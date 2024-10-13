Has Denzel Washington REALLY Been Cast As Dormammu In DOCTOR STRANGE 3?

Rumours are swirling on social media that Sam Raimi is officially directing Doctor Strange 3, with Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington tapped to play the villainous Dormammu. Here's the latest on that...

By JoshWilding - Oct 13, 2024 07:10 AM EST
Doctor Strange

If you've been on social media this weekend, chances are you've heard that Doctor Strange 3 is moving forward with filmmaker Sam Raimi. Oh, and that Gladiator II star Denzel Washington has "officially" been cast as Dormammu.

Great news, right?

Well, while at least one viral X post sharing the news has racked up over 9.5 million views, it's not true. The update comes from Production Weekly, a publication with a 10% chance of ever actually being correct (typically because, beyond production start dates, the information shared is collated from online rumours or fan speculation). 

For example, Production Weekly recently revealed that a Mr. Freeze movie is officially in the works from producer Matt Reeves (The Batman). A few hours later, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed the project doesn't exist. 

While Marvel Studios might be eager to bring Raimi back into the fold for a Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sequel, we've heard nothing to suggest he's boarded the threequel. 

As for Washington, while he'd be an amazing Dormammu, we can't find anything beyond fan casts to suggest the legendary actor is presently in talks for the role (several online scoopers have also debunked his involvement). 

The previous movie featured a multitude of Strange Variants, as has Disney+'s What If...? However, it was in the movie's closing moments that the hero met Dormammu's daughter Clea and was enlisted to help stop an Incursion he'd supposedly caused. 

We haven't seen Strange since, but in a recent interview looking back at his career, Cumberbatch confirmed he'll shoot a new Avengers movie in 2025.

"This is Doctor Strange," the British actor started. "He's a Marvel character and, well, I'll be really honest about it, the joy of playing him is immense. But also the joy of playing him means I can help create and platform stories and writing and less commercial fare into being. He's a gift in many, many ways in my life as a producer, as an actor."

"I love playing him. He's great fun. I'm very much looking forward to Avengers next year which is cooking up a storm," Cumberbatch teased.

We know Disney is eager for Marvel Studios to move away from threequels, so Strange's story continuing in the Avengers movies might be an alternative to greenlighting a third movie revolving around him and Clea. It's still possible that will also go into production in 2025, of course, with it dropping between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Stay tuned for updates as we have them. 

DOCTOR STRANGE 3: Sam Raimi Reportedly In Final Talks To Direct IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS Follow-Up
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 10/13/2024, 7:54 AM
Didn't Cumberbatch voice the character last time?

I know SOME had issues with Dormammu in that but didn't think the voice was the issue even then so would seem pointless casting anyone else for an entirely CGI character. Even if next time we have this form...

User Comment Image

...a stuntman standin and the CGI'd version still voice by Benedict would seems the logical way to go instead of adding to the budget with a top talent 'A' list actor.

As is, this is BS clickbait anyway so...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/13/2024, 8:19 AM
@Apophis71 - agreed

I thought the voice was fine.

He doesn’t have to look like how he did the last time since he’s an ancient being so his form could be anything really.
SethBullock
SethBullock - 10/13/2024, 8:36 AM
@Apophis71 - I thought Mads Mikkelsen was kind of wasted in the first Dr Strange, and since his character was sent to the Dark Dimension, maybe Dormammu could have possesed and used his body to have a physical form when he returned to fight Strange in the sequels, something that looked like that image you shared but with Mads body, with his head on fire, idk.

And Denzel for older Kang to replace Majors is something I've been asking for in the comments of this website from much earlier than everybody else started to ask for it, it's such an obvius great choice, but Marvel had to ruin it with RDJ's Doom, lol.

Even Mads playing Doom never showing his face (or with his face disfigured) would have been a much better option, and that would have been closer to what they did with the actress playing Minn-erva and Sersi or with other actors/actresses playing two roles in the MCU, but the motherfreaking Iron Man playing Doom as most probably a Tony Stark variant is just ridiculous.
Luigi
Luigi - 10/13/2024, 7:58 AM
No but I'd love to see him in the MCU. I thought he would've made a good Kang.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 10/13/2024, 8:03 AM
@Luigi - Yup, was top of my list to play an older version of Kang as if keeping with plans figures a way to go would be to have at least three different actors in the roles. As in a younger one for Iron Lad, older for the ultimate version and maybe a third around the age of Majors in mid thirties to mid 40's.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/13/2024, 8:08 AM
@Luigi - agreed

Him or Colman Domingo would have made a good Prime Kang imo

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/13/2024, 8:12 AM
@Luigi - User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/13/2024, 7:58 AM
Marvel Studios Bigger, Better, Stronger. Doctor Strange 3

User Comment Image
GameOn
GameOn - 10/13/2024, 8:07 AM
“We’ve heard nothing to suggest [Raimi’s] boarded the sequel.”

Might want to tell @MarkCassidy that since he reported a week ago that he was in final talks.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/13/2024, 8:10 AM
I mean Denzel would be great in the role but why not just use Cumberbatch again to voice the character as he did in the first one (with modulation of course)?.

?si=lO_vSFV9RrB_6TZO

Granted it was a smaller role last time so by casting a different actor here if it was indeed a big part , they won’t have to overwork Benedict so oh well.

It’s BS anyway but still , interesting to think about.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 10/13/2024, 8:22 AM
I hope not! That Gladiator sequel looks bad enough. Denzel Does it need to go anywhere near this hallucinogenic mess
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/13/2024, 8:43 AM
It should be Umar next time anyway.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/13/2024, 8:54 AM
How about Denzel as Achebe in the Black Panther franchise?.

User Comment Image

I know some want him as Blue Marvel but if you want a comic accurate version , he’s suppose to physically be in his 40’s-50’s while Denzel is going to be 70 this year.

Also I doubt he signs on for a physically demanding long term role aswell.

