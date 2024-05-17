DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE's Possible Runtime Revealed Along With New Promo Banners

A possible runtime for Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine has been revealed, and if accurate, it would make it the longest Deadpool movie yet...

By MarkCassidy - May 17, 2024
A possible (it's likely final, but these sites do sometimes use placeholders) runtime for Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine has been revealed, and if accurate, it would make the Merc With a Mouth's MCU debut the longest Deadpool movie yet.

According to an AMC Theatres listing, Deadpool and Wolverine will clock-in at 2 hours and 7 minutes. The previous film ran for 2 hours, while the first Deadpool was quite a bit shorter at 1 hour, 48 minutes.

In addition, some new international promo banners have found their way online. They reuse the images from previously-released posters, but pull back to let us see a little more of Wade Wilson and Logan.

Empire recently asked Reynolds and Jackman if there were plans in place for them to reprise their roles in the MCU down the line.

“I’m very nervous talking to you,” responded Reynolds. “I’ve never been so scared of what’s coming out of my mouth,” added Jackman.

It's obviously a jokey response that allows them to avoid a direct answer, but still, we'd say there's a pretty good chance Deadpool and Wolverine will be back in action before too long.

We can't imagine Reynolds returning for a "one and done" trip to the MCU, and while we are sure to see another actor take over as Wolverine at some point, Jackman might just have one more movie left in him. When and where he'll show up again remains to be seen, but there are rumors that Jackman's take on Logan will be one of the lead heroes in Avengers: Secret Wars.

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

A recent synopsis for the movie reads: "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman. But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement. He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.

