Filming Updates On DOCTOR STRANGE 3 And SHANG-CHI 2; STRANGE ACADEMY Said To Be "Officially" In The Works

Filming Updates On DOCTOR STRANGE 3 And SHANG-CHI 2; STRANGE ACADEMY Said To Be &quot;Officially&quot; In The Works

We have some big updates on when Doctor Strange 3 and Shang-Chi 2 will start shooting. It also sounds like Marvel Television's Strange Academy is moving forward! You can find more details right here...

Jan 16, 2025
Marvel Studios has faced its fair share of challenges since the Multiverse Saga began. For starters, the studio has had to contend with a change of CEOs at Disney, a pandemic, and 2023's Hollywood strikes. 

It's no wonder then that these last couple of Phases have felt a tad disjointed. New characters have been introduced in movies and TV shows only to be M.I.A. ever since. Meanwhile, sequels and threequels which once seemed a given have yet to materialise. 

Today, insider Daniel Richtman brings word that neither Doctor Strange 3 nor Shang-Chi 2 will start shooting until 2026. 

It's unclear whether Destin Daniel Cretton plans to move straight from Spider-Man 4 to the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel, though it's certainly possible. As for the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness follow-up, it's previously been reported that Sam Raimi will return to direct.

Both movies were once said to be crucial chapters in the Multiverse Saga, with Shang-Chi's Ten Rings expected to be tied to Kang the Conqueror (which is why we saw that ring-like imagery in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania). As of now, we'd say both projects have likely been overhauled to be part of the Mutant Saga.

On a brighter note, it's said that the long-rumoured Strange Academy series has been officially greenlit by Marvel Studios. In the past, it's been reported that Benedict Wong's Sorcerer Supreme, Wong, is taking centre stage, likely training the next generation of sorcerers after the Scarlet Witch's devastating attack on Kamar-Taj. 

We haven't seen Strange since 2022, but in a recent interview looking back at his career, Benedict Cumberbatch confirmed he'll shoot Avengers: Doomsday this year.

"This is Doctor Strange," the British actor started. "He's a Marvel character and, well, I'll be really honest about it, the joy of playing him is immense. But also the joy of playing him means I can help create and platform stories and writing and less commercial fare into being. He's a gift in many, many ways in my life as a producer, as an actor."

"I love playing him. He's great fun. I'm very much looking forward to Avengers next year which is cooking up a storm," Cumberbatch teased.

As for Shang-Chi 2 - which was once said to be titled Shang-Chi and the Wreckage of Time - Simu Liu has said, "I will say this. It's definitely happening, I should probably lead with that. I think I speak for myself and Destin [Daniel Cretton], our returning director, when I say that we're so beyond excited to jump back in."

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.

Chasekeane
Chasekeane - 1/16/2025, 8:09 AM
Rewatched Shang-Chi yesterday, and I gotta say its pretty fun, although wish it'd just gone harder on the earlier martial arts bits, and less flying around on a dragon. It'd be cool if it doubled down on the tournament style and went full on cobra Kai with a sequel.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/16/2025, 8:29 AM
@Chasekeane - that's what I'm hoping as well. I think it'd be fun if the next movie is about Ta-Lo being invited to participate in an Immortal Weapons tournament. Great place to (re-) introduce Iron Fist too
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/16/2025, 8:31 AM
@bkmeijer1 - yep , I agree.

They did say there were other cities if I’m not mistaken
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/16/2025, 8:39 AM
@Chasekeane - first half of the film screams Kung Fu classic, second half screams wanna be crouching tiger not hidden cgi.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 1/16/2025, 8:09 AM
[frick] Simu Liu. Let him go back to his Buzzfeed movies.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/16/2025, 8:13 AM
@Ikusa - had to look up who that was. but yeah i agree, i wouldnt mind a recast
Killuminatic
Killuminatic - 1/16/2025, 8:30 AM
@Ikusa - What’s he done to you?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/16/2025, 8:11 AM
no more SHANG sidekick, she sucked the soul outta every scene she was in. Maybe give shang some chacter development this time around. have the rings begin to corrupt him or something.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 1/16/2025, 8:16 AM
@harryba11zack - I have yet to meet a single Awkwafina fan. Unfortunately there's 2 or 3 out there in the world.

I wonder if she was cast in the film because Asian people are slim pickings in Hollywood. Otherwise they would have gotten someone else that doesn't sound like a 50 year old chronic smoker.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/16/2025, 8:19 AM
@DarthAlgar - nails on a chalkboard everytime she opens her mouth, she got more dialogue then the shang himself
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 1/16/2025, 8:12 AM
Let's hope that they actually do film in 2026. Heck, let's hope they are still making a Shang-Chi 2.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/16/2025, 8:21 AM
@WakandanQueen - I’m sure they will…

It’s just taken long for a myriad of reasons like everything else.
LSHF
LSHF - 1/16/2025, 8:13 AM
Good news. I'm looking forward to seeing Charlize.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 1/16/2025, 8:15 AM
Shang Chi 2? seriously? Flush another $250 million down the toilet.
DanFlashesShirt
DanFlashesShirt - 1/16/2025, 8:24 AM
My take:

They should have delayed these avengers movies 2 years and focused on Doctor Strange 3, Shang-Chi 2, and a grounded (supposedly original plan) Spider-man 4, as well as a couple season 2s if these newly introduced characters.

Tying Shang Chi’s rings and Ms Marvel’s bangles into things made too much sense.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/16/2025, 8:30 AM
@DanFlashesShirt - perhaps

If the Shang Chi Rings and Ms Marvel bangles (which if I’m not mistaken I heard we found out the story behind in The Marvels) being involved in the wider multiverse saga were true then I think they really should have stuck with Kang but it is what it is now.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/16/2025, 8:33 AM
@DanFlashesShirt - if we're talking "should haves", I think they should've just done Avengers movies at the end of each phase.

I don't mind every character only having one major outing, but having them appear together would already create a lot more hype for them imo.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/16/2025, 8:26 AM
So after Secret Wars they're just gonna go back to what they were doing in The Multiverse Saga.

No revitalised, rebooted MCU with Iron Man and Cap, etc. Rebooted versions of the classic Avengers alongside rebooted versions of the X-Men and Fantastic Four. THAT would be hot as shit.

Nope just Young Avengers, legacy characters (sidekicks basically), Shang Chi, a third Doctor Strange with Cumberbatch, A 5th [frick]ing Thor with Hemsworth despite the fact that Ragnarok happened back in 2017, Renner's Hawkeye passing the torch to Kate Bishop repeatedly while never ever retiring, a million "not-sequels" to Wandavision... milking the cow until it shrivels up and dies.

Just get a new cow. A younger one, fat and full of life, full of milk. Mooing loudly because she's about to burst with all those new Iron Man movies in her titties (Tony Stark not Ironheart).
Batmangina
Batmangina - 1/16/2025, 8:27 AM
Shang Chi 2 is NEVER going to happen.

Simu Lu is a total [frick]ing PR nightmare douche - the Chinese equivalent of Rachel Zegler.

The MCU is totally [frick]ing moribund. The only question is how much money are they willing to lose to prove it?

Wait. On second thought, WE NEED SHANG CHI 2!!! STAT!!!
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/16/2025, 8:27 AM
Free scoop from me: no movie or show that has already been announced will start filming any earlier than 2026. Simply no room to do so.

Also, no thanks to Strange Academy. I rather see Avengers Academy or Xavier's School tv shows.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/16/2025, 8:36 AM
The rumor is it’s official … so officially it’s still a rumor
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/16/2025, 8:37 AM
Cool if true!!.

I’m not too familiar with Strange Academy from the comics though I know it has its fans but I think it sounds like fun (though that could just be the Harry Potter fan in me talking lol)…

I would be especially down for it if it gave my boy Wong a spotlight since he’s become a fun supporting character imo!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Would be weird to call it Strange Academy though since he isn’t the Sorcerer Supreme right now.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/16/2025, 8:38 AM
FYI - Shang Chi was a great movie with a dumb cgi ending… and I do agree with others that Aquafina is not needed in his movies. She’s just annoying in the movie and makes no sense to have her around for action sequences.

