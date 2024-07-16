DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Extended TV Spot Reveals New Look At Lady Deadpool And More Variants - Possible SPOILERS

Ahead of its release in theaters next week, Marvel Studios has released a 10-day countdown promo for Deadpool & Wolverine which features plenty of new footage, including a great many Deadpool Variants...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 16, 2024 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

With only 10 days left until Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters, Marvel Studios has released a new minute-long promo for the threequel. 

In that, we get to see even more of the mysterious Lady Deadpool (is it Blake Lively? Taylor Swift? That remains to be seen) and an exciting glimpse at a whole host of the Merc's Variants...including Cowboy Deadpool! 

Deadpool and Wolverine also return home to Blind Al in a sequence which looks like it could be taken from later on in the movie, a gag about Disney forcing Hugh Jackman to play Wolverine until he's 90, and an extended sequence between Wade and his friends. 

Deadpool & Wolverine looks like an absolute blast, but we'd be remiss not to point out that the TV spots are beginning to get increasingly spoilery as July 26 nears. 

Ryan Reynolds and Jackman have been touring the globe to promote Deadpool & Wolverine, and the former was recently whether there's any "sexual chemistry or tension" between the movie's title characters. 

"I can’t speak for Wolverine, but I feel like Deadpool has sexual tension with everything and everyone," Reynolds responded before Jackman chimed in to say, "Don’t deny this is special."

To that, the Deadpool actor said, "There is a...you’re right. I feel it right now. My God, like two magnets facing the wrong direction." Director Shawn Levy, however, quickly clarified, "Wade is a fan of the Wolverine. He drives [Wolverine] crazy off-screen and on. But there’s a reverence. There’s a fanboy love."

How Logan will feel about Lady Deadpool could be another matter entirely, of course! 

Check out this new Deadpool & Wolverine sneak peek below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured or expected to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/16/2024, 11:22 AM
Gotta get a bit more mileage out of Taylor Swift and Deadpool while you can, eh?

Since you clearly can't grasp the meaning of the word, I'm surprised you haven't called this a reboot.
QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 7/16/2024, 11:28 AM
If it's Taylor Swift instead of Blake Lively
User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/16/2024, 11:30 AM
God help us all if this is TS
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/16/2024, 11:34 AM
It just looks like so much fun…

Also it seems like they fall back in DP’s reality when the kid “says it’s Wolverine” so does Logan exist in that universe?.

I know we see the X-Men briefly in DP 2 but that’s the younger cast.

Am I reading too much into it?..yes!!.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 7/16/2024, 11:34 AM
That's definingly Blake.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/16/2024, 11:35 AM
I hope it is Taylor, people are being so dramatic on if it is.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/16/2024, 11:38 AM
On this day, the Trinity test changed the world as we know it forever. I'm watching Oppenheimer, then Akira. And I still haven't been spoiled! It's only going to get worse, idk how people enjoy reading spoilers. Weirdos lol
valmic
valmic - 7/16/2024, 11:40 AM
Jim Carrey will be playing a Deadpool variant.
Origame
Origame - 7/16/2024, 11:43 AM
If I know Taylor's figure like I do, that's not her.

Clearly this is Ryan Reynolds

