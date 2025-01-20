STRANGE ACADEMY: Will Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange Appear Alongside Benedict Wong's Wong?

STRANGE ACADEMY: Will Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange Appear Alongside Benedict Wong's Wong?

We have another big update on Marvel Television's Strange Academy series, this time regarding the status of both Benedict Cumberbatch and Benedict Wong in the MCU project. Find more details here...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 20, 2025 04:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Doctor Strange

Strange Academy is a newer Marvel Comics concept as the team didn't debut until 2020. Created by writer Scottie Young and artist Humberto Ramos, the series plays out in Doctor Strange's corner of the Marvel Universe. 

It began with the Sorcerer Supreme establishing a school to train young sorcerers and magic users in the arts of the mystic arts. The school is located in New Orleans, with Doctor Voodoo, Zelma Stanton, Scarlet Witch, and Man-Thing among those who have served on the faculty. 

The students, meanwhile, include mostly new characters, though some of them have ties to much bigger names. For example, there's Doyle Dormammu, the "son" of Dormammu, Enchantress' son, Alvi Brorson, and a Frost Giant called Guslaug.

We've known for a while that Marvel Studios is working on a Strange Academy TV series and scooper @MyTimeToShineH has just shared a big update. 

Apparently, she's managed to confirm that Wong actor Benedict Wong will star in the show. Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange isn't confirmed at this stage and, if he is in it, then it will be a "small role."

Stephen Strange's demise in Avengers: Infinity War meant Wong became Sorcerer Supreme, a title he still holds. Heading into Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, that's bound to make the hero a key figure in the fight against Doctor Doom. 

Robert Downey Jr. will play the villain who, along with technology, utilises magic while battling Earth's the Multiverse's Mightiest Heroes.

Talking to us about his standout role in Bad Genius last October, Wong confirmed he's ready and willing to join the fight against Downey's Doom. 

"Hey, well, look, I’m all for it. I’m ready!" the actor teased. "With Wong, he’s been promoted to Sorcerer Supreme so it’s all in the hands of the Marvel Universe to see where we go with it. Yeah, I’m looking forward to it."

Marvel Studios has made Wong a big part of the Multiverse Saga; as well as supporting roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, he's also made cameo appearances in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

As for Cumberbatch, he'll be part of Avengers: Doomsday and is expected to begin production on Doctor Strange 3 next year. We'd imagine Wong will also be part of that story, though Strange and Wong may be about to go their separate ways. 

Stay tuned for updates as we have them. 

Robby
Robby - 1/20/2025, 4:52 AM
10 bucks says this show wont happen
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/20/2025, 4:57 AM
They're gonna cram that cringy annoying madison or however you spell it chick into it aren't they 😩
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/20/2025, 5:07 AM
@BraveNewClunge - she was great and should come back. But I understand. I'm surprised I liked her
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/20/2025, 5:29 AM
@ProfessorWhy - what was great about her? She was literally the cringy airheaded college sorority stereotype.

For me she was as annoying as someone scratching a chalkboard 😅
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/20/2025, 5:31 AM
@BraveNewClunge - I was amused. Just a matter of taste, and attitude at the time of viewing
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 1/20/2025, 5:44 AM
@BraveNewClunge - Don't remind me that the character exists, so freaking annoying. Man that show had almost no redeeming qualities. Maybe Daredevil but then again it was a worse watered down version.
ChrisRed
ChrisRed - 1/20/2025, 5:08 AM
Why would they include the son of Enchantress when she has never appeared (which is a damn shame, as she's a great character)?
Enchantress should have been a supporting villain like three Thor movies ago

