DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Breaks Digital Records As JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX's First Week In Theaters Ends In Disaster

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Breaks Digital Records As JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX's First Week In Theaters Ends In Disaster

Deadpool & Wolverine has only been on Digital platforms for 10 days but it's already broken records! However, while that's good news for Marvel, there's bad news for DC thanks to Joker: Folie à Deux...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 11, 2024 12:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Marvel and DC have each released only one comic book movie in 2024. Surprisingly, they were both R-Rated. However, the responses Deadpool & Wolverine and Joker: Folie à Deux received couldn't be any more different. 

We'll start with the latest Marvel Studios movie because it's been announced today that the threequel has broken yet another record after making its in-home debut on October 1. Deadpool & Wolverine delivered the highest-selling week one ever for an R-rated film on domestic digital platforms.

Deadpool & Wolverine currently stands as the #2 movie of the year and the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all-time at the global box office, having earned more than $1.3B globally to date ($634 million domestic and $698 million international). Other notable milestones include:

  • Ranks as the #13 highest-grossing domestic film of all-time.
  • Stands as the #5 domestic, #10 international, and #7 global MCU film of all-time.
  • Had the highest-grossing global opening for an R-rated film ever, surpassing 2016’s Deadpool.

With Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2, Disney has the top two movies of the year and back-to-back $1 billion hits, the only studio ever to release back-to-back $1 billion films in a given year.

As for the Joker sequel, it can only dream of $1 billion. Joker: Folie à Deux just finished its first full week at the North American box office with a mere $44.6 million.

That's 66% below the $137.7 million made by its predecessor in 2019 and it's likely to end its run domestically with around $65 million. Five years ago, Joker grossed over $335 million in the U.S. 

Earlier this year, we concluded our Deadpool & Wolverine review - which you can read by clicking here - by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

In contrast, our review of Joker: Folie à Deux wrapped up with, "Lady Gaga shines and Joaquin Phoenix brings more of the same to Joker: Folie à Deux, a wholly unnecessary sequel with no new ideas and nothing to say. It doesn’t work as a movie or a musical. What a waste of $200 million."

Box office analysts will long debate where things went wrong for the DC movie, though those musical elements and a bizarre twist ending have to be somewhere near the top of the list.

Let us know your thoughts on this news in the usual place. 

From MAN OF STEEL To JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX - Every Pre-DCU Movie Ranked From Best To Worst On Rotten Tomatoes
Related:

From MAN OF STEEL To JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX - Every Pre-DCU Movie Ranked From Best To Worst On Rotten Tomatoes
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Deleted Scene Features An Unexpected Romance And The Deadpool Corps' Return
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Deleted Scene Features An Unexpected Romance And The Deadpool Corps' Return
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SpiderBrad
SpiderBrad - 10/11/2024, 12:39 PM
IT'S JOKIN' TIME!
Vigor
Vigor - 10/11/2024, 12:41 PM
When are we getting deadpool and wolverine on disney plus
I need to see blade walk into frame again like the badass he is
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/11/2024, 12:43 PM
@Vigor - I'm so glad they got rid of that 30 day cinema window lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/11/2024, 12:44 PM
@Vigor - the music during that scene , especially his entry makes it.

?si=PFxJvEQ_szfLUzNB
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 10/11/2024, 12:54 PM
@Vigor - I thought in been on there since the 1st?
EZBeast
EZBeast - 10/11/2024, 12:44 PM
@KennKathleen - he is at it again...
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 10/11/2024, 12:45 PM
Performance between these two are night and day
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/11/2024, 12:47 PM
Damn man , that Joker fall off is crazy…

Has any movie sequel had such a fall from the first one , not just B.O wise but critically aswell?.

User Comment Image
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 10/11/2024, 12:49 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Especially with the same star, writer, and director!
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 10/11/2024, 12:48 PM
Exceeding expectations vs subverting expectations.

I know which one I prefer!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/11/2024, 12:53 PM
@SuperJefe - subverting expectations can work imo…

However, I think it’s best to go into something by not having any and judge it as it is.
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 10/11/2024, 1:28 PM
@TheVisionary25 - You don’t form any type of expectation based on source material, trailers, articles, prior work by those involved, or even valuation of your personal time and money?

That’s pretty impressive.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/11/2024, 1:34 PM
@SuperJefe - well ,i theorize and speculate of course but once the movie or show is near release , I try to put that all aside and just judge it on whatever merits or issues I thought it had.

Idk , maybe it’s why I enjoy things more then some lol
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/11/2024, 12:49 PM
This thing won't reach $200 million when it's all said and done. Leave it to WB to take one of their most successful movies in recent memory and make its sequel one of the biggest box office failures in history.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 10/11/2024, 12:50 PM
@TheJok3r - Worst part is, this one retroactively ruins the first one. Because he isn’t even a Joker, let alone ‘The’ Joker.

WB/DC are the [frick]ing worse
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/11/2024, 1:00 PM
@FireandBlood - It can't ruin it for me because I refuse to watch it. But yeah, I agree with you. It seems like the whole point of this movie was to ruin the first one because....because. How this company is still in business is beyond me. It really seems like they go out of their way to make every wrong business decision. I will never understand why going against your customer base is encouraged in Hollywood, while it's completely frowned upon in every other industry. Imagine what would happen if a restaurant changed a successful recipe because it was selling well ? They'd get laughed out of the market.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 10/11/2024, 1:15 PM
@TheJok3r - WB sucks. Tainted business decision after tainted business decision.
TehJoker
TehJoker - 10/11/2024, 12:58 PM
It seems the joker nation has failed. I have failed. Society has won. Murray Franklin has won.

Its jokerover. HEHEHEHEHE *Cries* HEheheheheh
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 10/11/2024, 1:17 PM
@TehJoker - Failure is just practise for success. You keep at it little buddy.


User Comment Image
TehJoker
TehJoker - 10/11/2024, 1:29 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - I must be most succesful mother[frick]er in the world by now then

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FV-gBjdXwAAt0p1?format=jpg&name=large
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 10/11/2024, 1:41 PM
@TehJoker - you spelled "SUCCESFUL" wrong.
You keep trying okay little buddy.
TehJoker
TehJoker - 10/11/2024, 1:43 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - Actually its successful. Nyahahaha. Learn to spell nitwit.

JOEKERR WIN
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 10/11/2024, 1:08 PM
Hey Deadpool and Wolverine was a fun stupid movie to just kick your feet up and put your brain in neutral. Joker looks like a depressing movie that might have people wanting to slit their wrists. Life has enough problems.
folieaturd
folieaturd - 10/11/2024, 1:40 PM
Not only folie a dux ia piece of shit movie, they also ruined the first Joker movie with that "twist" at the end
Matchesz
Matchesz - 10/11/2024, 1:47 PM
Tbh I tried watching Joker 2 online but ended up skimming through it after 20 mins and what really broke the movie from my pov seemed to be the courtroom drama being the entire focus and the excessive musical numbers. I was optimistic thinking a joker musical could be a genius idea if done right but he’s not even the fkn “joker” it didnt lead to what I was expecting obviously. In the Batman TAS harley and joker had a vibe like they always wanna put on a show for their victims but thats not where any of this leaded to
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/11/2024, 1:53 PM
@Matchesz - Batman The Animated Series was made by people who understood and loved Batman. The people working on live action DC (besides Reeves) either don't understand DC, Don't like it, or both. WB, for whatever reason, has gone out of its way to hire the worst people to work on their live action DC properties.
valmic
valmic - 10/11/2024, 1:52 PM
Imagine a movie called Joker to actually be fun. I was watching the Harley Quinn movie yesterday and made me appreciate Margot Robbie so much more. Say what you will about the snyderverse but most of the casting especially in suicide squad was very good.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 10/11/2024, 1:55 PM
@valmic - Jared Leto and Jesse Eisenberg castings took the whole entire DCEU down a grade level, Joaqer vs Batfleck would have been great

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder