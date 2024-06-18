DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Will Release Earlier In Japan; New Trailer Will Make Your "Underwear Tighter"

In a rare move, a major studio tentpole is set to open overseas before it hits theaters in the U.S., with Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine confirmed to release in Japan on July 24 - two days ahead of its domestic debut.

A trailer accompanied the announcement, featuring a new intro and Ryan Reynolds' Merc With a Mouth telling viewers, "yes, your underwear is getting tighter." The rest of the teaser is mostly made up of footage from the recent "Best Friends Day" promo, but there are also a couple of new shots in there.

Deadpool and Wolverine recently scored a release in China (day-and-date with the U.S.), which should give the movie a welcome boost at the box office. Some cuts are expected to be made to the R-rated film, but Deadline believes that will be "minimal and due to violence, blood and gore, and language."

Check out the new teaser at the link below.

The LUCKY people of Japan! Deadpool & Wolverine will be released two days earlier on July 24th! LFG TO JAPAN! 😅



The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.