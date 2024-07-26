DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: A List Of Every Major Cameo & Surprise In The Marvel Studios Blockbuster - SPOILERS

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters and is on its way to a monster weekend at the box office, thanks to a positive critical reception and an extremely strong word of mouth as more and more fans across the globe laud Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's long-overdue MCU debut. **This article contains MAJOR spoilers from Deadpool & Wolverine, so proceed with caution!** With the film featuring a vast number of cameos and special appearances (some of which were revealed during their Hall H presentation last night), we thought it would be smart to compile of list of every character that appears in the film and what happens to them after crossing paths with the Merc with a Mouth and Logan. Keep scrolling to find out! In our review, we said, "Deadpool & Wolverine is the ultimate Marvel movie, a non-stop blockbuster entertainer with a heart of red and gold. Ryan Reynolds is truly Marvel Jesus, breathing new life into the MCU and resurrecting the X-Man himself Hugh Jackman for one of the most wildly enjoyable comic book movies ever, with both delivering all-time performances that will go down in the CBM history books. Don’t head to the theater expecting answers about the future of the X-Men in the MCU or any of the larger ramifications on the Sacred Timeline, just walk in expecting a good time with Deadpool and Wolverine - maybe grab a popcorn bucket - and, trust me, you’ll walk out extremely happy." Click on the NEXT or VIEW LIST button below to check out every single character appearance from the film! Deadpool & Wolverine Click on theorbutton below to check out every single character appearance from the film! Deadpool returns for the first time in six years, and this time, he brought company as he resurrects the one-and-only Wolverine for an all-time adventure that finally gives comic book movie legends Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds an opportunity to play in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Vanessa Carlysle, Blind Al, Dopinder, Peter, Colossus, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Yukio, Shatterstar, & Buck Many of Wade Wilson's friends from the previous two installments return to celebrate Wade's birthday, including ex-girlfriend Vanessa Carlysle (Morena Baccarin), roommate Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Peter (Rob Delaney), Colossus (Stefan Kapičić), Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Yukio (Shioli Kutsuna), Shatterstar (Lewis Tan), and Buck (Randal Reeder). Curiously missing, however, are Cable (Josh Brolin) and Domino (Zazie Beetz), although the former does get a mention.

Cassandra Nova Charles Xavier's twin sister Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) makes her live-action debut here and is easily one of the most formidable foes either hero has ever faced. Whether or not they can overcome her might remains to be seen, but it's going to be one hell of a ride either way.

Mr. Paradox and the TVA The film's secondary antagonist is Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen), an overambitious TVA agent that aims to use a Time Ripper to wipe Wade's timeline of Earth-10005 out of existence. As you can guess, this doesn't sit well with our loud-mouthed hero.

Happy Hogan At the beginning of the film, Wade meets with Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) of Earth-616 and hopes to join the Avengers, but Happy tells him that he might not be the best fit for Earth's Mightiest Heroes and sends him back home, telling him to find his purpose with the people he loves. His office also features a few Easter eggs, including Captain America's prototype shield, Iron Man's Mark II helmet, and Peter Parker's Iron Man mask.

Pyro X2: X-Men United and X-Men: The Last Stand villain Pyro (Aaron Stanford) is back in action as one of Cassandra Nova's enforcers, who captures Wade and Logan and brings them back to Nova's base.

Sabretooth After his one-and-done appearance in X-Men, the original Sabretooth (Tyler Mane) returns to square off with Wolverine, but their reunion is short lived as Logan is fairly quick to separate the evildoer's head from his shoulders.

Johnny Storm/Human Torch In one of the film's most unexpected surprises, Johnny Storm (Chris Evans) makes his long-awaited return here and quickly befriends Wade and Logan, although their partnership ultimately ends in disaster for the Human Torch.

Dogpool & Nicepool After escaping Cassandra Nova in their first encounter, Deadpool and Wolverine meet the adorable Dogpool (Peggy the Dog) and her handler Nicepool (Ryan Reynolds), who carries some very cool golden pistols that catch the eye of one Wade Wilson...

Elektra Almost two decades after her solo film, Elektra Natchios (Jennifer Garner) returns as a member of The Others, a resistance group within the Void that features a few other familiar faces...

Blade We have no idea how he pulled it off, but the original daywalker, Blade (Wesley Snipes), also returns in this film as a member of The Others and reunites with an actor he didn't particularly care for in their first collaboration, Blade: Trinity.

Gambit After years and years of rumors and speculation, ultimately resulting in the film being canned, Channing Tatum finally gets to suit up as Gambit, another member of The Others, and makes quite an impression in what's likely his one and only appearance as the fan-favorite character.

Laura/X-23 X-23 is back! While her involvement was spoiled in the final trailer, her return was well worth the wait and her reunion with Wolverine was easily one of the film's biggest and most emotional highlights.

Wolverine Variants (Including The Cavillrine) Goodbye DC... hello Marvel! Former Superman Henry Cavill makes a quick appearance as a Wolverine variant, credited as the Cavillrine. Whether we'll see more of him down the line remains to be seen, but it was certainly an exciting appearance to kickstart the film. Other Wolverine variants to appear include a comics-accurate 5'3" Wolverine, Age of Apocalypse Wolverine, Patch, Old Man Logan, crucified Wolverine, and a brown-and-tan suit Wolverine that's about the face the Hulk!

B-15 Following the events of Loki season two, B-15 runs the TVA and it seems as though she may have let a few things slip under her fingers, as it's under her watch that Paradox puts his evil plan in motion.

Juggernaut, Lady Deathstrike, Blob, Toad, Azazel, and Callisto Juggernaut (Aaron W. Reed), Lady Deathstrike, Blob (Mike Waters), Toad, Azazel, Callisto, and others make quick apperances as members of Cassandra Nova's army, but they're variants of the same characters we knew from the original X-Men trilogy, so basically just glorified Easter Eggs, if we're being honest.

Deadpool Corps The Deadpool Corps make their presence known in the film's final act, where Deadpool and Wolverine slice and dice their way through the deranged batch of psychopaths. Among their ranks are Ladypool (Blake Lively), Kidpool (Inze Reynolds), Babypool (Olin Reynolds), Cowboy Deadpool (Matthew McConaughey), Headpool (Nathan Fillion), Canadapool (Alex Kyshkovych), Welshpool (Paul Mullin), and Dancepool (Nick Pauley). Golden Age Deadpool, Zenpool, Scottish Deadpool, Deadpool 2099, The Fool, and Piratepool, but their actors are still unknown.

TVA Soldier Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham co-owner and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney appears as an unnamed TVA soldier. No word on which one, but we'll find out soon enough.

Thor, Hulk & The Avengers Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) do make appearances in the film, albeit via what appears to be edited archival footage from Thor: The Dark World and The Avengers, respectively. Thor appears in a quick scene where he's mourning the loss of Deadpool, while Hulk appears a short while later when he's seen about to square off with a Wolverine variant wearing a brown-and-tan suit. Many of The Avengers also appear via archival footage from their respective films during the scene where Deadpool arrives at the TVA.