RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Shooting Scenes With Multiple Villains In The Coming Weeks - SPOILERS

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Glasgow shoot has been the source of many spectacular shots of the web-slinger this month, but it seems the plan now is for the production to pack up and move elsewhere.

Whether that means no more set photos remains to be seen, though Tom Holland and Zendaya were recently spotted filming some pretty spoilery scenes in Surrey, England. Today, we have an update from scooper Daniel Richtman.

He writes, "Despite reports, I have confirmed that filming in Glasgow will be finished [for] the time being after this Thursday. They're moving to other locations [to film] other scenes. They will film a Spidey vs other villains in the coming days/weeks."

Richtman doesn't specify which villains, but the entirety of what we've seen so far has been Spider-Man chasing down and stopping a tank, which supposedly belongs to The Punisher (The Scorpion and the Department of Damage Control) may also be involved in the chase).

It's previously been reported that, as well as London's Pinewood Studios, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will shoot on location in Italy and Morocco. Assuming fans and the paparazzi are on hand, Richtman's update suggests we can expect to see Spidey squaring off with more of the sinister foes rumoured to appear in the Spider-Man: No Way Home follow-up.

Those include Tarantula, Boomerang, Tombstone, and Ramrod, along with a mysterious female villain who we recently learned will not be played by Carrie Coon, despite rumours suggesting otherwise.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day looks set to be the street-level adventure for this iconic character that fans have spent years waiting for. Despite that, the wall-crawler is still expected to play a crucial role in the next Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, though they don't currently look set to appear in the movie. Instead, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with (and likely fighting) The Punisher to take on a Savage Hulk, with The Scorpion thrown in for good measure.

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics could influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of every villain rumoured to appear.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.