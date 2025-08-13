RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Shooting Scenes With Multiple Villains In The Coming Weeks - SPOILERS

According to a new rumour, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is leaving Glasgow this week, with the plan being to shoot scenes with some of the movie's villains. Whether we'll see them in set photos isn't clear!

By JoshWilding - Aug 13, 2025 10:08 AM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Glasgow shoot has been the source of many spectacular shots of the web-slinger this month, but it seems the plan now is for the production to pack up and move elsewhere. 

Whether that means no more set photos remains to be seen, though Tom Holland and Zendaya were recently spotted filming some pretty spoilery scenes in Surrey, England. Today, we have an update from scooper Daniel Richtman

He writes, "Despite reports, I have confirmed that filming in Glasgow will be finished [for] the time being after this Thursday. They're moving to other locations [to film] other scenes. They will film a Spidey vs other villains in the coming days/weeks."

Richtman doesn't specify which villains, but the entirety of what we've seen so far has been Spider-Man chasing down and stopping a tank, which supposedly belongs to The Punisher (The Scorpion and the Department of Damage Control) may also be involved in the chase). 

It's previously been reported that, as well as London's Pinewood Studios, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will shoot on location in Italy and Morocco. Assuming fans and the paparazzi are on hand, Richtman's update suggests we can expect to see Spidey squaring off with more of the sinister foes rumoured to appear in the Spider-Man: No Way Home follow-up. 

Those include Tarantula, Boomerang, Tombstone, and Ramrod, along with a mysterious female villain who we recently learned will not be played by Carrie Coon, despite rumours suggesting otherwise. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day looks set to be the street-level adventure for this iconic character that fans have spent years waiting for. Despite that, the wall-crawler is still expected to play a crucial role in the next Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars

Keep checking back here for all the latest on the MCU's Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, though they don't currently look set to appear in the movie. Instead, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with (and likely fighting) The Punisher to take on a Savage Hulk, with The Scorpion thrown in for good measure. 

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics could influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of every villain rumoured to appear. 

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/13/2025, 10:24 AM
2nd Spidey article of today for three weeks straight now....

I wonder if they'll have behind the scenes pics of the cast and crew boarding the plane when they leave Glasgow 🤔
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/13/2025, 10:42 AM
@lazlodaytona - that's what 3 mcu flops does.

If Superman flopped more than F4, it will all be DC related articles for weeks

The shills need to stay away from F4 updates
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/13/2025, 10:47 AM
@vectorsigma - Both Marvel Studios Fantastic Four: First Steps and WB/DCU Superman are

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/13/2025, 10:51 AM
@vectorsigma - Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day is going Save Us from Comic Book Burnout. While Superman and F4 Failed to.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/13/2025, 10:56 AM
@lazlodaytona - Get used to it look what we went through with DCU Superman movie when filming.
DarkeyeZ
DarkeyeZ - 8/13/2025, 10:28 AM
The game Marvel Strike Force often releases characters that are soon to appear in upcoming movies or TV shows....in saying this, they just announced that Scorpion, HobGoblin and Superior Spider-Man will be coming soon in the next 4 months or so.
AnEye
AnEye - 8/13/2025, 10:40 AM
@DarkeyeZ - That would be some shit if "Superior Spider-Man" is the main antagonist lmfao.
narrow290
narrow290 - 8/13/2025, 10:36 AM
Rumor: We'll get a Spider-Man BND article every 5 minutes util its released
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 8/13/2025, 11:11 AM
@narrow290 - Sorry, that’s not a rumor. That’s a fact. 😂
soberchimera
soberchimera - 8/13/2025, 10:37 AM
Feige adding villains to this movie like…
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/13/2025, 10:49 AM

This just in: The movie will contain 47 villains and a small cameo of Spider-Man.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/13/2025, 11:00 AM
The New Sinister Six Spider-Man.

User Comment Image
NOID
NOID - 8/13/2025, 11:01 AM
We’re getting an opening montage of villains like we did for F4…. How they applied how much time has passed since NWH? I thought I heard 1 year
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 8/13/2025, 11:10 AM
I don’t want to use the word dealbreaker, but Jackpot would be a huge misstep. Insufferable character.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/13/2025, 11:10 AM
Interesting if true…

I could see this being for ultimately a montage sequence that re-establishes Peter and his status quo as he defeats baddies etc.

Another theory is that maybe whoever the main villain of this film is puts a bounty on Spider Man’s head hence we have villains (some of which could be in that opening montage) like Boomerang ,Tarantula & Ramrod going after him which could be fun!!.

