DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Concept Art Offers Detailed Look At The MCU's Take On Psylocke

Deadpool & Wolverine took us into The Void and brought back actors like Jennifer Garner and Wesley Snipes to reprise their iconic Marvel roles. Joining them was Dafne Keen as X-23 and Channing Tatum as Gambit, with the latter finally given the chance to suit up as the popular X-Man.

Throw in Wade Wilson and Logan, and they made for a formidable team...fortunately, they had plenty of cannon fodder to beat up in the form of Cassandra Nova's army of Variants.

Among them was a new take on Psylocke, a character played by Mei Melançon in X-Men: The Last Stand and Olivia Munn in X-Men: Apocalypse. Actor and stunt performer Ayesha Hussain took over the role for Deadpool & Wolverine and we now have a closer look at the threequel's take on the mutant.

Artist Jonay Bacallado took to Instagram to explain, "Psylocke was another of the mutants chosen to be brought back in the Void, as part of Cassandra’s henchmen. She had already appeared in X-Men Apocalypse and The Last Stand. We wanted to give a more utilitarian and tactical vibe to the design, but in her iconic color palette and having the strap element as a nod to her comic book portrayal."

While we're sure many of you will agree that Psylocke deserves more screentime in the MCU than this, Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot is something on the horizon, remember.

Check out Bacallado's costume design, along with a behind-the-scenes image of Hussain, below.

David Masson has also shared his early designs for The Russian. This Deadpool & Wolverine villain was played by WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash in 2004's The Punisher starring Thomas Jane.

However, we recently learned that the pro wrestler wasn't asked to reprise the role in this movie, leaving Billy Clements to pick up where he left off.

Back in July, we concluded our Deadpool & Wolverine review - which you can read by clicking here - by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.