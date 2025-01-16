Filming Updates On DOCTOR STRANGE 3 And SHANG-CHI 2; STRANGE ACADEMY Said To Be "Officially" In The Works

Marvel Studios has faced its fair share of challenges since the Multiverse Saga began. For starters, the studio has had to contend with a change of CEOs at Disney, a pandemic, and 2023's Hollywood strikes.

It's no wonder then that these last couple of Phases have felt a tad disjointed. New characters have been introduced in movies and TV shows only to be M.I.A. ever since. Meanwhile, sequels and threequels which once seemed a given have yet to materialise.

Today, insider Daniel Richtman brings word that neither Doctor Strange 3 nor Shang-Chi 2 will start shooting until 2026.

It's unclear whether Destin Daniel Cretton plans to move straight from Spider-Man 4 to the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel, though it's certainly possible. As for the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness follow-up, it's previously been reported that Sam Raimi will return to direct.

Both movies were once said to be crucial chapters in the Multiverse Saga, with Shang-Chi's Ten Rings expected to be tied to Kang the Conqueror (which is why we saw that ring-like imagery in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania). As of now, we'd say both projects have likely been overhauled to be part of the Mutant Saga.

On a brighter note, it's said that the long-rumoured Strange Academy series has been officially greenlit by Marvel Studios. In the past, it's been reported that Benedict Wong's Sorcerer Supreme, Wong, is taking centre stage, likely training the next generation of sorcerers after the Scarlet Witch's devastating attack on Kamar-Taj.

We haven't seen Strange since 2022, but in a recent interview looking back at his career, Benedict Cumberbatch confirmed he'll shoot Avengers: Doomsday this year.

"This is Doctor Strange," the British actor started. "He's a Marvel character and, well, I'll be really honest about it, the joy of playing him is immense. But also the joy of playing him means I can help create and platform stories and writing and less commercial fare into being. He's a gift in many, many ways in my life as a producer, as an actor."

"I love playing him. He's great fun. I'm very much looking forward to Avengers next year which is cooking up a storm," Cumberbatch teased.

As for Shang-Chi 2 - which was once said to be titled Shang-Chi and the Wreckage of Time - Simu Liu has said, "I will say this. It's definitely happening, I should probably lead with that. I think I speak for myself and Destin [Daniel Cretton], our returning director, when I say that we're so beyond excited to jump back in."

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.