back to their universes at the end.
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 8/21/2024, 8:08 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Yes, but Deadpool asks the TVA to bring them home at the end… meaning to this universe, or “Marvel” cinematic universe.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/21/2024, 8:10 PM
@SuperJefe - I just took that as their home but I could be wrong

Might be vague on purpose so they can or cannot show up in SW depending on availability & such
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/21/2024, 8:42 PM
@SuperJefe - The thing about that is though, its implied their universes were pruned. So were their universes restored.
tylerzero
tylerzero - 8/21/2024, 7:53 PM
The one thing I didn't get about his appearance was why he wasn't wielding his badass sword.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/21/2024, 7:58 PM
@tylerzero - deadpool was the sword fella of the film, they probably wanted to keep their fighting styles different.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/21/2024, 7:53 PM
Damn , he somehow looks cooler with the greying beard and patch of hair…

His appearance got the biggest reaction at my screening , partly because it was a great reveal (the music elevated it imo).

?si=NChBT38bILj9bzB-

I personally still hope the movie with Mahershala Ali happens since I do think he could pull off the character but I wouldn’t mind atleast one more final appearance from Snipes version since I enjoy him so much (hopefully in Secret Wars)!!.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/21/2024, 8:04 PM
I do take exception to the “there’s only been one Blade” line though…

They forgot my boi Sticky Fingaz!!.

User Comment Image
BART
BART - 8/21/2024, 8:11 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I still never seen this blade
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/21/2024, 8:20 PM
@BART - lol, no one has

?si=jkOzDaLWlg76lfLJ

?si=ggajhVsHaKRdwq67
BART
BART - 8/21/2024, 8:10 PM
Seeing Wesley made me want to shed nerd tears. He always will be Blade too me. Thank you Ryan and Marvel bringing him in

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder