DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE's Post-Credits Scene Said To Be "Mind-Blowing"

Deadpool and Wolverine-related rumors have kicked into overdrive since the release of the new trailer earlier this week, and while it's obviously difficult to know which ones are on the level, we now have a spoiler-free tease from someone with a genuine inside track on the production.

Without revealing any details, MTTSH posted about the MCU threequel's post-credits scene, describing it as "mind-blowing" and adding that she was surprised Marvel Studios was able to keep any details from leaking.

"OMG this is too good. I'm not going to ruin this but the post credit scene in Deadpool & Wolverine is so mind blowing I can't believe they were able to pull this off without anyone knowing."

Now, as reliable as this scooper has been in the past, we wouldn't take her word on this without any specifics - however, Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld has backed up this assessment of the movie's post-credits sequence.

He’s ain’t lying to you! — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) April 24, 2024

It's not really surprising that this movie will feature a massively eventful stinger, and this may back up rumors that Deadpool and Wolverine will directly lay the groundwork for Marvel Studios' planned X-Men reboot. Then again, there are several other possibilities, including the upcoming Avengers 5 and Secret Wars.

What do you make of this latest rumor? Have another look at the trailer, and drop us a comment down below.

Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) will all return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Cassandra Nova (not confirmed).

A recent synopsis for the movie reads: "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman. But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement. He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.