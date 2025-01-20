STRANGE ACADEMY: Will Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange Appear Alongside Benedict Wong's Wong?

Strange Academy is a newer Marvel Comics concept as the team didn't debut until 2020. Created by writer Scottie Young and artist Humberto Ramos, the series plays out in Doctor Strange's corner of the Marvel Universe.

It began with the Sorcerer Supreme establishing a school to train young sorcerers and magic users in the arts of the mystic arts. The school is located in New Orleans, with Doctor Voodoo, Zelma Stanton, Scarlet Witch, and Man-Thing among those who have served on the faculty.

The students, meanwhile, include mostly new characters, though some of them have ties to much bigger names. For example, there's Doyle Dormammu, the "son" of Dormammu, Enchantress' son, Alvi Brorson, and a Frost Giant called Guslaug.

We've known for a while that Marvel Studios is working on a Strange Academy TV series and scooper @MyTimeToShineH has just shared a big update.

Apparently, she's managed to confirm that Wong actor Benedict Wong will star in the show. Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange isn't confirmed at this stage and, if he is in it, then it will be a "small role."

Stephen Strange's demise in Avengers: Infinity War meant Wong became Sorcerer Supreme, a title he still holds. Heading into Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, that's bound to make the hero a key figure in the fight against Doctor Doom.

Robert Downey Jr. will play the villain who, along with technology, utilises magic while battling Earth's the Multiverse's Mightiest Heroes.

Talking to us about his standout role in Bad Genius last October, Wong confirmed he's ready and willing to join the fight against Downey's Doom.

"Hey, well, look, I’m all for it. I’m ready!" the actor teased. "With Wong, he’s been promoted to Sorcerer Supreme so it’s all in the hands of the Marvel Universe to see where we go with it. Yeah, I’m looking forward to it."

Marvel Studios has made Wong a big part of the Multiverse Saga; as well as supporting roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, he's also made cameo appearances in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

As for Cumberbatch, he'll be part of Avengers: Doomsday and is expected to begin production on Doctor Strange 3 next year. We'd imagine Wong will also be part of that story, though Strange and Wong may be about to go their separate ways.

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.