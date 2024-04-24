DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE's Post-Credits Scene Said To Be "Mind-Blowing"

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE's Post-Credits Scene Said To Be &quot;Mind-Blowing&quot; DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE's Post-Credits Scene Said To Be &quot;Mind-Blowing&quot;

You won't find any spoilers here, but the post-credits scene for Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine has been described as "mind-blowing" by a reliable source...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 24, 2024 04:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool and Wolverine-related rumors have kicked into overdrive since the release of the new trailer earlier this week, and while it's obviously difficult to know which ones are on the level, we now have a spoiler-free tease from someone with a genuine inside track on the production.

Without revealing any details, MTTSH posted about the MCU threequel's post-credits scene, describing it as "mind-blowing" and adding that she was surprised Marvel Studios was able to keep any details from leaking.

"OMG this is too good. I'm not going to ruin this but the post credit scene in Deadpool & Wolverine is so mind blowing I can't believe they were able to pull this off without anyone knowing."

Now, as reliable as this scooper has been in the past, we wouldn't take her word on this without any specifics - however, Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld has backed up this assessment of the movie's post-credits sequence.

It's not really surprising that this movie will feature a massively eventful stinger, and this may back up rumors that Deadpool and Wolverine will directly lay the groundwork for Marvel Studios' planned X-Men reboot. Then again, there are several other possibilities, including the upcoming Avengers 5 and Secret Wars.

What do you make of this latest rumor? Have another look at the trailer, and drop us a comment down below.

Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) will all return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Cassandra Nova (not confirmed).

A recent synopsis for the movie reads: "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman. But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement. He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.

X-MEN Star Ray Park Responds To Rumors He'll Return As Toad In DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE
Related:

X-MEN Star Ray Park Responds To Rumors He'll Return As Toad In DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE
Does DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's New Trailer Feature A Nod To 2002's SPIDER-MAN?
Recommended For You:

Does DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's New Trailer Feature A Nod To 2002's SPIDER-MAN?
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
garu
garu - 4/24/2024, 4:58 PM
I hope this movie's GOOD, because the MCU used to have me stuck to my seat JUST to know what would come next.


We're in for a ride, fine gentlemen.

User Comment Image
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 4/24/2024, 4:59 PM
“Now, as reliable as this scooper has been in the past“

😂😂😂😂😂 what scoops did she claim before anyone that gives her that title and to be mentioned in 5 articles every week?
Knightrider
Knightrider - 4/24/2024, 4:59 PM
If it is truly mind-blowing and not some overhyped joke credit scene, then my guess is it is either one of the Spider-Men or Cap or Iron man… maybe they meet animated 90s Cyclops
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/24/2024, 5:02 PM
Oh [frick] , more vague rumors…

This could really be anything so just for the sake of fun , I’ll say we’ll see the cast of the MCU X Men for the first time!!.

Oh and one of them is Austin Butler as Gambit…;)

User Comment Image
JonC
JonC - 4/24/2024, 5:03 PM
The entire Fox, Universal and Sony universe's characters are alive and well and the characters are fully on display but now mixing in with the MCU and Tom Cruise is there and so is Mephisto and the real Mandarin and ... the DCU.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/24/2024, 5:04 PM
Oh nevermind , it’s the AOS cast coming back actually…

User Comment Image

Will only only make a select few happy and the majority won’t know who they are but a man can dream dammit!!.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/24/2024, 5:05 PM
Is blowin
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 4/24/2024, 5:07 PM
Mind blowing eh? Maybe Deadpool somehow creates the sacred timeline MCU and the movie ends with the beginning of Iron Man.

Or maybe Jennifer Garner meets Jessica Alba and Brie Larson.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 4/24/2024, 5:07 PM
DC crossover.... then they hop in another portal to leave.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/24/2024, 5:12 PM
@Itwasme - it’s obviously Henry Cavill as Superman 😁
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/24/2024, 5:09 PM
It's ggonna be a herculean task to not have it spoiled. Best of luck to those who have to keep it a secret until the premiere, and to those who'll try to avoid it after the movie comes out.
IronSpider101
IronSpider101 - 4/24/2024, 5:09 PM
User Comment Image
newhire13
newhire13 - 4/24/2024, 5:16 PM
Tobey and/or Andrew

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder