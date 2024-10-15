DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Editor Explains Why Gambit Post-Credits Scene Ended Up Being Cut

Deadpool & Wolverine Editor Shane Reid has explained why a post-credits scene featuring Channing Tatum's Gambit was ultimately cut, explaining it was done in a big to "subvert the audience's expectations."

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 15, 2024 10:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

In Deadpool & Wolverine, the threequel's leads crossed paths with Variants of Blade, Elektra, X-23, and Gambit in The Void. Ultimately, they'd assemble to take on Cassandra Nova's army, though only Laura was confirmed to be alive and well on Earth-10005. 

Inevitably, it didn't take fans long to spot Gambit in one of the TVA's monitors during a post-credits scene which saw Wade Wilson run the tape back on his conversation with Johnny Storm. 

Ryan Reynolds later released that as a deleted scene showing the X-Man walking through The Void before he turns around and a Marvel Sparkle Circle is reflected in his eyes. Post-release interviews have also strongly hinted that these heroes were sent back to their respective realities.

Talking to Screen Rant, Deadpool & Wolverine co-editor Shane Reid explained why the decision was made to cut a post-credits scene teasing Channing Tatum's MCU future as Gambit.

"A rhythm to the end credit sequence that we had [was] the Legacy reel [which] was a really important part of the process," he explained. "Then it was from there, we knew that we had this really wonderful mic-drop-coda with Johnny Storm that was going to close the film out."

"I think the Gambit Sparkle Circle feels like a traditional Marvel coda, and I think what these guys were always trying to do was sort of subvert the audience's expectations in that sense," Reid noted.

When Tatum was asked about the deleted scene earlier this year, he responded, "I think at that moment, if I had to guess, he's definitely still in the Void. But there's something that's happening in that moment that maybe no one knows yet."

We also caught up with Reid and his co-editor Dean Zimmerman to discuss Deadpool & Wolverine; we'll have highlights to share from that soon but you can watch the full interview now in the player below. 

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, Chris Evans, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, and Wesley Snipes. Henry Cavill makes a cameo appearance.

The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available on Digital platforms (Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango) and claws its way onto 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 22.

emeraldtaurus
emeraldtaurus - 10/15/2024, 11:13 AM
TATUM was brilliant as Gambit voice was perfect. The costume was a little too faithful however, he looked so Cosplay !
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 10/15/2024, 11:25 AM
@emeraldtaurus - I dont know about Brilliant. You looked too tight in his wardrobe.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 10/15/2024, 11:26 AM
I honestly don't care about Tatum's Gambit; he came, we saw, he conquered, and I'm happy to see him ride into the sunset.

We need fresh Xmen, not older adults trying to relive what was in mind in reality.
CoHost
CoHost - 10/15/2024, 11:27 AM
Another turning point
A fork stuck in the road
Timerider
Timerider - 10/15/2024, 11:32 AM
@CoHost - love Green Day
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/15/2024, 11:27 AM
I think he just went back to his reality but they cut the scene just because it made it seem like it might have been something else entirely.

Granted he also said that he might possibly have been born in the Void too so this might be him coming to the MCU as of now.

Pretty much , it’s likely been left open so they can see how people respond to him and then go from there or not.

I wouldn’t mind seeing Tatum once more as Gambit since i enjoyed his version of the character in DP & W , hopefully in Secret Wars but after that it should be a clean slate entirely imo.

While the accent was a bit exaggerated for comedic effect , he still had the swagger & charm aswell as badassness of the character.

