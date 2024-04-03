DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Tops Fandango's Most Anticipated Movies Of The Summer List

Though this probably shouldn't come as much of a surprise after the Super Bowl promo emerged as the most-viewed trailer of all time on YouTube after 24 hours, Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine has topped Fandango's most anticipated movies of summer 2024 list.

The Merc With a Mouth's MCU debut beat some (potential) heavy hitters such as The Fall Guy, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

The survey polled a group of over 6,000 individuals, split between general ticket buyers and dedicated Fandango users. The study dives deep into the past year's cinema-going habits while also casting an eye toward the future.

“2023 proved that fans have an enduring love for the theatrical experience, and 2024 is continuing the positive momentum as moviegoers can’t wait to see their favorite characters and franchises return to the big screen this summer,” said Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango. “This past year underscored consumers’ appetite to watch different types of content in theaters, in addition to beloved films. This was evident with the success of concert films from Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, and our study uncovers that moviegoers want even more diverse content to experience on the big screen, which we think is a great opportunity for exhibitors.”

The Top 10 most-anticipated movies of the year are:

Deadpool & Wolverine

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Despicable Me 4

A Quiet Place: Day One

Inside Out 2

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

The Watchers

The Fall Guy

The Garfield Movie

Borderlands

We surveyed over 6,000 moviegoers, and here are the 10 Most Anticipated Summer Movies of 2024! More details here👇https://t.co/b3az7PPuM3 pic.twitter.com/yYQzwdt3xm — Fandango (@Fandango) April 3, 2024

Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) will all return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Cassandra Nova (not confirmed).

A recent synopsis for the movie reads: "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman. But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement. He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.