DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Calls For More Of Wesley Snipes' Blade; Shares New Stills

Though it was really more of a minor supporting role than a "cameo," arguably the biggest surprise character appearance - for those that hadn't been keeping up with the rumors, at least - in Deadpool and Wolverine was Wesley Snipes making his long-awaited return as Blade.

Star Ryan Reynolds has already made it clear that he'd love to see a "Logan-like send off" for Snipes' take on the character, and has continued his campaign for the actor's return on social media while sharing some new photos of the Daywalker.

"The reaction when @realwesleysnipes enters the movie is the most intense thing l’ve heard in a theater. People screaming with uninhibited joy and love is also the sound of a legacy. More Blade please."

As far as we know, Mahershala Ali is still set to take over as Blade for the upcoming Marvel Studios movie, but there have been whispers that the response to Snipes' return may have led to some conversations about pivoting away from the troubled reboot, which has been plagued by production issues ever since it was first announced over four years ago.

Would you like to see Snipes suit-up as the Daywalker again one last time?

Check out our review of Deadpool and Wolverine here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.