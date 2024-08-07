DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Was Going To Kill-Off A Fan-Favorite Character During "Like A Prayer" Sequence

One of Deadpool and Wolverine's most talked-about sequences is the climactic battle between Logan and the Merc With a Mouth and the Deadpool Corps, as the titular duo hack and slash their way through a hundred Deadpool variants to the strains of Madonna's classic, "Like a Prayer."

It's an action-packed, exciting and very funny scene, but star Ryan Reynolds has revealed that his original idea for this moment and the accompanying song was a lot more sombre.

While speaking to Collider, Reynolds explained that he was initially planning to kill-off Colossus, the metal mutant hero Wade Wilson had struck up a friendship with over the previous two movies.

Anyway, so Deadpool doesn't swear. He’s very, very kind of like chaste, and then when Colossus dies in the third act for the same MoCo sequence with 'Like a Prayer,' he says, because in Deadpool 2, I say, as I'm dying on the ground, I do this long, elaborate death in Deadpool 2 where I keep coming up with new reasons to not die. And it's exhausting all my friends around me who are sort of saying goodbye. I do a call back where Colossus says, he says, 'Wade, say f— for me,' as he's lying on the ground, dying, same thing I said to him, you know, and I'm like, ‘what, what?’ and, you know, I'm emotional. And he says, ‘Come on, we'll do it, we'll do it together, you know, on three, come on, here we go. It'll be fine. One, two…' and I sort of say [silence] and he dies, like before I even can say it."

It seems adding Wolverine to the mix may have resulted in most of Wade's pals getting less screen-time, as Colossus only appears very briefly at the start and end of the movie.

Still, Hugh Jackman agreeing to reprise the role probably saved Colossus from getting killed by... zombies?

"And you see Wade step out of frame," Reynolds continues. "And you would hold on the empty frame for like, maybe two minutes of his Colossus body, just excruciating. Like, something that the studio would go like, ‘You can't do that!’ And Wade goes, comes back into frame wearing the full Deadpool suit, and the swords, pulls them out, kicks open the door, ‘Like a Prayer’ starts and that MoCo shot against like, I don’t know, zombies, I forget what the sort of baddie was. And it was- I loved it, and it was such a powerful sequence. But that construction is still there, but it's with Wolverine now. And obviously, you know, starts and ends much different."

It sounds like it would have been a poignant scene, but we're glad Piotr Rasputin survived to (hopefully) join Deadpool on another adventure down the line.

