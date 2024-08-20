DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Concept Art Reveals Final Two Designs For The Merc With The Mouth's Costume

As much fun as it's been to see new behind-the-scenes photos from Deadpool & Wolverine, it's arguably the concept art that's proving the most fun to delve into.

Today, Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development Andy Park has shared the final two designs for Wade Wilson's first MCU costume. At first glance, you may struggle to tell the difference. However, there are quite a few noteworthy differences.

On the version which didn't make it into Deadpool & Wolverine, we see that the Merc with the Mouth has brown shoulder straps and quite a bit more black on the suit from the thighs down. Some red parts (on Deadpool's arms, for example) are also quite a bit busier on the unused design.

Ultimately, we'd say the version we got to see on screen is the superior one. You can compare them both in the Instagram post below and make up your own minds down in the comments section...

Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding, meanwhile, has shared his take on Wolverine's damaged cowl from Deadpool & Wolverine's final act.

Splattered with the blood of the Deadpool Corps, it looks great - especially with those comic-accurate white eyes - and we're sure Disney will eventually make a replica for MCU fans to buy.

Deadpool & Wolverine has now grossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office and, over the weekend, beat Joker to become the highest-grossing R-Rated movie ever.

Reacting to that, filmmaker Todd Phillips said, "Have to tip my hat to [Ryan Reynolds] and [Shawn Levy] for this absolute steam roller of a movie. We knew it was gonna be big, but this is too much. Congrats to everyone involved!"

Disney has yet to announce a Digital/Blu-ray release date for the threequel; we'd bet on them keeping this movie in theaters as long as possible, though, so it's going to be a while yet!

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.