DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Concept Art Reveals A Detailed Look At Zenpool And Babypool's Awesome Costumes

Deadpool & Wolverine featured many Variants, with the Deadpool Corps made up of characters like Ladypool, Headpool, Welshpool, Dogpool, and countless others.

Now, we have a closer look at another of those: Zenpool. Illustrated by Jonay Bacallado, this concept art highlights arguably the most unique-looking Deadpool of them all, and a Variant the artist rightly points out "has almost no red in its costume."

He adds, "We wanted him to have a sense of calmness, fluidity, martial arts master and Tibetan monk. He represents all opposite things the OG Deadpool is about. [Cosume Designer Mayes Rubeo] wanted to portray him in the middle of his daily practice."

Take a closer look at this Merc with the Mouth in the Instagram gallery below.

While Zenpool was newly created for Deadpool & Wolverine, Babypool is a character we've seen on the page. While this pint-sized Variant didn't have a whole lot of screentime, he still makes a lasting impression.

"Ryan [Reynolds] and Shawn [Levy] envisioned more of a toddler for the character, with diapers and all but able to move around by himself," Bacallado explains. "It was such fun to do a tiny hero suit. Mayes came up with the idea of feeding bottles instead of guns."

"We designed him in full detail and finishings, just like any other hero in the film. Babypool [was played by] Olin, [Ryan's] 1-year-old son, as credited in the film."

The Deadpool Corps has been a hit with fans so we'd be shocked if Wade Wilson doesn't eventually lead them into battle against Doctor Doom's army of Doombots when the next Avengers movies roll around...

Back in July, we concluded our Deadpool & Wolverine review - which you can read by clicking here - by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.