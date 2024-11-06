DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: New Report Finally Confirms Whether Taylor Swift Makes A Cameo Appearance In The Movie
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: New Report Finally Confirms Whether Taylor Swift Makes A Cameo Appearance In The Movie
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/11/2024, 5:50 AM
"Regardless, according to The Cosmic Circus - the site that originally broke the Scarlet Witch/Magneto news"

What Scarlet Witch/Magneto news? The one they are debunking?
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 6/11/2024, 6:16 AM
@Doomsday8888 - This.
grouch
grouch - 6/11/2024, 5:54 AM
#FireWilding
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/11/2024, 6:02 AM
@grouch - You can't fire him, he's freelance!
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 6/11/2024, 6:16 AM
@grouch - If only.
Crtdacct2say
Crtdacct2say - 6/11/2024, 5:56 AM
Always impressive when I site promotes a wild rumor of their own making and then makes a new rumor about how that rumor was cut when I reality it never was in the movie
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 6/11/2024, 6:17 AM
Scarlet Witch and Magneto were going to pop up in this?

First time I'm hearing it.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/11/2024, 6:34 AM
@DravenCorvis - There were rumors, but certainly nothing confirmed. Ever since a bunch of X-Men were heavily Rumored To be in it Magneto was always listed among them. And I remember a rumor saying Jean Grey would fight Scarlet Witch.

But these are all rumors, of course.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/11/2024, 6:34 AM
Aside from maybe an Ian McKellan cameo, and only if Patrick Stewart appeared too, this wild rumor was so long ago that this is so ridiculous to even bring up. Never mind that the rumor was so ludicrous it could be dispelled really quickly with some common logic.

